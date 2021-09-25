Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a thumbs up as he arrives to deliver his victory speech after snap parliamentary elections at the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Quebec, early on Sept. 21, 2021. AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Mask our mood

Re In Politics, It’s All About The Image – Especially In 2021 (Opinion, Sept. 18): Contributor J.R. McConvey suggests that mask-wearing during a pandemic can convey conformity, solidarity or repression. I would add a fourth: intelligence.

Marc Sheckter Saskatoon

Post-election

Re The Incumbent (Letters, Sept. 22): A letter-writer hits the nail on the head: Justin Trudeau’s mandate should be to work with those representing the other 70 per cent of non-Liberal voters, and to find consensus on matters important to all Canadians.

Imagine the respect the Prime Minister could have garnered as a unifying, effective leader, and how much better the government’s handling of the pandemic might have been had all Canadians been fully represented through a better functioning Parliament.

Mr. Trudeau and his strategists seem not to grasp that the best route to majority government should be good government based on what is best for the country. In calling an unnecessary election, I believe the Prime Minister chose a strategy of wedge issues, creating avoidable division across the country – and missing his golden opportunity to bring Canadians together as a great leader would.

Kathryn Vogel Toronto

Re Mr. Trudeau Is Returned, Diminished (Editorial, Sept. 21): I fail to understand how Justin Trudeau is “diminished” by his electoral victory.

Of course he would have preferred a majority. But that was never guaranteed, especially when most signs pointed to Canadians being generally onside with the COVID-19 response achieved in a minority situation.

I would argue the Liberals recognized that the unprecedented public spending was unlike anything Canadians had experienced since the Second World War. I think it was fair to ask Canadians if they were okay with that, and with further investments in our social support network yet to come.

The answer was yes. Nothing diminished about that.

Peter Leenaars Port Credit, Ont.

Re Welcome To The Age Of Minority (Editorial, Sept. 22): Why the election? The best answer I’ve heard came from a caller to a local CBC Radio show: that the government may be ready to curtail pandemic income-support programs, and that might affect the its popularity for a while afterward.

One of the guest experts concurred, mentioning the minority government might have been expected to survive only another six months anyway. This new minority likely gives the Liberals another 18 months.

So Justin Trudeau may not have been gambling on a majority, after all.

Beverly Akerman Montreal

Re Conservatives To Review Electoral Approach (Sep. 22): Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu claims that the People’s Party of Canada split the Tory vote, and that her party must work harder to avoid that outcome in the future. But how to appease the libertarian faction within the party when the Leader espouses a more enlightened agenda?

The party must resolve its identity crisis. As long as it bends to climate-change deniers, the vaccine-hesitant and those who oppose abortion and LGBTQ rights, the Conservatives will likely fail to sway most urban voters needed to win an election.

Tom Clement Toronto

Re In Quebec, A Cold War Between Trudeau And Legault Is On The Horizon (Sept. 22): I have lived in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, and in each province have felt myself to be a Canadian. However, this election came across to me as sustained pandering to provincial interests, especially to Quebec. So here is my suggestion to the Conservatives: Rebrand as a strong federalist force.

Some areas cry out for unified, central decision-making: senior care, interprovincial trade barriers, vaccine passports. If it takes tweaking our Constitution once more, so be it. If it means aggravating Quebec, so be it.

We are a country, not an assembly of independent states within our borders.

Adrian Peetoom Calgary

Lesser law?

Re My Time In Cabinet Showed Me How Far We Still Had To Go As A Country (Opinion, Sept. 18): Undoubtedly, passing legislation on controversial issues such as medical assistance in dying and cannabis were major achievements for Jody Wilson-Raybould during her time in the Liberal government. However, as she notes, “People will have differing views about the policy decisions we made and what we did.”

I believe that MAID legislation was weakened by “safeguards” designed to prevent the so-called slippery slope.

Thankfully, in February, 2016, my friend Hanne Schafer managed to avoid a 10-day waiting period between the court decision and her death in Vancouver. The waiting period is now no longer required in every situation, but Canadians still must wait for legislation to permit advance requests, as well as legislation to enable decisions by mature minors and persons who have solely an irremediable psychiatric condition.

Mary Valentich Calgary

Pick-me-up

Re Why Curbside Pickup Is Here To Stay (Arts & Pursuits, Sept. 18): Curbside pickup has been an essential part of living through the pandemic. I am happy to hear that it will be here to stay.

I believe it is also important to acknowledge that curbside pickup is extremely useful to vulnerable populations and those who may not be able to go into stores regardless of COVID-19. It facilitates shopping without even getting out of the car.

Curbside pickup is the future of commerce and represents a new form of evolution in our society.

Anabelle Woolverton Ottawa

Wake up

Re Even Indigenous Theatre Has Fallen Victim To Wokeness (Arts & Pursuits, Sept. 18): Can an old, privileged white guy comment on the terrors of political correctness? We all need a survival guide, but perhaps it can be quite short.

What seems to be missing in debates about word usage or actions is context. Theatre (as well as education) should have context enough to allow for the full brutality of our pasts to be on stage. That same language or behaviour on the street is clearly another matter.

Historical plays, although often timeless, lose meaning if we excise the now unacceptable behaviour or language of characters who existed in a different time and place. If we react uncomfortably to those anachronisms, perhaps that is a spark of recognition that those behaviours, biases and prejudices still exist – sometimes not too far below the surface – in all of us.

Only by confronting them in ourselves can we hope to eradicate them in society as a whole.

Len Ashby Toronto

