Some readers believe that President Joe Biden was dealt a tough hand by the previous administration, when it came to Meng Wanzhou, and made decisions based on what he could now.

Source of funds

Re Papers Cast Doubt On Whether Church Met Obligations To School Survivors (Sept. 28): The Catholic Church is a corporation and the bishops its CEOs. To say they are going to “start a nationwide financial commitment” likely means they are going to take even more money from their customers: the ever-faithful across the country. They should be providing those funds from their own tax-free billions.

It’s time to give back, in real dollars and sense. We should insist on it.

Barbara Klunder Toronto

Blame who?

Re Next Steps (Letters, Sept. 28): I was surprised at the congratulatory tone of a letter from a lawyer.

Of course the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor is cause for celebration. However, with regard to Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case, due legal process had failed to achieve resolution after almost three years before finally being settled by a third party: the U.S. government.

I suppose this could be seen as masterly inactivity on the part of the Canadian legal system, but I am not so sure about the masterly part.

David Easton Calgary

Re Biden Rewards Xi’s Hostage Diplomacy (Sept. 28): The judge hearing the Meng extradition case was expected to release her ruling in early October.

Compelling arguments were made that the U.S. government was guilty of abuse of process in the manner the case was prosecuted. Furthermore, the bank fraud charges at the root of the case were flimsy. The judge said as much herself, though in more diplomatic language.

If the judge had been allowed to render judgment, the U.S. government would have run a grave risk of losing the case. That would have meant embarrassing revelations of the incompetence of the State Department and Department of Justice. An unfortunate precedent would have been established, and all leverage over the terms upon which Meng Wanzhou could return home would have been lost.

Joe Biden was dealt a lousy hand in the case by his predecessor. He should be commended for dealing with the matter in the best way possible.

Peter Love Toronto

While there is a lot of anger directed at China for its three-year detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the United States should deserve some of our outrage as well.

It is U.S. law that Canada was enforcing by detaining Meng Wanzhou. A law that many countries view as unjust and encroaching upon their sovereignty to trade, that prevents nations from violating damaging U.S. sanctions on Iran or facing similar penalties. They may be our neighbour, but we have to remember that U.S. law is not international law.

Canada should tell Americans these hard truths. The current approach makes U.S. enemies and foreign-policy agenda our own, with all the consequences that entails.

And there are consequences – just ask Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

Ali Manji Thornhill, Ont.

Care homes and vaccinations

Re Unvaccinated Workers Fuel Concerns Over Surge At Care Homes (Sept. 20): The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario was one of the first to call for the mandatory vaccination of health care workers unless they have a medical exemption similar to the one for vaccine certificates.

Long-term care has faced the brunt of the pandemic, with 3,826 residents who have died as of Sept. 24 in Ontario. This shameful legacy of bad policy during the first and second waves of COVID-19 should not repeat in this fourth wave, when vaccines are abundantly and readily available to all eligible Ontarians.

How can anyone explain that health care workers must show proof of vaccine to enter a gym or a restaurant, yet are free to come to work unvaccinated and potentially bring the virus to vulnerable residents? We call on Doug Ford to immediately implement mandatory vaccination for health care workers across all sectors.

Preventing any more unnecessary deaths should be our singular focus.

Doris Grinspun RN, PhD, O.Ont; CEO, Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario; Toronto

Paul out

Re Paul Leaves A Green Party That Can’t Put Goals First (Sept. 28): As a Green Party member, the subconscious image that kept me donating and volunteering was that of a slowly growing number of MPs, a strong, cohesive group with climate change as their central issue. The day that Jenica Atwin crossed the floor was, for me, the day the music died.

The party has lost its way. We should get back to what we do best: advocating for the planet. All other issues, be they domestic or international, should be considered only if they do not detract financially, physically or emotionally from our work on climate change.

Dave Sedgman Kamloops

It seems the Green Party really was Elizabeth May. Unless she returns as leader, it is probably done as far as participating in the House of Commons is concerned.

The patient is on life support. The party can probably remain as a vocal interest group, but not as a legitimate and useful political party.

The greenness of the party has become too tarnished and is now covered with flakes of rusty brown.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Re ‘I Just Don’t Have The Heart For It’: Paul Quits As Green Party Leader, Calls It Worst Experience Of Her Life (Sept. 28): Annamie Paul’s resignation was not surprising. The new and vibrant leader of the Greens was placed 10 steps back before she even made it to the podium.

This was a sad day for Canadian politics, but especially for women. For women with progressive visions to move us into a new era. For women who felt their chests tighten when Ms. Paul described her leadership as the most painful time in her life. For women on Parliament Hill who have felt the exact same way. For women who spoke up, but apparently too loud for those dark, narrow hallways. And for women who were reminded that there is a cost shouldered by those, as Ms. Paul said in July, “who had hoped, like me, that there was a place in politics for them.”

Alexandra Zannis Ottawa

We are proud of Annamie Paul’s valiant fight and acknowledge her struggles. She is a bright, knowledgeable and courageous pioneer. She represented us well regardless of party affiliation.

As an educator, I was delighted that students were seeing a wider spectrum of role models in politics. I hope young women in particular will continue on the path that Ms. Paul has widened.

Avis Glaze Delta, B.C.

