Open this photo in gallery Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a face mask at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre during his election campaign tour in Toronto, Sept. 1, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Re Trudeau Targets Banks, Promises Surtax On Profits (Report on Business, Sept. 2): If Justin Trudeau keeps stealing Jagmeet Singh’s ideas, he might end up leading the NDP. If either of them had true grit, they’d swap ridings as a true test of their political worth.

Kope Inokai Toronto

U-turn

Re When It Comes To Vaccine Passports, Where There’s A Political Will, There’s A Way (Sept. 2): Doug Ford seems okay with encouraging COVID-19 spread, if it works for his party’s purposes. Now a vaccine-certificate program will up vaccination rates, make children and the vulnerable safer and lift a load of uncertainty from businesses and customers. But Ontario won’t begin to take baby steps in that direction until after the federal election.

That means three more weeks of end-of-season and back-to-school shopping, parties and potential spreader events, starting with a long weekend. And after that, another month to put in place an electronic system (which Quebec has today).

Mr. Ford also says Justin Trudeau wouldn’t step in to do the Premier’s job on vaccine certificates. Blame the federal Liberals … and vote Conservative?

James Russell Ottawa

America and Afghanistan

Re Canada Needs To Reimagine A Foreign Policy For A Leaderless World (Aug. 31): It is apparent to me that the Canadian government has no foreign policy of its own. Blindly “deferring to the U.S. is not a viable approach, and domestically puts our economy at risk.”

When will our government take control of our destiny in foreign affairs?

Richard Lee Oakville, Ont.

Re Afghanistan Retreat Just Another Abandoned U.S. Foray (Aug. 31): “There has been this notion that other people can become Jeffersonian Democrats,” said Cameron Munter, former U.S. ambassador in Pakistan. The reason for the failure in Afghanistan can be found in a history textbook.

In the 1600s, the British decapitated a tyrannical king. Although they set up an ill-fated republic, Britons developed an inclusive democracy over the centuries.

In the 1700s, French revolutionaries fought for liberty, equality and freedom. Today, France is a truly democratic nation.

In the 1700s and 1800s, Americans fought for freedom. Their struggle to protect democracy continues.

The lesson should be clear: Democratic systems and values take centuries to develop and cannot be imposed by a foreign power. They should come from the self-determination of the people.

We should hold some faith and hope for Afghanistan.

Letizia Addario Former history teacher, Toronto

Americans did not learn their lesson. Picking a fight at someone’s home in a distant land? How long can they stay on?

This is just a repeat of the Vietnam War: no vision, no long-term strategy, no evacuation plan but chaos at the end. Americans fool themselves again.

Thuan Truong Toronto

The searing images of the fall of Saigon and the abandonment of Cambodia to the Khmer Rouge are not the only evidence of the need to reassess the American image of the policeman of the world.

As Scott Anderson points out in his book The Quiet Americans, the United States was disastrously blindsided in Asia on four occasions between 1941 and 1950 alone. That includes Pearl Harbor, the Philippines, the North Korean invasion of South Korea and the Chinese military invasion five months later.

While the U.S. is still something more than the small man pretending to be the all powerful Wizard of Oz, less reliance on an unreliable strongman should be critical in the foreign policy of all its allies.

Suzette Blom Toronto

R&D plea

Re Next Federal Government Will Need To Strike A New Deal, And Hopefully A Warmer Relationship, With Big Pharma (Report on Business, Aug. 25): While appreciated, I would hardly describe the recent federal government investments in research and innovation as a radical shift. Federal funding announced pre-election, including $2.2-billion over seven years for life sciences and biomanufacturing, is nowhere near the transformational investment needed to safeguard Canadians’ health and bolster Canada’s global competitiveness.

Canada sits near the bottom of Group of Seven and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries for overall research and development spending as a percentage of GDP at 1.5 per cent, compared with 3 per cent for the United States and 1.8 per cent for Britain. This does not include investments of $250-billion and $25-billion, respectively, in health research prompted by COVID-19. Canada has yet to respond comparably.

Health institutions, including research institutes and academic hospitals, help drive research and innovation in Canada. The federal government should recognize the sector as the innovative and economic power it is and invest accordingly.

Paul-Émile Cloutier President and CEO, HealthCareCAN, Ottawa

Women first

Re Mothers Face Lifelong Pay Gap After Lockdown (Aug. 31): This election should be about recognizing women in the economy.

Previously we said men worked while women tended kids. In 2021, women can earn and men can tend kids, so we’re told they’re now equal. But wait. Politicians still claim the role outside the home is work, and the care role at home is not.

The child-care plans of all parties differ in who gets money, daycare directly or parents first. But all of them still only fund child care away from the family. All still say that only a role away from kids is work, while the care of your kids is not.

Gender bias continues to rear its ugly head, so ingrained that it still devalues any role women were associated with.

Beverley Smith Calgary

For the most important election in our lifetime, I am not feeling inspired. Part of the lack of enthusiasm comes from the fact that it seems everyone’s lost the plot on the most pressing issue facing Canada right now: the rollback of gender equity and the loss of an entire generation’s worth of progress.

Overnight, we saw women buffeted on every front, from massive unemployment to the rise in gender-based violence. Women, especially mothers of young children, were forced out of the work force in droves, in large part because of care duties. This does not bode well for our economic future.

We need political parties to have a serious plan to jumpstart women’s economic participation. That’s why I’ll be pledging my vote for gender equity. It’s our ticket out of this COVID-19-fuelled quagmire, and will safeguard us against the next crisis, too.

Anjum Sultana National director, public policy, advocacy and strategic communications, YWCA Canada, Toronto

