Letters to the Editor Sept. 3: On climate, if you can’t help, at least don’t hurt. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery A fire burns a tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Altamira, Brazil, August 27, 2019. Nacho Doce/Reuters

According to Winston Churchill, democracy is the worst form of government except for all the rest.

Most recently, democracy has given the world the likes of Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Viktor Orban and Rodrigo Duterte.

Searching out the Dalai Lama is the task of the Tibetan High Lamas through visions, dreams and meditation. The current Dalai Lama was awarded the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize, recognized for his concern for global environmental problems. He’s received dozens of awards, honorary doctorates and prizes in recognition of his commitment to non-violence. Of his many noteworthy quotes: “Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.”

The world can do without the dross of the democratic process. It needs more Dalai Lamas. Perhaps it is time to rethink Churchill’s assessment, and start consulting some Tibetan High Lamas before it’s too late.

Given the current state of global affairs, what do we have to lose?

Mike Winward, Hamilton

What an asinine species is the human race. The Arctic is melting, the Amazon is burning, while Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson and the like fiddle away. In the meantime, some of our provincial governments, Ontario included, oppose the carbon tax, bleating about expense and jobs.

Whether the tax will do much of anything to halt the climate crisis is debatable, but it is at least a token effort.

Helen Godfrey, Toronto

Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock argue, “in the name of humanity,” for overriding Brazil’s sovereignty and invading the country to put out the fires and forestall its catastrophic environmental policies. Failing that, they say we must escalate denunciations, embargoes and sanctions. What aggressive and undiplomatic discourse by two of our seasoned hands in international politics.

Apply that same reasoning to many countries, including ourselves: Since we also release “massive amounts of carbon dioxide” and fail to take clinching measures to stop, should we not advocate similar invasions? Admittedly, the pollution caused is a matter of degree, but what committed environmentalist would engage in such invidious comparisons?

Demonizing Jair Bolsonaro as a “tyrant” and an “ecocide,” threatening invasion, issuing denunciations, embargoes and sanctions, are counterproductive. Such actions would deepen the alienation of Brazil, arouse fierce nationalist sentiment and generate more unwanted support for Mr. Bolsonaro. Attempts at friendly persuasion without condescension strikes me as more humane and more likely to work to solve our common problems.

Béla Szabados, Regina

Good for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna: Backing off a freeze on the carbon tax at $50 a tonne after 2020 is entirely a good thing. Fifty dollars is not a high enough price to get us to our Paris targets, in themselves inadequate. More ambition on this urgent issue is just what we need.

Jack Morton, Toronto

Climate-policy modelling shows us that there is no combination of policies that can cut carbon emissions sufficiently unless it includes robust carbon pricing. Setting the price at $50 a tonne is not enough to meet our emission goals.

I applaud Catherine McKenna for leaving open the possibility of increasing the price as needed.

I do take issue, however, with the statement by her staff that the Liberals “are the only party with a clear and transparent plan on pollution pricing that takes us through the next four years.” Hello, Green Party! The Liberals still have to go a long way before they can meet the plans of Elizabeth May and the Greens.

Cathy Lacroix, Toronto

Led by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who should have his own statue in Alberta’s Dinosaur Provincial Park, Big Oil literally has its head in the oil sands if it thinks that, in 20 years or so, still-in-testing-stages technology will allow it to increase production and still lower emissions. Last year’s IPCC report gave us only 12 years to avoid climate catastrophe. Other reports talk about the possible extinction of one million plants and animals. As we did in the Second World War, we must focus all our resources to avoid a catastrophe.

David Berofe, Elgin, Ont.

Election platforms about climate have devolved into overly simplified statements focused almost exclusively on the carbon tax.

Surely we need to broaden our discussions to include subsidies for green power, alternative transportation modalities, limiting our reliance on plastics, trusting our tap water, etc., etc. I am inspired by Greta Thunberg, who sailed across the Atlantic to limit her carbon footprint. We need imagination and determination on the climate file: I urge Canadian politicians to be much more detailed and courageous in this regard.

Cathy Harrop, Canmore, Alta.

Greta Thunberg arrived in New York last week for the UN Climate Action Summit, sailing the Atlantic rather than flying. It took a teen to remind us of the link between air travel and climate change.

The atmosphere at which we can breathe comfortably is very thin, not much more than three kilometres – probably less than the distance to your local movie theatre.

When you track a flight, check the tens of thousands of planes overhead every day, passing through this breathable layer. They look like swarms of metal dots, injecting emissions into this so-thin atmosphere.

Rod Allan, Burlington, Ont.

I was disappointed to read that Greta Thunberg crossed the Atlantic in a racing sailboat.

These boats are designed to sail mostly on-shore. To save weight, they are usually built, unlike cruising boats, without holding tanks. These tanks are connected to the toilet(s), and the toilet discharge is “held” until the next port of arrival, where the tanks are pumped out.

I crossed the Atlantic in a sailboat, and the only depressing part of the voyage was to see human garbage every day for 34 days at sea. Ms. Thunberg and the crew were using a bucket as a toilet, and then emptying it off the boat. They thus left a trail of human waste across the Atlantic.

Alex Doulis, Toronto

The lungs of our planet, the Amazon rain forest, are on fire.

Millions of refugees are fleeing genocidal governments.

We’re killing pollinators – and that’s not just bees – on which we depend for food.

The IPCC has warned us that we have less than 12 years to act decisively on climate change.

Canadian federal political parties refuse to work together to address our climate emergency.

The Greenland ice sheet is disappearing at an alarming rate. Multinational companies have worked hard to prevent action on climate change.

We’re polluting our planet with single-use plastic and by burning fossil fuels.

Someone must have genetically modified the human genome with lemming DNA. How long before we go over the cliff?

Ron Moore, Hillsburgh, Ont.

