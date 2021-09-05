Open this photo in gallery Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 13, 2019. Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Which way?

Re U.S. State Department Urges Americans To ‘Reconsider Travel’ To Canada Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases (Online, Aug. 30): Given that our fully vaccinated rate is higher than that of the United States, should it not be Canada that urges its citizens to avoid travel to the U.S? It seems our neighbour is reaching new heights of hubris with this farcical announcement.

Steven Diener Toronto

I continue to be befuddled by the one-sided arrangement reached on border openings with the United States. I personally have no interest in crossing the border, but I am frustrated by the volume of U.S. licence plates I see freely roaming my Vancouver Island home.

How does such an inequitable agreement get reached? Why is there such little concern over this issue? I believe that Canada should close the border until such time as both countries believe it is safe to open.

Ronald Dimos Nanaimo, B.C.

Life on land

Re Jagmeet Singh Targets ‘Big-money’ House Flippers With Pitch To Hike Taxable Amount Of Capital Gains (Online, Aug. 31): What good does it do to increase the supply of homes if people can’t afford them because of absurd land costs? The NDP tax measure should be bolstered to keep the price of land from rising.

The tax should apply to the land value only of all commercial real estate sales, and it should apply to 100 per cent of gains on the land less inflation. Land is now the greatest cost in city home building. The greatest economists since Adam Smith have said we can easily fix that unproductive trend through appropriate taxes.

Economists call the income gain on land appreciation economic rent or unearned income. The lower the cost of land, the more residences we can afford to buy and build.

Joseph Polito Toronto

A prescription

Re Mental Health, The Surprise Election Issue (Editorial, Aug. 25): Even more good news for the pharmaceutical industry.

Gerry Fewster Duncan, B.C.

From my first-year psychiatric residency at McGill University in 1957, I found that my patients did far better if I talked with them about their emotional problems than if they were drugged.

I was heartbroken that psychiatry decided, with little evidence, that emotional problems were better served by toxic drugs than by human understanding. I sincerely hope that other professions can be funded for the care of people with emotional problems.

I hope I can help others to understand how it is possible to save psychotic patients from years of drugs and hospitals, if they are willing to try, with the simple approach of helping them to get understanding of their traumas.

Edward Arthur Childe MD, CM; Ottawa

General electric

Re If You Drive A Tesla, You’re Probably Doing More Harm To The Environment Than Good (Opinion, Aug. 28): Just because a person is wealthy enough to own a Tesla does not mean that they should be dissuaded from buying one. If a wealthy person is going to drive a car anyway, wouldn’t it be less harmful to the environment if they drove one with a smaller carbon footprint?

Moreover, if the wealthy are “charting the way for the rest of us,” shouldn’t more environmentally friendly transportation be encouraged for the future? Even small steps to reduce an individual’s carbon emissions, regardless of how much they produce, will help in tackling the climate crisis.

Barbara Walters Toronto

In Canada, 60 per cent of electrical generation is from renewable sources, whereas in the United States, 60 per cent of electrical generation is from fossil fuels – which would only increase greenhouse gas emissions.

Sidney Joseph Thornhill, Ont.

Contributor John Rapley explains the pitfalls of purchasing “green” while the climate is going to, er, well, Hades. It is likely that few Canadians know their exact annual contribution to climate change. So how can we be expected to modify our consumer behaviour to achieve climate-change goals?

I propose that we create apps that give users a precise tally of their carbon consumption per year. They could use it to get a handle on the impact of their daily behaviour. They could also calculate what-if purchases, vacations, etc., and opt for lower-carbon selections. Users could even provide their data, anonymized, to help government form climate-mitigation policies.

We should end the greenwashing that is a poor substitute for effective climate-change policies.

Moses Shuldiner Toronto

Because the very rich bought the Tesla Roadster, and the somewhat well-off bought the Model S and the Model X, Elon Musk was able to then offer the Model 3 and the Model Y, with plans now for a $25,000 electric car that will truly be for the masses in the coming years.

Without the rich, we would necessarily all be poor, and poor countries typically don’t protect the environment because they live hand to mouth, pollute and burn coal for electricity needs. I believe contributor John Rapley displays an impatient acceptance of doomsday and a lack of faith in human ingenuity.

Trevor Amon Victoria

First things first

Re New Ontario Place Plans Could Transform Park Into The High-profile Draw We Need (Aug. 28): The issue shouldn’t be whether we need pizzazz on the waterfront instead of a park. Aside from the ecological impact of building new attractions, the challenge should be to develop entertainment that is less energy-intensive than we’ve been used to.

Unless we can entertain ourselves in a low energy-use environment, we will never meet our climate-change goals. We will end up with a planet uninhabitable for our species.

Manuel Buchwald Toronto

Another word

Re What’s In A Name? For ‘Gifted’ Programs, A Problem (Aug. 28): If we are looking for a less divisive name for such programs, how about calling them “enrichment classes”? That is what they were called when I attended them in the 1960s. It might be a good time to resurrect this old term.

Kent Peacock Lethbridge, Alta.

Loose moose

Re Moose Hot Line Created To Save The Animals – And Your Car (Aug. 28): I was a large-animal ambulatory veterinarian practitioner for more than 40 years in east-central Saskatchewan. At the peak of my career, I drove 70,000 to 80,000 kilometres a year in farmland that abounds with white-tailed deer and, in the last 10 years, an increasing number of moose.

I have an excellent driving record, so I can speak with considerable authority on this matter. The solution to reducing head-ons with cervidae is not to overdrive your headlights – slow down!

Kenn Wood DVM; Ebenezer, Sask.

