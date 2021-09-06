Open this photo in gallery A health worker shows a box containing a bottle of Ivermectin in Cali, Colombia, on July 21, 2020. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Bureaucratic best?

Re Canada’s Envoy Left Kabul In July While Evacuation Crisis Unfolded and Afghan Embassy Staff Sought Immigration Program In 2012 (Sept. 2): Yet again we see not only ministers falling down on their jobs, but deputy ministers, senior bureaucrats and foreign service officers.

Canada desperately needs a performance review of its senior bureaucrats, because the public service seems to be doing a poor job. Let’s hope the next government treats this as a priority so as to avoid any more embarrassing blunders.

Roger Emsley Delta, B.C.

Re Trudeau Targets Banks, Promises Surtax On Profits (Report on Business, Sept. 2): Robbing Peter to supposedly pay Paul is often a fool’s game.

Banks are in a position to increase business spending and create jobs, but a leftish government always thinks they can do it better. I think we know better, given the appalling lack of progress by the Ministry of Immigration – nearly 10 years to implement an Afghan policy, and Justin Trudeau is still trying to paint a positive picture.

Unionized bureaucrats who choose to work at their pleasure are not the way I would get things done. However, the left keeps wanting to increase the size of the government and remove the private sector, where jobs generally get done in a timely fashion without costing taxpayers a fortune.

Responsibility without accountability is how I would describe bureaucrats.

Anne Robinson Toronto

It seems the government is intent on robbing Canadian banks by imposing a surtax. Our banks run their businesses well and it should be wrong to penalize them for doing their jobs properly.

I find it a poor excuse to say shareholders are getting rich at the expense of those of lesser means. It should be up to individuals to make their own “luck,” by being diligent in saving and wise in investing if they so choose.

The government uses my money in any way it sees fit, often frittering it away, which upsets me greatly. In contrast, my bank has my interests at heart and acts judiciously in handling my money. They should not be used as scapegoats.

Perhaps those in positions of power should read Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand, who showed what can happen when a government interferes with something they can’t get right themselves.

Christine Maxwell-Osborn Calgary

In development

Re Ontario Announces Proof-of-vaccine System For Indoor Activities (Sept. 2): “A smartphone app, which will allow people to display their verified vaccination status with a scannable QR code, is being developed.” No doubt by the same brain trust that developed Ontario’s discontinued and illegible blue licence plates.

Tony Bain Toronto

I never

Re The Buying Of Ivermectin Is A Delusional Trend With Deadly Serious Consequences (Sept. 1): One way to deter misguided Americans from taking a horse dewormer as a COVID-19 treatment would be for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve its use. Not trusting government agencies with protecting public health, FDA approval surely would send this group running as it did with vaccines.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Self-medicating should be relegated to the dusty corners of historical oddity. In 1918, people resorted to such “remedies” to fend off the flu.

U.S. Army recruits were forced to gargle with vinegar and water. Thinking that vegetables had flu-fighting properties, people tied cucumbers to their ankles or put potatoes in their pockets. One Oregon mother buried her four-year-old neck-high in onions. Some people added sulphur to the soles of their shoes. (I’ve adapted this from Andrew Nikiforuk’s excellent book The Fourth Horseman.)

Those were the actions of desperate people who would have to wait until 1933 before the very notion of a virus was discovered. This is 2021. Leave ivermectin for the cattle, horses and, yes, pet dogs who have genuine need of it – and get the blazes vaccinated.

Sandy Blazier Mississauga

Opioid options

Re Election 2021: Answers To The Opioid Crisis (Editorial, Aug. 31): More safe injection sites, decriminalization and more accessible “safe drugs” are three harm-reduction policies recommended to reduce the growing number of opioid deaths in Canada. These would help, but do not address the underlying drivers of increased drug dependency: persistent poverty, unemployment, homelessness and socioeconomic inequity.

These life conditions lead to hopelessness, despair and mental illness. We should introduce healthy public policies by voting for a candidate or party that commits to millions of new jobs in renewable energy (and other non-fossil fuel sectors) with good pay, benefits, sick pay, retraining and education, unionization and a guaranteed basic income.

John Millar Former B.C. provincial health officer, West Vancouver

Three times

Re Chinese Paper Says Spavor Photographed Military Equipment (Sept. 2): As a 10-year-old in 1955, I took a photo of a British warship that visited my grandparents’ Danish town. I was immediately seized by British marine police. My film was confiscated. I was reprimanded and threatened with further punishment if I did so again.

Fast forward 20 years to Northern Ireland, where my travel companion photographed a British military post. We were both pounced upon by British soldiers, thrown to the ground with submachine guns pointed at our heads. We were held for four hours before being released.

On a tour in Mexico, a fellow traveller, upon taking pictures of military personnel, was arrested and released after paying a fine.

It is quite possible that Michael Spavor took pictures of military equipment and was in violation of Chinese laws. Considering the times we live in, serious punishment could be the result even if it may have been an innocent act.

Thomas Hansen North Saanich, B.C.

Unforgiven

Re Sirhan Sirhan Crushed The Spirit Of A Generation. Don’t Set Him Free (Sept. 2): No matter how many years Sirhan Sirhan has spent in jail for the assassination of Robert Kennedy, I don’t think it’s enough. There is no rational amount of time served that would forgive the damage he did, not only to a nation but a world that had hopes for a brighter tomorrow.

A world where Mr. Kennedy had lived beyond his murder could have enhanced every generation including this one, without the Vietnam War, with improved civil rights and a positive U.S. effect on the world stage. The possibilities of his greatness will never be determined, but it has been long debated because of this one rogue assassin.

I’m truly sorry to say that my compassion was lost the night I watched Mr. Kennedy give his victorious California primary speech from the Ambassador Hotel – only to be horrified moments later by his death.

Daniel Kowbell Mississauga

