Re What Is This Election Really About? (Editorial, Sept. 3): The Globe and Mail’s editorial notes the similarity between the Liberal and the Conservative platforms on issues such as health care, the environment, drug overdoses, unions and abortions. Maybe what this election is really about is pushing the Conservatives to the centre, and away from social and environmental positions that no longer reflect most Canadians’ views.

Erin O’Toole may be dragging reluctant Conservatives behind him, and it remains to be seen whether he can manage the far-right and reactionary wings of the party should he succeed in the election. However, perhaps the most lasting impact, whoever wins, is that Canadians are coalescing on many important issues, and that should be good for the future of this country.

Cynthia Rowden Toronto

Can someone, anyone, explain to us voters why any government in waiting, or in power, offers ideas, plans and change, yet does not deliver? No matter the urgency nor gravity of the issue, agenda or humanitarian cause, historical or present, performance and delivery are usually vacuous or absent.

What happens to those in power but that they are corrupted absolutely. Making it difficult to believe in democracy, challenging to vote – if I ran my business like that, there would have been hell to pay these last 35 years.

Marian Kingsmill Hamilton

My simple answer: This election is about Justin Trudeau’s vanity and his desire for a majority government.

Our Westminster-style Parliament, combined with a first-past-the-post electoral system and human nature, results in politicians convincing themselves that minority governments only happen when voters have made an error. This unfortunate mistake should be corrected at the earliest opportunity, even if it is the product of politicians’ vainglory.

This isn’t a screed against our voting system, though many of us still recall Mr. Trudeau’s promise that 2015 would mark the end of first-past-the-post. Rather, it’s an acknowledgment that politicians much prefer to have majorities and thus never be held to account by the opposition.

Most people are uncomfortable being made to account for their actions or inactions. Majorities give the governing party carte blanche to do as they please.

That is what Mr. Trudeau seeks. That is what this election is about.

Steve Soloman Toronto

With the excessive pontification from all party leaders, unrealistic, debt-ridden promises, slander and misrepresentation and confusing, similar-looking platforms, who does one vote for? My advice is not to vote based on the leader of a party.

Instead vote for the most talented, skilled local candidate in one’s riding. Regardless of their party, we need smart, critical-thinking people representing us, not party lackeys.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

Too late?

Re Do Voters Really Care About Medicare? (Aug. 31): One of the most perturbing of promises made by party leaders is the expenditure of billions of dollars on health care and mental health.

To clean up our health care problems today, governments should have started four to seven years ago, since that is the time frame required for training health care workers. As far as I know, there is no magic wand for creating these workers out of thin air.

G. Wayne Brown Nanaimo, B.C.

Human toll

Re Fatal Overdoses Topped 1,000 In First Half Of 2021: Data (Sept. 1): There’s a preconceived notion that drug addicts are but weak-willed or have somehow committed a moral crime. Ignored is that such intense addiction usually does not originate from a bout of boredom. Serious psychological trauma, typically adverse childhood experiences, is usually behind a substance abuser’s debilitating self-medication.

We now also know pharmaceutical corporations intentionally pushed addictive and profitable painkillers – I call it the real moral crime – for which they got off relatively lightly, considering the resulting immense suffering and overdose death numbers.

Frank Sterle Jr. White Rock, B.C.

I see

Re Ontario Optometrists Withhold Services, Thousands Affected (Sept. 3): The optometrists of Ontario deserve to be treated with more respect than our government is delivering. After years of negotiations with successive governments, no significant progress has been implemented to simply cover the OHIP costs associated with the valuable services they provide.

My vested interest here is that of a senior with glaucoma and the subsequent deteriorating vision that requires constant upgrades to my corrective lenses. It is my optometrist who originally observed and diagnosed a medical problem.

The current government offer doesn’t even come close to covering the basic cost of examinations.

Susan Forwell Recchia Waterloo, Ont.

The chickens are coming home to roost. Years of dramatic underfunding for eye exams means that Ontario’s optometrists have had no choice but to withdraw services ostensibly covered by OHIP. They operate in a system that is neither public nor private, requiring them to provide “free” annual exams for children under 18 and seniors over 65.

The Ontario Association of Optometrists estimates they need $80 per appointment to cover costs; they currently receive about $45. Alberta pays $137 and Manitoba $77 for the same service, yet the cost of living and doing business in those provinces is much less than in most parts of Ontario.

Optometrists are skilled professionals. A typical exam takes about an hour. What do plumbers receive for the same time spent? At least $100. Yet the government claims an offer to increase reimbursements by 8.48 per cent is “fair and reasonable.” I find it is not.

Carol Town Hamilton

As we head into the fall season of youth sports, the dispute between the Ontario government and optometrists presents an interesting challenge. Parents who scream at the referees that they need to have their eyes checked will face a simple rejoinder: “I tried, but the government won’t let me.”

Paul Moulton Ridgeway, Ont.

How about now?

Re Alberta Announces $100 Gift Card As Incentive To Get More People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (Sept. 4): Alberta’s emergency rooms are at near-capacity. Medical staff are exhausted and frantic. And Jason Kenney’s list of half-measures goes on, from a $20-million incentive for those unvaccinated to “please” get vaccinated (modelled on Colorado, a state with a vaccination rate lower than Alberta’s) to a pausing of in-person return-to-work guidelines for a few weeks (and its impact on university and secondary school students).

Jason Kenney should be adopting a vaccination passport for Albertans. Time is of the essence.

Catherine Moore Canmore, Alta.

