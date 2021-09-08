Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is escorted by his RCMP security detail as protesters shout and through rocks while leaving a campaign stop at a local micro brewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Sept. 6, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The campaign trail

Re Justin Trudeau Says He Won’t Alter Campaign Plans After Gravel Thrown At Ontario Protest (Online, Sept. 7): I’m no fan of Justin Trudeau. But even so, I’m appalled at the level of vitriol and escalating violence directed his way.

I can’t help but think it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured at one of these events. Today, the mob is throwing handfuls of gravel. Tomorrow …?

The growing polarization of the electorate and increasingly hateful behaviour are ominous trends that seem to have spilled over into Canada from south of the border. If there’s such a thing as a slippery slope, it feels like Canadians are on it.

I’d argue that the time has come to nip any political violence in the bud. Freedom of speech and peaceful protest are permissible in Canada. The thuggish intimidation at Liberal rallies is not. Police should start intervening in these situations and arresting troublemakers.

Ken Cuthbertson Kingston

Re Three-quarters Of Canadians Don’t See Election As Necessary, Poll Finds (Sept. 3): Reporters keep asking Justin Trudeau why he called the election, apparently because they haven’t received an answer. Can this go on until election day?

Given the fourth wave of COVID-19, a faltering economy and the tragedy in Afghanistan, this seems like one poll that got it right.

Wasyl Wysoczanskyj Toronto

Re Erin O’Toole Tries To Holster The Gun Issue (Editorial, Sept. 6): Comedian Steve Smith’s Red Green can sympathize with the plight of the Conservative Leader. Remember those Possum Lodge meetings and the “Man’s Prayer?”

“I’m a man, but I can change, if I have to, I guess.”

Just like Red Green, Erin O’Toole and his party seem resigned to grudgingly make nod after nod to positions that go against their nature. One can almost hear echoes from Possum Lodge.

“On regulating guns, I can change, if I have to, I guess.”

“I can do something about climate change, if I have to, I guess.”

Jack Hanna Ottawa

As a former Progressive Conservative who was part of the ill-fated 1993 Kim Campbell campaign, I urge voters considering Erin O’Toole to look behind the curtain.

In 1993, PCs were hopeful for some electoral success, having shattered the glass ceiling by nominating Canada’s first female prime minister with an approachable and progressive personality. This was hijacked when the party machinery did an end-run around Ms. Campbell with the infamous “Chrétien face ad.” It was willing to say or do anything despite the leader to grasp power.

Vocal Conservatives – who have railed against debt, spending, gun control, abortion, gay conversion bans and even tried to positively spin residential schools – are withholding full-throated endorsements of Mr. O’Toole’s promises. Silence can often be an answer.

Canadians will likely find that this is another “say anything, do anything” moment to obtain power, then revert to the party we’ve seen the past six years.

Mike Campbell Montreal

Re Q&A (Letters, Sept. 7): A letter-writer suggests that we not vote for a party, but rather “for the most talented, skilled local candidate in one’s riding.” That sounds like good advice. The problem is that candidates, no matter how talented or skilled, still belong to a party.

The party has a whip through whom the party leader can exert their will. Step out of line and a politician risks getting expelled from caucus. What good are talents and skills if they aren’t allowed to flourish?

Perhaps we would be better off without parties altogether.

Geoff Rytell Toronto

Now what?

Re In Afghanistan, Canada Acted Too Late. Here’s How It Regains Credibility (Opinion, Sept. 4): I find contributor Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo to be inappropriately generous in suggesting that Canada can redeem its egregious neglect of obligations to Afghan interpreters and their families.

Taking in some Afghan refugees now at U.S. military bases would hardly wipe out our failure to heed the call of the 2017 Afghan Canadian Interpreters Initiative; the abandonment of 2,000 Afghan helpers; the closing of our embassy when others remained open; the unbelievably bureaucratic obstacles put in the way of desperate applicants; the operation of evacuation flights for just a few days, despite promises to take in more than 20,000 people.

As Ms. Gosselin-Malo concludes: “Future partners and allies will remember that Canada failed our Afghan interpreters and guides when it mattered most.” I believe nothing can redeem Canada’s worst moral failing in recent times.

John Edmond Ottawa

Instead of finger-pointing and analyzing “what went wrong,” let’s look at how Canada can re-establish its reputation as a welcoming country for those fleeing for their lives. Stranded, vulnerable Afghans give us the opportunity to restore our credibility.

Will Canada take the lead with allies? Will we work with neighbouring countries and the United Nations to bring thousands more to safety, without delay? Time is running out for many.

Eileen Olexiuk Ottawa

Between the lines

Re Canada Has Abandoned Kovrig And Spavor (Opinion, Sept. 4): Contributor Robert Fowler writes that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor “have been deserted by their government,” but he does not clearly state what the government should be doing differently to try to free them.

He criticizes the Prime Minister for refusing to make significant concessions to hostage-takers in a previous case. He seems to imply that the government should be making concessions to Beijing to gain the freedom of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. If so, it appears that freeing Meng Wanzhou is the only concession that would satisfy Beijing.

Is Mr. Fowler recommending that the government ignore the rule of law and its treaty obligations to the United States, and hand over Ms. Meng to the hostage-takers?

Ralph Davis Delta, B.C.

Who’s to blame?

Re How Quebec’s Response To COVID-19 Left 4,000 Dead In Care Homes (Sept. 6): Reading the Quebec report on long-term care is just horrifying. Private care facilities, bureaucratic inertia and laziness caused this. But, really, it is the Canadian attitude about forgetting the old in long-term care warehouses that should be to blame.

We underfund long-term care and let private providers exploit our look-the-other-way attitude, leading to deaths that could have been avoided. Every province has a responsibility for this, yet most keep sticking their heads in the sand.

I am a Canadian, and I am disgusted with my fellow Canadians.

Craig Proulx Fredericton

