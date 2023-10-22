Open this photo in gallery: A London Drugs store in Vancouver, on Oct. 18.Nono Shen/The Canadian Press

Highs and lows

Re “New House Speaker Greg Fergus appeals for decorum ahead of Question Period” (Oct. 19): The best and worst of Canadian democracy were on display in the House of Commons.

Speaker Greg Fergus delivered an eloquent and sincere call for a new era of civility, decency and responsibility among members of Parliament in their debates, and during Question Period in particular.

The seriousness of that moment was tarnished by the behaviour of Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party, who interrupted, heckled and sought to bully Mr. Fergus into abandoning his important remarks. Mr. Poilievre’s efforts failed this time because there are rules in Parliament, yet the Conservative Leader is increasingly signalling to me an indifference to, if not disdain for, some of the unwritten norms that serve as guardrails for our democracy, including tolerance of criticism, respect for truth and rejection of cruelty.

The recent experience of our neighbours to the south should teach us to take these warning signs seriously.

Christopher Holcroft Founder, Civil Dialogue; Toronto

Which way?

Re “Provinces have climate powers – and duties” (Editorial, Oct. 19): The court ruled that the federal Impact Assessment Act was unconstitutional regarding oversight of resource and infrastructure projects. Considering that the environmental impact of such projects on air and water may go beyond the jurisdictional boundaries of a province, this makes no sense to me.

Pollution, particularly of the air, knows no boundaries.

Len Rosen Oakville, Ont.

Re “Every little thing” (Letters, Oct. 19): A letter-writer states that Canada should set an example. We are, but I see it as a bad example.

We refuse to produce and sell more oil and liquefied natural gas to countries that are still building coal-fired plants, creating far more emissions than we could ever produce. Canada, by selling fossil fuels, would enable such countries to monumentally reduce emissions. We would all win.

While doing this, Canada and other advanced nations can work on producing clean technologies. These are real-world problems, not philosophical exercises.

Wilf Johnston Kingston

Go on

Re “Legault’s tuition hike shows he thinks anglophone universities don’t contribute to Quebec” (Online, Oct. 17): Quebec is concerned that out-of-province students attending English universities don’t stay afterward.

Does the government believe that everyone who attends Harvard, Oxford or Sorbonne universities, to name just a few schools with international reputations, remains in the respective cities?

Douglas Vincelli Calgary

This feels like one more step in the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s slow divorce of the province from the rest of Canada.

François Legault started his political career as a minister for the Parti Québécois. He saw how its upfront, accelerated approach to separation failed. This, then, is all part of a bigger, slow-motion plan.

Students from most of the 88 Francophonie member countries (from France, Belgium and Switzerland to Albania, Egypt and Madagascar) pay the same tuition at Quebec universities as Quebec students. Canada is a member, but Canadians from outside Quebec do not receive the same benefit.

When will someone speak for Canada?

David Powell Toronto

Five-finger discount

Re “London Drugs not considering store closures due to escalating violence and theft, president says” (Online, Oct. 19): As one who has spent a large portion of my working life in retail, I can attest to the truth spoken by London Drugs regarding theft and violence.

We always coached our staff to care about our business and be vigilant for shoplifting, but also to not do anything provocative when faced with a shoplifter. Many times staff are confronted with people who are armed and they become, understandably, concerned for their safety. Unfortunately, most thieves know that staff can’t do anything and say to staff, “What are you going to do?” They calmly walk out with high-priced product.

These are professionals and stolen product ends up being sold at a discount on various websites and at flea markets. The only way I see this stopping is when people stop buying from them. And the police should start cracking down on those same sites and vendors.

Stephen Gill East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Cannabis challenges

Re “Cannabis shops in Canada lucky to be in business amid competition, advertising rules and THC limits” (Online, Oct. 16): The Canadian cannabis industry brings in billions of dollars of revenue, yet in British Columbia only some credit unions will accept our business. Why?

I can Google 30 illegal cannabis sites within five minutes. Maybe the government should get out of the cannabis business altogether and just tax the black market.

We paid an excruciating amount to open a legal store which took two years of enormous costs, forms and constant scrutiny, and now we are losing our businesses because the government is not protecting us enough and taking too much from producers. One would think the government needs the tax money.

I honestly think cannabis retailers and producers should sue the government for not better protecting our assets and what amounts to selling us out to the black market. Time to fight back.

Kalawna Biggs Infinity Cannabis Chill Out Joint; Roberts Creek, B.C.

Hit song

Re “More sober thinking, less nitpicking over the Maple Leafs’ new goal song” (Sports, Oct. 18): May I suggest Tom Petty’s Even the Losers?

Gordon Brady Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

