Open this photo in gallery: Plastic straws wrapped in paper and plastic forks are seen at a food hall in Washington DC on June 20, 2019.ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

In defence of plastic bans

Re “Government bans on plastics and disposables have quickly displayed their inadequacies” (Report on Business, Aug. 26): It’s hard to dispute Gus Carlson’s criticisms of government bans on single-use plastics as being somewhat ineffective exercises in virtue signalling. But what would he propose as an alternative? Presumably he would agree that single-use plastics harm the environment. What does he suggest we do about that?

For sure our governments are wallowing in incompetence. But we have to stop our myriad assaults on the climate and ecology, and only government can foster the kind of collective action that’s required.

Mr. Carlson’s criticisms are no different than all the other supposedly clear-eyed disparagements of our attempts to stave off environmental catastrophe: They don’t acknowledge the very real danger we’re in, and they have nothing to offer in the way of alternatives. Mr. Carlson is basically throwing his hands up in the air, which is just another kind of despair. That won’t get us anywhere.

Neil Macdonald Toronto

I respectfully disagree with this author’s stance. Where I live in rural Nova Scotia I cannot leave the house in any direction without seeing piles of plastic lining the roads and forests. It is the same story along our highways; just look out your window to see a beautiful collection of Tim Hortons cups, straws, utensils and bags. I know it is the same story just about everywhere else in the world. This stuff is littering our planet and, increasingly with microplastics, our bodies.

Ordering takeout still involves a shocking amount of plastic, including individually wrapped packages of sauces I don’t want or need and a bag with three separate utensils even though the food is coming home with me.

I applaud any effort to regulate this unnecessary and wasteful behaviour. If we do not regulate it, it will never change. Although there are many other important issues in the world, I doubt New York will be wasting money on a secret plastic police, and policies like this may well save us money in cleanup, waste disposal and health costs down the road.

Adam Kading Antigonish N.S.

Change agents

Re “Oil companies need a push on climate” (Editorial, Aug. 25): The last line of the editorial suggests the only real way climate change is seriously conquered is up to us, not governments or oil companies.

That is indeed the only answer, which is both ridiculously terrifying and deeply hopeful at the same time. Yes, it is us all. Let’s hope we take responsibility and act.

John Pentland Calgary

Could not agree more. Oil companies need to be pushed.

But what about investors such as CPP Investments? Our pension plan has said it invests in companies such as Suncor to help them reduce emissions. It holds a significant investment in Suncor – will it take any action?

John Bennett Senior policy adviser, Friends of the Earth Canada Hamilton

In addition to the excellent suggestions mentioned, I would add a couple more.

First, a full cessation of all government support and accommodations for oil companies, be it the $1.7-billion for orphan well cleanup, the ballooning billions for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, or the approval of the Bay du Nord project. Taxpayers should not be required to assist corporations that reap massive profits, and have such a disastrous effect on the planet.

Second, Canada’s Big Five banks need to stop financing oil companies. Raising the carbon tax to a serious level would certainly assist, but individuals may not realize the hugely powerful impact they can have if they demand that their pension funds or financial planners decarbonize their holdings, thus potentially starving oil companies of further funding over coming decades. Redirecting our government and individual investments to renewables will be both remunerative and instrumental in reaching our net-zero targets.

Kenneth Oppel Toronto

Ignoring the North

Re “Canada is losing the Arctic to China” (Opinion, Aug. 25): Our collective lack of interest in all things polar and Arctic never ceases to amaze me.

Yet, we are a vast and important polar country. This is how foreigners correctly see us. Yes, the soul of Canada lives in the “Grand Nord.”

We still do not have a full-fledged, large Canadian polar museum in the nation’s capital. Bizarre. Our daily weather maps in our national media rarely show the Arctic, the North Pole and sea ice conditions. Why not?

Here in Victoria and area, technically our Pacific gateway to the Arctic, there’s no sign of the North except for our single, aged (1985), sad-looking icebreaker, the CCGS Wilfrid Laurier in Victoria Harbour.

We got all excited a few years ago when we found the Franklin ships, the Erebus and the Terror, in the Arctic, then silence. Sad.

Jacques Sirois Oak Bay, B.C.

The last moments

Re “Watching a loved one die with MAID” (First Person, Aug. 28): I thank Kate Kostandoff for this intimate and honest piece. Lifting the veil in such a tender way on the death of her aunt brings me a measure of comfort.

I am grateful that, with safeguards in place, a person can choose medical assistance in dying, or MAID, in Canada. Such a decision requires courage. And again it takes courage to write about an experience that is singular for each witness to an end of life.

JC Sulzenko Toronto

Unexpected blow

Re “Kleenex facial tissues to exit Canadian market” (Report on Business, Aug. 26): Say it isn’t so, Kimberly-Clark. You are no longer interested in participating in the Canadian tissues market? You no longer care about our noses?

Thinking that my recent inability to find aloe-infused Kleenex in the stores was just a wee aberration in the supply chain, I am now down to one box. Alas.

My father would roll over in his grave at the spectre of not being able to buy Kleenex in Steinberg’s. In a lower cupboard behind the door in the third bedroom, my dad stored his horde of Kleenex, multiple boxes mostly purchased on sale. I remember an occasion when the special price was four for $1, or 25 cents each. (Yes, it was probably 1960.) No surprise we were never out of Kleenex. Kimberly-Clark, I’m glad he’s not here to witness this.

And now I’m almost out and not due to shop in the United States for several months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: You managed to bring Taylor Swift to Canada, surely you can persuade Kimberly-Clark to restock our shelves with its best aloe-infused tissues.

Susan de Stein Salt Spring Island, B.C.

