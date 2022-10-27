Police clear protesters in Ottawa, on Feb. 18.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Someone had to act

Re Three Police Forces Had Doubts About Use Of Emergencies Act (Oct. 26): Regardless of how many police forces had doubts about using the Emergencies Act, the fact remains that nothing shifted until it was enacted.

By invoking the Emergencies Act, the federal government did what it is supposed to do, since then-Ottawa Police Service chief Peter Sloly didn’t seem to have the guts or the inclination to do it, and ended an illegal and intolerable situation.

I am proud to support a government that acts firmly and decisively in the face of blatant disregard of others’ rights to peace and safety.

Carolyn Dossal Toronto

It appears that the leaders of the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police all agree they had the authority and means to end the chaos on the streets of Canada’s capital. Shouldn’t the next question be: “So what were you waiting for?”

Patrick McCue Kingston

Living in the Centretown neighbourhood of Ottawa, I spoke daily to police on the street. From Jan. 28, the date of the actual protest, and well into the illegal occupation, the mission of the officers on the street was the same: maintain the peace as much as possible and avoid a violent disaster.

Here is my diary entry of Feb.15, the day after the declaration of the Emergencies Act. “We saw a contingent of about a dozen RCMP officers walking by. We asked them if this would end soon. They said, ‘That is up to the OPS (Ottawa Police Service).’”

It was evident that the much talked-about “integrated command centre” had not yet been implemented. Changing the police mission to end the illegal occupation was still complicated even after the Emergencies Act was declared.

Keith Crysler Ottawa

The police forces’ views on the Emergencies Act are irrelevant. They had a month to lift the siege of the nation’s capital and two vital border crossings and failed. The act was invoked and the insurgents removed. Enough said.

Sturla Gunnarsson Toronto

Words are nice but ...

Re Ottawa Votes To Help Uyghur Refugees (Oct. 26): It is heartening to read that Canadian MPs have voted unanimously to extend special immigration measures to Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities fleeing repression from China. I wonder how much time will elapse before any Uyghur and Turkic refugees are actually admitted to Canada.

Alyse Frampton Victoria

Barriers abound

Re Canadians More Supportive Of Immigration Than Ever: Poll (Oct. 26): For better or worse, immigration is now one of the most consequential issues facing our political, economic and cultural structures in Canada and the Western world.

Diversity is here to stay, and integration must be hand-in-hand with that imperative.

Integration in this era should be easier than decades ago, because the pool of newcomers, especially the economic immigrants, are well-educated, speak English or French, and are young and technically savvy.

It is the failure of governments on all sides to devise workable solutions or plans to address this vital challenge of integration. Also the immigrants themselves should start preparing their lives in Canada while the immigration file is under way. It is a two-way street.

Canada’s gates are welcoming and wide. Canada’s walls are many and cumbersome. Therefore, the walls and gates should work in harmony to harvest the benefits of immigration in the 21st century.

Elie Mikhael Nasrallah Ottawa

Stay in your lane

Re The World Needs Less Elon Musk (Opinion, Oct. 21): I concur.

John Ingram Jackson Toronto

Back in the 1970s, I was at a cocktail party where a senior vice-president and board director of a large oil company was also in attendance. As people gathered around him to ask his opinion about many things (politics, current affairs, the arts), someone made mention of the music that was playing in the room.

He replied, identifying the artist and pontificating about the style and genre of music. As a musician, I knew that he was wrong on both counts. As a polite person in my 20s, I didn’t call him out on this.

Elon Musk is a visionary who’s built companies that have pioneered battery-powered cars and space flight. But, as his continuing tweets attest, he’s not an expert on global affairs. Captains of industry, senior bureaucrats and, God help us, politicians can’t be experts on everything.

Perhaps Mr. Musk should keep his interfering political opinions to himself.

Jim Hickman Bracebridge, Ont.

False idols

Re Adidas Ends Kanye West Affiliation Over Hate Speech (Report on Business, Oct. 26): When will people wake up and realize that just because someone enjoys celebrity, fame does not qualify him or her to be an expert in any other field.

But what frightens me the most is that Mr. West actually had about 100 million social-media followers who are swayed by his racist evil diatribe. Hopefully humanity and basic reason will prevail for these minions to get a different, normal hero.

Irwin Diamond Toronto

Dying with dignity

Re Life and Death: For Doctors Like Me, The Question Of Resuscitate Or Palliate Never Has An Easy Answer (Opinion, Oct. 22): Thank you physician and author Blair Bigham for asking the question: “Do I resuscitate or palliate this dying patient?”

Let’s be direct and use clear language around treatment options and end-of-life decisions. Let’s ask the dying patient and family what the best course of action should be. Let’s practise shared decision-making with the physician and medical team.

Palliative care means providing comfort and support to the dying patient and the family. As Dr. Bigham says, “There are things worse than death such as being tethered to technology that can’t save you, but won’t let you go.”

Thank you for your honesty and humanity. This is about living and dying with dignity.

Gabriele Cooney Toronto

Shirking your duty

Re Turnout In Municipal Elections Hits New Low (Oct. 26): Professor Renan Levine’s point is well taken that, “Voting can be a habit.” I should like to add (and, incidentally, this is saying nothing new) that voting is a civic responsibility that ought to be taken seriously by all eligible voters.

Trish Langmuir Taylor Toronto

Many potential voters might be incentivized to vote if the candidates were more compelling. There are two ways to do this: Institute term limits, and increase the remuneration of councillors and mayors to reflect pay in the private sector. In so doing, refreshed councils and a reduction in acclaimed candidates would be achieved.

Peter Willis Oakville, Ont.

