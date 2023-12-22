Open this photo in gallery: Produce fills the shelves at a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store on June 26.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Re “Alberta directed removal of COVID, flu references in fall vaccine campaign, documents show” (Dec. 21): As a pediatrician who has been asked to go back to hospital work in my semi-retirement because of the overwhelming respiratory illnesses at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, I feel anger and horror over the actions of the Alberta government.

Danielle Smith should feel responsible for the crisis in which the medical system here finds itself as a result of undervaccination of the population against preventable diseases. Her personal anti-vaccine stand has been foisted on the public, and we all suffer the consequences.

Shame on her.

Janice Heard MD, FRCPC Calgary

Public good

Re “The existential questions raised by national dental and pharmacare plans” (Dec. 15): Our health is our greatest asset. It’s worth paying for, fighting for and investing in.

Since I moved to the United States in 2005, I have had what is considered “gold-plated” employer-paid private health insurance. Sounds great, but last year I had to fight for coverage. Private health insurance for most Americans means debt and argument.

My physician ordered a series of tests. The insurance company billed me $800 for one of them, claiming it was “experimental.” After a series of arguments, calls and e-mails to the insurer, a nurse and the doctor, the charge was rescinded.

When health care is paid for by government, patients are constituents and have advocates. But when it’s covered by profit-driven corporations, who are we to them?

Keep health care public. In an uncertain future, should we subject our most valuable asset to the profit goals of faceless private bureaucrats?

Tom O’Brien Pittsburgh

Heavy stuff

Re “As planned” (Letters, Dec. 19): “If someone has a cheaper and more efficient plan than carbon pricing, I would love to hear it.” I am quite happy to comply.

France and Norway tax vehicles by weight. In France, an extra €10 is charged for every kilogram that a car weighs over 1,800 kg; in Norway, the penalty is 12.50 ($1.62) Norwegian krone per kilogram over the 500 kg threshold.

This brilliant plan helps eliminate SUVs and other gas-guzzling large vehicles as consumers shift to more sensible, fuel-efficient vehicles. It also has other related benefits for pedestrian and cyclist safety, and wear and tear on roads and bridges.

In France, electric and hybrid vehicles are exempt for the time being; a Canadian tax could also exempt commercial and farm vehicles. There you go, an easy solution to the carbon tax problem.

Ray Saitz Peterborough, Ont.

Re “Is the carbon tax doomed?” (Report on Business, Dec. 15): If one’s carbon “rebate” is not exactly what one paid out, then the carbon tax is not “revenue neutral.” If the purpose is to financially incentivize people to change behaviours, then why give rebates at all?

If we need rebates to help lower-income households offset costs, then doesn’t it support the Conservative argument that the carbon tax is making life unaffordable? If its primary advantage is redistributing money to those with less means, then isn’t it a social policy and not an environmental one? As such, shouldn’t it be discussed in those terms and against similar policies?

Why not make the carbon tax small enough that rebates aren’t necessary? Put all of the money into decarbonizing our electrical grid first, then switch to programs that target more individual behaviours.

This would avoid the bureaucracy of giving people their own money back, and do more to help the environment.

Don Moar Edmonton

Windsor welcome?

Re “Does Windsor have the savvy to bring its downtown back to life?” (Dec. 16): The elephant in the room is the Caesars Windsor casino, the behemoth structure located on the city’s beautiful waterfront.

I recently travelled there from Sarnia, Ont., with some girlfriends. This facility regularly hosts concerts, comedians and entertainment for thousands of people, but I find it swallows people whole as they enter.

We wanted to eat at a restaurant in the downtown core, but the casino doesn’t seem to want people doing that. Venture outside and it’s like walking in a walled fortress. I guess that’s by design.

I remember downtown Windsor in the late 1980s and 1990s when I was at university. It was vibrant and fun.

The casino does not encourage activities outside its concrete walls, and that is a shame.

Kirsten Kilner Holmes Point Edward, Ont.

Eye of the beholder

Re “Vancouver Art Gallery admits celebrated oil sketches are fakes” (Dec. 14): The paintings are all beautiful. Does it really matter who, if not J.E.H. MacDonald, painted them?

Joseph Huxley Norfolk County, Ont.

Price check

Re “You wanted lower food prices, Ottawa gave you political theatre” (Editorial, Dec. 21): Earlier, The Globe reports low price increases for dairy and eggs (”What inflation adds to your Thanksgiving plate” – Oct. 7). Supply management, then, effectively controls prices fairly for consumers and producers.

The lousy ingredient I find in this recipe is that retailers are free to boost margins without restraint.

Jamie Thomson Halifax

Re “Sobeys will reject new supplier requests for price hikes: CEO” (Report on Business, Dec. 15): So grocery retailers are blaming consumer goods companies for high food prices, and goods companies are blaming the rising costs of commodities and labour for hiking their prices.

Yet both parties are reporting higher year-over-year profit – more money pocketed by the companies, despite those inflated expenses. Awesome management skills or price gouging?

But there is a silver lining for the consumer, and a potential pitfall for the food industry in this pass-the-buck impasse. I, for one, discovered the virtue of “no brand” goods, only buy on-sale discretionary products, keep food waste to a minimum and learned creative ways of using leftovers.

The food industry should heed this trend: They are habituating consumers to be more prudent with their buying choices, and that’s not a wise marketing strategy.

Monica Kucharski Burlington, Ont.

Re “Buying time: Slow grocery checkouts boost connection in a hurried world” (Dec. 19): Supermarket cashiers are amongst our most poorly paid workers.

I trust those being instructed to converse with their customers are being paid commensurately. Like, at about the rate of a psychologist.

Peter Ferguson Grey Highlands, Ont.

