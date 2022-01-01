Ontario Premier Doug Ford participates in a discussion with now Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after making a keynote address at the Manning Networking Conference in Ottawa on March 23, 2019.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Abuse of power

Re Losing Sight Of What Canada Stands For (Editorial, Dec. 30):

I agree that Canadians are, for the most part, being poorly served by their provincial premiers. Quebec’s François Legault is blinded by a myopic and too often misguided focus on language. Ontario’s Doug Ford is a bully whose ability to formulate strategy and grasp complex concepts is clearly limited. Alberta’s Danielle Smith is out of touch with reality, fighting grievances that are largely figments of her imagination and priming the pump of division. None of them has shown an understanding that the sum of the whole is greater than the parts. The best thing that could happen is for all of them to be turfed from office at the earliest possible date.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

It’s hard to disagree that we have recently seen a handful of premiers choosing to play fast and loose with Canada’s constitution to suit their fancies. From Mr. Legault in Quebec to Mr. Ford in Ontario, it definitely appears as if some of our politicians are keen to steal power from their constituents, if the other options on the table (namely compromise and co-operation) seem like too much effort. Unfortunately, our struggling Prime Minister has played that same game as well.

It’s been nearly a year since the trucker convoy made the journey to Ottawa, in an attempt to reason with an unreasonable and unrelenting government. What were they asking for? Nothing more than a return to normalcy, and the right to bodily autonomy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to give these peaceful protesters a single minute of his time, and chose instead to invoke the harshest of measures against them. These protesters, with their bouncy castles and hot tubs, may have been a nuisance to some citizens of Ottawa, but they were nowhere near a threat to our national security.

The Prime Minister abused his power, setting an example for the premiers that it is okay to do likewise if a group of your constituents disagrees with you or challenges your policies. It’s truly unfortunate that any of our leaders, be they provincial or federal, think it’s acceptable to use and abuse our constitution this way.

Devon Girt Kitchener, Ont.

It is obvious The Globe and Mail – and most Canadians – detest the use of the notwithstanding clause by various politicians. What isn’t obvious, and is downright curious, is why everyone insists it is unconstitutional to use a clause that, as Section 33, is actually part of the Charter.

Claire Hoy Toronto

The highly commendable idea of a compulsory civics course for Canadian politicians might well start with the reflections of our first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald.

In Nation Maker, his excellent biography of Macdonald, Richard Gwyn catches the tension that Macdonald had to manage in the earliest days of Confederation between those who saw the new country as a “compact among the provinces” and those who saw it as something “larger than the sum of its parts.”

As Mr. Gwyn notes, the latter was Sir John A.’s “absurdly ambitious vision” for Canada. More than 150 years later, we have not resolved this critical question. Our inability to do so and aspire to a larger vision of our country threatens to diminish the whole beyond anything Canada’s founders would recognize. Now, like then, the question is ripe: Who speaks for Canada? A Civics 101 exam question, perhaps.

Stuart Culbertson Victoria

Better treatment

Re Why Canadian Medical Grads Trained Abroad Are Giving Up On Jobs At Home (Dec. 13); Too Many Bureaucratic Hurdles And Too Few Residency Spots: Why Canada Is Losing Foreign Physicians To Other Countries (Dec. 14); Ontario To Hire Foreign-trained Doctors To Address Crisis In Health Care (Dec. 16):

Consider a broader perspective, one drawn to my attention by a medical specialist in Kingston.

He was considering a short move to the United States for two reasons: His salary would double, effectively helping to pay off his student loans pretty darn quickly. But he was worried he might just enjoy all that too much and stay there.

The nursing situation is fascinating. Both nurses and elementary-school teachers require degrees plus basic training. Even allowing for the many differences, look at at their median salaries: A full-time nurse earns a median salary of about $69,500 a year while a full-time teacher earns about $90,000.

My question to our leaders is this: Why can we not treat the medical profession as we treat others that are as important to our communities?

Mary Lazier Corbett Prince Edward County, Ont.

Funding stalemate

Re Don’t Write Provinces A Blank Cheque (Dec. 14):

The adolescent bickering over health care financing reveals a fundamental flaw in the Canadian health funding model: split responsibility. Provinces want more federal money without strings, as if it were free, ignoring that additional federal money comes from the same taxpayers as provincial money. The feds want some control over how their money is spent.

The solution is obvious: Make health care responsibility (including financing) totally one or the other. Tax points can be transferred as they have been in the past. Bickering stops. Money no longer wasted bickering can be used for health care instead.

Jim Ironside Calgary

They shoot horses

Re Ottawa Accused Of Shelving Pledge To Ban Transport Of Horses For Slaughter (Dec. 27) and All Animals Created Equal? (Letters, Dec. 29):

This is undoubtedly a cruel and unusual punishment. Horses are animals of prey. To avoid their predators and to seek their safety and survival, a horse’s first response is always to escape by running away as fast and as far as possible. Their first instinct is to flee when they encounter anything frightening or unusual. Imagine how a horse would feel tightly confined in a crate in the body of a noisy plane. Can you think of anything more terrifying and appalling? It is time to ban this despicable behaviour.

Nelson Riis Ottawa

