Stacie Oliver, a high-school English teacher at A.B. Lucas Secondary School stands in her classroom on Sept. 1, in London, Ont.Nicole Osborne/The Globe and Mail

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

By the numbers

Re Public Service (Letters, Sept. 7): The Fraser Institute claims that (“shock, horror”) 87 per cent of Canadian job growth since the pandemic has been in the public sector. A letter-writer from the Broadbent Institute counters that public-sector growth is up “marginally” from 20.2 per cent to 21.8 per cent.

(It should be noted that a 1.6-percentage-point increase in public-sector jobs represents about an 8-per-cent increase in the size of the public sector.)

Which of these renowned institutions should I believe? Perhaps they are both correct or perhaps they are both providing biased interpretations. Both claims should be viewed with “shock, horror,” unless one actually considers an 8-per-cent increase to be marginal.

I find it amazing that during a period when many services were severely restricted, the number of people providing services increased substantially.

Alan Hayton Brampton, Ont.

Be heard

Re Cheaper Hearing Aids? Hear, Hear! (Sept. 6): What a treat to hear that hearing aids may become an off-the-shelf, low-price item.

I’ve been wearing mine for years, but the outfit that originally fitted me with them became a bit outrageous with pressure to buy a new set (for about $4,500) when mine are working perfectly. The last time I went there, they wouldn’t even let me meet with a technician, but told me that after seven years I’d get no support unless I bought a new pair.

Fine: All the support pieces I need are available online, and I expect my current hearing aids to continue being great for a long time to come. When I need new ones, I’ll get a pair off the shelf.

Hear, hear.

Peter McKenzie-Brown Calgary

In my 44 years of geriatric practice, I encouraged and cajoled my patients to ensure that hearing impairments (which were common) be addressed, to decrease the risks and effects of cognitive impairment and improve social interactions.

I kept a simple Pocket Talker in my office and would often demonstrate to patients and their families the beneficial effect of amplification. Cheaper hearing aids without the need for prescriptions would go a long way in making them available to thousands of hard-of-hearing Canadian seniors and others.

I recall vividly the look of wonderment when my cognitively impaired father, then 95, was fitted with the simple hearing device and I said to him, “Daddy can you hear me?” Nothing matches the look and smile on his face when he said, “Yes.”

Michael Gordon Emeritus professor of medicine University of Toronto

Audiologists are a regulated profession in nearly all provinces because there is a risk of harm when hearing aids are not prescribed and adjusted for a patient’s unique needs, based on a hearing assessment. It is for this reason that prescribing a hearing aid is a controlled act in Ontario.

The way hearing loss impacts a person’s life from a communication, social, emotional and vocational standpoint is a key part of an audiological assessment. This cannot be achieved with online screening tools or “out of the box” hearing aid solutions that do not involve a hearing health professional.

This approach is supported by the World Health Organization’s World Report on Hearing: “Irrespective of the severity of hearing loss or the audiological profile, the extent to which hearing loss impacts people’s lives depends on whether it is addressed with effective clinical or rehabilitative interventions.”

Brian O’Riordan Registrar and CEO, College of Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists of Ontario Toronto

Another interpretation

Re Artist Pushes Back Against Edmonton’s Decision On Sculpture Over Fears It May Be Perceived As Celebrating Colonialism (Sept. 1): What the sculpture clearly illustrates to me is the white man’s obsession with killing wild animals to extinction, despite their obvious inherent value to the lives of other peoples and nations.

While the buffalo stands starkly alone on his tiny portion of land, the white man sits nonchalantly atop a pile of buffalo hides that means absolutely nothing to him except money. This wonderful sculpture speaks volumes about the history of North America and the decimation of Indigenous lives.

The powers that be in Edmonton should speak the truth about their desires to “hide” this powerful art – and admit that residential schools weren’t the first horror we visited upon Indigenous peoples in this country.

Claire Helmers Edmonton

Write stuff

Re Educators Reconsider How To Assess Students (Sept. 3): I remember receiving the grade on my first English essay at university: 50 per cent was written at the top.

Red circles around phrases and words dominated the pages. I was in shock; it had been one of my best subjects in high school. The professor commented that I was wordy and didn’t make any substantial points. Eventually, my writing improved.

Students should learn the difference between informal “texting” English and standard English. University is the setting for critical thinking, not remedial writing.

Deborah Green Duncan, B.C.

Not another burden upon the shoulders of valiant professors struggling in the trenches, lately widened and deepened for the hundreds of often ill-prepared first-year students. Theirs should be to expand the minds of those thirsting for knowledge, not give instruction in grammar, composition and syntax.

Because high schools are pushed to stream as many students as possible into university, the pinnacle to which they are told to aspire, standards have perforce been lowered. Sadly, many students misdirected into a bewildering world of academia should be guided toward more practical careers.

Alison Kyba Guelph, Ont.

Please bring to the attention of budding writers two books: The Elements of Style by William Strunk Jr. and E. B. White, and Writing with Clarity by Robert S. Lee.

Both books should be required reading in high school, and beyond. They can be referred to time and again, lessening the burden, and angst, of professors and students in the process of teaching and learning to write well.

I’ve given countless copies away to students, friends and employees. All of them were grateful. Too often people are diffident about their writing abilities, or they think it’s too late to improve. These books can assuage those concerns.

Both books can be opened at any page. A page a day can raise the level of a reader’s confidence and writing abilities.

Mike McCrodan Langley, B.C.

I used to teach philosophy at the University of Manitoba. When people asked what I did for a living, I told them that I taught Grade 8 grammar to university students.

Michael Feld Vancouver

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com