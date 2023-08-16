Open this photo in gallery: Taylor Swift performs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 7.Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

The one

Re “Enough stalling. We need an inquiry into Chinese election interference now” (Editorial, Aug. 12): And who says the head of such an inquiry must be a judge? David Johnston was not a judge, but was provided with a legal adviser.

That would blow open the list of possible candidates. How about a journalist? Or maybe a diplomat such as Derek Burney?

Appoint a head for the interference inquiry and get on with it. What is cabinet afraid of?

L.D. Cross Ottawa

Ready for it?

Re “Canada’s economic future is in jeopardy because we lack an entrepreneurial culture” (Report on Business, Aug. 15): During my years in Kenya, I witnessed many an effort by the Canadian High Commission to foster and promote business between the two countries. We received many visits from both government officials and private industry, accompanied sometimes by high-ranking politicians.

By 5 p.m., however, most negotiations stopped because the Canadians wanted to return to their hotel. Consequently, many contracts went to the British, French and Germans who hustled on.

Erika v. C. Bruce Ottawa

Re “To advance Canada’s economy, universities must stop valuing specialization over range” (Report on Business, Aug. 7): In my experience, a brake upon the “Renaissance” scholarly mutt is the reluctance of publishers to accept manuscripts which are not closely aligned with books and articles previously published by an author.

What is true for publishers is also true for academics. The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council encourages the development of networks of scholars, but to what extent those in practice are multidisciplinary is not clear to me. And networks have their limitations. Camels, we know, are horses designed by committees.

Employers, however, should recognize that the scholarly mole has learned the importance of detail within whatever system they have studied, and should be able to bring that intellectual strength to the different demands of business.

Nicholas Tracy Adjunct professor of history (retired), University of New Brunswick Fredericton

End game

Re “Low power” (Letters, Aug. 14): A letter-writer laments the fact that Alberta’s renewable energy, including wind and solar, only generates 31 per cent of the province’s nameplate capacity. A 31-per-cent capacity factor is a good number for any renewable installation. To have it as provincial average would be a compelling metric for any renewable investor.

And while the lifespan of wind and solar projects may be only 20 to 25 years, the average lifespan of oil and gas wells is 20 to 30 years, according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. The oil and gas sector seems to love performance bonds and guarantees as little as the renewables sector does.

But the record is written on oil and gas wells and it is dismal. While the renewable record on end-of-life cleanup is yet to be determined, it does has a key difference: The resource will still be there.

Bill McEachern The Blue Mountains, Ont.

You’re on your own, kid

Re “Hold responsible” (Letters, Aug. 11): A letter-writer sees housing shortages as simply a matter of supply and demand. I think this is an oversimplification.

There’s nothing wrong with the demand side; demand for housing is huge. But for developers, demand which cannot afford the product simply does not exist, so those people can go sleep under bridges.

Many developers want to supply housing which provides the highest return (i.e. expensive housing). So the supply being built is mostly the wrong kind of supply, far beyond the reach of many who need it.

It follows that the private sector cannot solve the housing crisis. Only governments can do that – those which are not in the pockets of developers.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

Speak now

Re “Ontario government memo reminds political staffers to follow conflict rules after Greenbelt report” (Aug. 15): The process associated with the release of land in Ontario’s Greenbelt is egregious on many levels. One fact that seems continuously ignored by the Ford government is the nature of the land being released.

As a professional land-use planner, I spent my career working to protect prime agricultural land. I am aware that less than 5 per cent of the Canadian land mass is prime agricultural land. Of that, less than 1 per cent is Class 1. This is the land where we grow our fruits and vegetables. It is the best we have.

Much of the land being released is Class 1. The land proposed to replace it is not. As my colleagues have repeatedly pointed out, we have lots of land for housing. The same cannot be said for food production.

Of course we need to house people, but do we not also need to feed them?

Margaret Walton MPL, RPP Bracebridge, Ont.

I have yet to hear from the Progressive Conservative caucus in Ontario.

If a PC MPP keeps quiet on the Greenbelt issue, they are stating to me that all is above board. If they feel there may be improprieties, they should speak out.

I realize that by doing so, they may well have to sit as an independent and lose the perks of being a party member. They would, however, earn the respect of myself and countless others.

Our governments tend to overreach when they can count on backbenchers to be whipped to vote the party line. This Greenbelt fiasco provides a perfect opportunity for the PC caucus to reassert its power.

Hugh Molesworth Orangeville, Ont.

I knew you were trouble

Re “We aren’t as powerless over extremism as we may think” (Opinion, Aug. 12): Contributor Rob Goodman underscores that the reason Donald Trump plays to his base is not because he shares their convictions, but because their support provides power. Similarly, most U.S. Republicans back Mr. Trump not because they think he is an upstanding leader, but because they see him as their ticket to power.

No party that so venally lusts for power should ever be granted it.

Roger Pepler Toronto

Look what you made me do

Re “Shake it off” (Letters, Aug. 15): A letter-writer says that people are “struggling to get overpriced tickets” to see Taylor Swift in Toronto. In other words, demand exceeds supply, which is proof to me that tickets are not overpriced.

If anything, they are underpriced. Resale prices, which allow sellers to determine what the market will bear, will be significantly higher.

Jay Nathwani Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com