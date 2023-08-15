Open this photo in gallery: Taylor Swift performs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Aug. 7.Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Human cost

Re “Learning from the last pandemic to get ready for the next one” (Editorial, Aug. 9): Canada has had approximately 450 royal commissions or other public inquiries since Confederation. It is difficult to see how a tectonic event like the pandemic would not rise to that level of review. But the focus should be on more than science and jurisdictional rivalries.

The human side of what happened should feature prominently. One of the overarching conclusions so far about the pandemic is that its costs fell disproportionately on the most vulnerable. Postal codes and income levels tended to be a predictor of health outcomes.

We should look at the missing pieces of Canada’s compassion guardrails and how to prevent income disparity from becoming a death sentence. A good start would be to dust off the Senate’s report on poverty prepared by the late David Croll in the 1970s. That inquiry produced the first recommendation for a guaranteed annual income.

It was a good idea then and, as the pandemic demonstrated, it looks even more needed in Canada today.

Kathleen Finlay Founder, Compassion Innovation Lab Toronto

All the way to the bank

Re “Without genuine political courage, we’ll get more of the same on housing” (Aug. 9): I worry that dealing with NIMBYs and funding building targets won’t help, unless somebody has the courage to take on the banks as well.

Prices have increased because, for decades, people have been qualifying for mortgages that they can’t afford. It won’t help to build more homes if people can continue to raise bids to whatever level they want.

We humans aren’t the best at restraining our spending, and the banks are loving it.

Ken Smith St. Catharines, Ont.

Don’t ask

Re “Vancouver hospital defends suggesting MAID to suicidal patient as risk assessment tool” (Aug. 12): I was formerly doubtful of slippery-slope-type arguments regarding socio-legal issues, but no longer. I now believe Canada’s medical assistance in dying is a prime example of bureaucratic policy making gone feral.

Since when did the Hippocratic Oath include the proposal of voluntary death as a means of reducing harm? “Ah, but have you considered dying as a means of reducing harm to yourself and your loved ones?” This doesn’t feel like compassion for those with compromised mental health.

I am on a disability income. I suffer debilitating pain daily. If a health care provider suggested MAID to me, I’d more than likely respond in a universally recognized corrective for suggesting something so vile and dehumanizing: a lawsuit.

David Sparrow Kimberley, B.C.

At stake

Re “The idiot driver in the other lane used to be me” (First Person, Aug. 8): This cautionary tale also has a flip side.

My daughter’s partner was stuck down by a motorcyclist lane-splitting through gridlocked Toronto traffic, at an intersection under construction, whilst out running in late May. The motorcyclist escaped unharmed.

Unfortunately, he was not so lucky: a 44-day sojourn in a neurointensive care unit and still hospitalized after 10 weeks, with protracted rehabilitation ahead of him; family and friends distraught on two continents, as he is originally from São Paulo.

The societal cost of such accidents is huge. Many millions of dollars will be expended in an attempt to restore this patient to health. Toronto’s “Vision Zero” initiative, a “comprehensive action plan focused on reducing traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto’s streets,” seems largely stillborn if there are no consequences for such injuries.

Perhaps new Mayor Olivia Chow will more aggressively deal with these ongoing, life-threatening traffic issues.

W. Alan Mutch MD Winnipeg

Media woes

Re ”Meta is not the biggest threat to Canadian newspapers” (Aug. 10): This continues a trend of scapegoating public media for the news industry’s woes.

There is little independent research that supports the argument that public media “crowd out” private broadcasters. A recent European Broadcasting Union study found that “data and research actually point to [public service media] playing an enabling and catalyzing role in media markets, rather than inhibiting and depleting them.”

The findings of another study published in the European Journal of Communication “cast doubts on … the crowding out argument, because they either suggest that commercial media have benefitted from strong PSM, or that any negative effects have been relatively weak.”

Let’s stop pitting CBC/Radio-Canada against private media and start addressing the digital giants’ dominance of the Canadian ad market.

Leon Mar Director, media relations and issues management, CBC/Radio-Canada Toronto

Passing through

Re “Warming to it” (Letters, Aug. 8): There are more than 110 international straits around the world, and all permit international navigation.

The Northwest Passage’s proximity to Canada’s northern shores can be seen to present potential threats to Canada. But such is the case with virtually all straits including the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is situated in an area of tenuous political and military tensions.

The current view by those in the field is that Canada should be a visible presence in the Arctic to ensure that passage by ships of other countries do not present threats to our country. But regardless of Canada’s position in this regard, the Northwest Passage should be considered an international strait and legally open for transit to vessels of all countries, save an obvious and demonstrable threat to Canada’s safety – which would, of course, need to be legally proven

Morris Maduro PhD, international law, University of Alberta (retired) Edmonton

Re “A Canada-led NATO of the North would solve two of our problems at once” (Aug. 8): Some centuries ago, King Eric of Denmark noted that the strait between his country and Sweden was quite narrow and that anyone who wanted to trade with Northern Europe had to sail it.

Thus, at Helsingor, he built Krogen (which eventually became Kronborg, the castle setting of Hamlet), armed it with large artillery and, for centuries, those wishing to sail the strait paid “sound dues” to the Danish Crown.

Just a thought.

Dave Bird Fernie, B.C.

Shake it off

Re “Wait, why exactly am I trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets?” (Aug. 9): With all the excitement about ticket sales, I have a suggestion. It will never happen, but what about a boycott?

So many people struggling to get overpriced tickets to a concert, but what if they decided it wasn’t worth it? The fear of missing out has people going into debt for non-essentials.

We should reconsider priorities. But it’s unlikely to happen.

Adele Dibben Belleville, Ont.

