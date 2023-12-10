Open this photo in gallery: The covers of Time magazine announcing the 2023 Person of the Year with U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.HANDOUT/Getty Images

American attitudes

Re “What America must do to defeat Trump” (Dec. 4): Looking deeper at American society, one can find a common attitude that “America is the greatest country in the history of the world.”

That belief can be an excuse for complacency, ignoring other societies’ approaches to problem solving as never being relevant there. All the while, their social problems grow, with growing violence, income inequality, hate crimes and lack of health care.

Complacency can lead to ignorance and, when combined with hubris, to willful blindness. (Unfortunately, many in their political class thrive on that ignorance.) This is where a large part of America lives now.

Are Americans capable of talking and acting as a positive society?

Richard Litke Stratford, Ont.

Check back later

Re “One stone” (Letters, Dec. 7): A letter-writer encourages the government to order 50 of the new, but yet to be built, DHC-515 waterbombers from De Havilland Canada. This would address climate change adaptation as well as sourcing aircraft in Canada, and even help Alberta transition from oil and gas.

Although this proposal has lots of merits, I fear that many will be underwhelmed or even disappointed in practice. The first production DHC-515 won’t roll off the assembly line until 2027. The first 22 are already allocated to confirmed orders from European Union countries (”New firefighting planes from De Havilland Canada are on their way, with a little delay” – Online, June 20).

In the meantime, our aging fleet of CL-215 and CL-415 bombers soldiers on. It will be perhaps five or more fire seasons before any new aircraft would begin to make an appearance in Canadian skies.

Chris Smith Oakville, Ont.

Take over

Re “The drug crisis is the greatest social ill facing Canada. As B.C. has discovered, decriminalization is not a cure-all” (Opinion, Dec. 2): In my opinion, there is only one way to solve the drug dilemma: Governments should take over the drug trade.

Grow, manufacture, process or even buy illicit product, and distribute it at reasonable cost to those who are addicted. This would eliminate the toxicity that dealers often add to street drugs.

Distribute it safely through hospitals, pharmacies, clinics or, better yet, places like “The Drugs Store.” It was opened by Jerry Martin to sell safe, clean drugs in Vancouver. It was immediately shut down by police. Sadly, Mr. Martin then died of a suspected fentanyl overdose.

We should beat drug dealers at their own racket, but we will likely never get politicians to agree: too much work and too radical for re-election hopes.

David Kerr West Kelowna, B.C.

To the east

Re “Live it up” (Letters, Dec. 2): A letter-writer asks why one sees so many New Brunswick plates in Halifax on weekends. Maybe because it is a “nice place to visit, but….”

Don Ferguson Fredericton

After considerable reflection, it became apparent to my wife and I that one of the weightier variables used to rate and rank 100 cities (“Canada’s most livable cities” – Report on Business, Nov. 25) must have been proximity to the Pacific Ocean. If similar weight had been assigned to the Atlantic Ocean, either Halifax or St. John’s likely would have topped the list instead of Victoria.

Indeed, if Conestogo Lake or the Grand River in Ontario had been weighted similarly, Kitchener or Waterloo would undoubtedly have scored No. 1. We are calling for a redo, and continue to reflect on numerous variables squarely aimed at the endless, most attractive living conditions where we live.

Art and Nancy Bowers Kitchener, Ont.

Infinity and beyond

Re “Moving Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place would save $257-million, report says” and “Doug Ford’s business case for the Science Centre move is all spin” (Nov. 30): Science culture in Ontario seems to be in rapid decline.

I believe it started with the closing of Toronto’s McLaughlin Planetarium 28 years ago. Declining attendance was cited, but there were also provincial cutbacks.

The Ontario Science Centre faces a similar fate: If a facility is neglected and isn’t kept up to date, it becomes stagnant and visits decline. At least six other science centres (with planetariums) in Canada don’t seem to have the problems we have in Ontario.

As an astronomy educator for several decades, I know that families enjoy science, especially the night sky. The need for facilities where science and technology can be introduced to young people is more important today than ever.

Astronomer Carl Sagan said it best: “We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology.”

J. Randy Attwood Mississauga

From the vault

Re “Filmmaker Donald Shebib created classic Canadian road trip movie” (Obituaries, Nov. 24): If CBC would make readily available all of Donald Shebib’s CBC documentaries from the 1960s, Canadians could see just what an extraordinarily fine documentarian he was.

Films such as Good Times, Bad Times, a documentary about war vets, should not be kept locked away in a CBC vault, undervalued and never seen by anyone. Let’s celebrate and honour our world-class homegrown talents.

Mr. Shebib is a good place to start.

Zella Wolofsky Toronto

Please stand up

Re “Sign here” (Letters, Dec. 2): I completely agree with a letter-writer that in order to prevent offensive or hateful online comments, they should be treated the same as letters to the editor and include a real name and city.

Attempting to engage in a healthy dialogue with someone whose real identity does not appear is akin to conversing with someone with a brown paper bag over their head, like a Maple Leafs fan of old.

It rarely turns out well.

David Honigsberg Toronto

Anti-hero

Re “Taylor Swift is named Time magazine’s person of the year” (Dec. 7): It should go without saying or argument that Taylor Swift has achieved her accolades and success deservedly so. However, I think the selection of Ms. Swift as Time magazine’s person of the year dilutes the whole representation of what this honour is about.

Her gracing Time’s person-of-the-year cover is tantamount to Rolling Stone featuring Elon Musk, or the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducting Jeff Bezos. I listen to and enjoy Ms. Swift’s talent and hope for her continued success. However, blurring the lines of prestigious honours can confuse and lessen the achievements of past influential people.

What’s next for Ms. Swift, maybe a Nobel Peace Prize for 2024?

Daniel Kowbell Mississauga

