New frontier?

Re Sale Of Petro-Canada Would Transform Suncor, Alter Country’s Retail Gasoline Landscape (Report on Business, July 20): Suncor’s potential breakup with Petro-Canada is a reminder that every dog has its day. With “few places to deploy the proceeds” of a potential sale, most of the money would go to existing shareholders, likely in the form of a special distribution.

What government cannot provide, it seems corporations can: seed capital to diversify Alberta’s economy for a more sustainable future.

Michael Grotsky Calgary

The fix

Re Canada Has A Primary-care Crisis. Taking These Three Steps Can Solve It (Opinion, July 16): The College of Family Physicians of Canada supports the authors’ recommendations and would expand on them to say that team-based care, properly implemented, can achieve their recommendations and more.

Family physicians are experts in complex patient care and an increasingly complex health system. They are also experts in leading teams of other health care professionals, including physician assistants, nurse practitioners and others, to maintain and improve the health of a defined patient population.

Despite bursts of investments over the years, and robust evidence demonstrating the cost effectiveness of investments in primary care, its delivery has been chronically underfunded. Governments should commit to sustained, dedicated funding to comprehensive primary care as a percentage of overall health care and health care education funding envelopes.

The CFPC and its provincial chapters are ready to work with other national and provincial associations and decision makers in resolving this crisis.

Francine Lemire Executive director and CEO, CFPC

Brady Bouchard President, CFPC; Mississauga

Is it not obvious that one universal public system (or rather 13) cannot efficiently deliver health services?

Equal access sounds like a laudable goal, but it doesn’t exist in other areas of society. In practice, it has never really existed in health care. Canadians with means can travel to the United States for prompt treatment.

We should permit private health services for those willing to pay. But make them really pay with a hefty health tax, the proceeds of which would be exclusively used to fund the public system.

We would benefit from increased funding and shorter wait times with fewer patients. A health tax would need to be sufficiently high for the public system to compete with private facilities for doctors and medical staff.

Everyone wins.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

Health care is a provincial jurisdiction. If it is in crisis, then it can only be the provinces that underfund it.

Provinces can fix it: Increase taxes. But it seems much preferred to blame their failures on somebody else.

A solution: Change provincial jurisdiction and cede health care to Ottawa. Provincial taxes would be reduced, federal taxes increased and Canadians paying exactly the same, but with no more squabbles.

Would that fly? I can’t see it, even if it provides significant benefits to all Canadians. What a sorry state.

The money wasted on the status quo must be staggering.

Robert James Cochrane, Alta.

Taxing

Re Business Groups, Tories Seek Tax Changes After Amazon Findings (Report on Business, July 18): That multinational corporations such as Amazon avoid paying reasonable Canadian taxes is mostly a function of Canadian (and other Western) tax laws. Armies of lawyers, accountants and lobbyists help game the system, ensuring that large corporations can escape reasonable taxation while enjoying the benefits of government services and infrastructure.

The central problem is that profit, not revenue or sales, is taxed. Governments are left with crumbs at the end of the queue. But that is the result of political decisions, not some divine writ. It can be changed.

Tax payments as a simple percentage of total sales can be easily calculated and collected, like how individuals pay sales tax. Politicians should start dealing with reality and tax corporate sales.

Profit and loss are a corporation’s problem. Stop lumbering taxpayers with them.

Hendrik Weiler Scugog, Ont.

Amazon’s corporate structure is designed to meet the conditions of articles 5 and 7 in the Canada-U.S. income tax treaty, specifically those allowing businesses resident in one country and carrying on legal business in the other to avoid foreign taxation. Those treaty articles speak to the concept of permanent establishment.

Provided that the business of a U.S. corporation being carried on in Canada does not rise to the threshold of a permanent establishment, none of the profit attributable to business in Canada may be taxed here. Reportable for sure to allow Canada Revenue Agency to police treaty benefits being claimed, but not taxable.

Many Canadian corporations take advantage of the same treaty to avoid taxation in the United States on business not rising to the threshold of a permanent establishment. Amazon, then, is no sinner.

Michael Marchand MBA, CPA; Windsor, Ont.

Further review

Re Senate Committee Calls For Criminalization Of Forced Sterilization (July 15): Being sterilized against one’s will is a horrible thing. But after reading the Senate report, I think more work is required before the Senate committee can recommend that a separate offence be added to the Criminal Code, or that the federal government develop a framework for compensating survivors.

First, there are already Criminal Code offences (such as assault causing bodily harm) that do cover forced or coerced sterilization. I found no good reason given for why these offences aren’t sufficient.

Second, provinces regulate health care professionals. However, it doesn’t appear that the committee consulted provincial governments or regulated professional bodies.

Third, survivors have brought a number of class actions; a lawyer representing some of them was a committee witness. The report should have made clear that the issue of compensation was before the courts, and that some witnesses had financial interests in these cases.

Liz Tinker Toronto

Next up

Re What Canadian Political Parties Could Learn From The NHL Draft (July 15): Preston Manning gave me my chuckle and my fright for the day.

Of course the Chinese government system is more organized than Western democracies. Ours are designed to ensure change can be implemented and give as much control to the voting public as possible to decide those changes. In China, elite politicians control the populace and the political structure.

Mr. Manning’s idea of “developing” political talent frankly shocks me. He seems to love a top-down system, where a leader trains like-minded young people and shapes their ideas to fit a single concept of the party.

Mr. Manning worries about how democracies are “going to compete.” They will be fine. Billions of people around the world would leave authoritarian nations for Western democracies, if they could.

Robert McManus Hamilton

