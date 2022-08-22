Lisa LaFlamme with her Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor, National in Toronto on Aug. 17.George Pimentel/The Canadian Press

News break

Re Bell Executive Won’t Specify To Staff Why LaFlamme Was Let Go (Aug. 19): The repeated assertions of a female executive that she was a woman, proffered as evidence intended to exculpate Bell Media leadership from accusations of anti-female sentiment, comes across to me as just another abject example of women keeping other women down and out.

Sure, Bell Media has women in its ranks – that is not the point. It is accused of not being able to tolerate a strong woman. The question should not be whether this executive and her peers are women, but whether they are inconvenient women.

Given the treatment of Lisa LaFlamme, credible accounts of hostility to her (magnificent) grey hair, and the hollow apologia I hear from Bell Media brass, I think I know the answer.

Alexandra Diebel Ottawa

The dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme before her natural retirement is an old trick frequently employed by corporations to wield executive power, rather than respect or even understand the nature of their product.

We have lost a brilliant news anchor under disgraceful circumstances.

William Rueter Hamilton

Branching out

Re Planting A Tree Won’t Stop Climate Change (Editorial, Aug. 15): A worthwhile reminder that trees play a major role in our fight against climate change.

Note that trees planted in the urban environment, where most Canadians live, work and play, provide measurably more health, economic and environmental benefits to humans than reforestation trees in our hinterland. Not that there is anything wrong with that.

While Natural Resources Canada does not fully fund urban trees, it does provide incentives for Canadians to get the job done. Our organization is dedicated to doubling the urban tree canopy. Our work would be much harder without incentives provided through the two-billion-tree program.

Any suggestion that planting or growing trees will stop climate change would be wrongheaded. But the same could be said for buying an electric car or turning off air conditioning.

Newsflash: Fighting climate change is a collaborative affair.

Mark Cullen Chair, Canadian Trees For Life; Markham, Ont.

Planting trees may not significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the short term, but protecting carbon-rich mature forests could.

In Canada, three-quarters of a million hectares of forests were logged in 2020, the equivalent of nine professional hockey rinks a minute. Much of the logged wood is either burned or turned into short-lived pulp and paper products, sending tens of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

Surprisingly, the federal government’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan neither reports, nor sets targets to reduce, GHG emissions from logging. Cutting emissions 40 per cent by 2030 will be a tall task.

Acknowledging – and reducing – logging emissions would help achieve it.

Michael Polanyi Policy and campaign manager, nature-based climate solutions, Nature Canada; Ottawa

Air apparent

Re A Healthy Environment Is A Universal Human Right, And Canada Needs To Step Up (Aug. 15): I am a member of 10-plus air quality science and activist groups. While I agree with most of the authors’ points, it alarms me to see them calling for “enforceable ambient air quality standards.” A growing body of evidence shines light on the idea that such standards are a dangerous fallacy.

First, there is no safe level of air pollution, meaning any exposure causes immediate, irreversible and possibly multigenerational health damage. Second, most parts of Canada have no ambient air monitoring, and new monitors are extremely expensive (tens to even hundreds of thousands of dollars per station). Finally, pollution concentrations vary widely even over the course of very short distances, and such variations usually are not picked up by regulatory monitors.

A better solution would be to simply reduce pollution emissions as much as possible regardless of ambient concentrations.

David Pedersen Central Saanich, B.C.

En français?

Re Census Shows Decline In Proportion Of French Speakers In Quebec (Aug. 18): I am an American who married a Quebecker 51 years ago after joining a large Canadian bank in Montreal.

I am now a Canadian citizen by naturalization. I had a good career and raised a family here. They are all fully bilingual, as am I. My wife and I decided to stay here in retirement.

I’ve observed the eternal language debates and evolution through all these years. I have also noted Premier François Legault makes frequent reference to Louisiana, a U.S. state settled by francophones not unlike Quebec.

However, the reason French disappeared in Louisiana is because in 1916, state and local governments banned it in schools and adopted English. Quebec has banned English as a language of instruction to francophones, who still represent the majority of the population.

Therefore, his comparison is incorrect and misleading.

Tony Webb Montreal

The percentage – not the number – of francophones in Quebec, as in Canada, has declined in the past five years, which Quebec Minister of the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette claims justifies the limiting of English in la belle province.

Of course, the decline isn’t primarily driven by an increase in English, but almost entirely because of an increase in speakers of non-official languages. And they’re there with the approval of the Legault government.

If this is some sort of crisis, it’s one the government has brought upon itself.

Richard Martin Tillsonburg, Ont.

Re Official Bilingualism Is Dead In Canada (Aug. 18): To have a second language is a benefit to all who learn one.

The lineups at French-immersion schools to get children in are long. When the lucky ones graduate, there are hardly any follow-up programs where they can practise what they learned. Quebec should show leadership in French instruction by people who really know the language and appreciate the culture.

“Stop” is not a bilingual sign. In British Columbia, the only one I see is “welcome” at the border and “bienvenue” underneath. We can all do better in raising the visibility of French. Then maybe Quebec would do the same.

We have lacked the political will to make it happen for all children in Canada.

Charles Lefaive Surrey, B.C.

My mom, a Western Canadian francophone, always said that if you lose your religion, you will lose your language (qui perd sa foi, perd sa langue).

Could this be another reason why French is in decline?

Brian Tascona Ottawa

