Adalsteinn Brown, former co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table, speaks during the daily briefing at Queen’s Park in Toronto on April 1, 2021.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Leaving the table

Re Ontario Has Chosen Silence Over Science (Opinion, Aug. 30): André Picard states that Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is populated by experts in epidemiology, vaccination and infectious disease. It’s a pity that there is no input from oncologists, cardiac surgeons, pediatricians, psychiatrists or addiction specialists. Health care is far more complicated than just COVID-19, yet the restrictions to it imposed by decisions made by the COVID-19 table have already led to suffering and deaths from eminently treatable causes while we waited for the COVID-19 table to say it is “safe.” So much needed medical care has been delayed for the past two years that the backlog of untreated cancers and heart disease are contributing greatly to the hospital overcrowding issue we see today that will continue to harm us for a number of years. The experts of the COVID-19 table, although well-meaning, should never have been given carte blanche to run the entire health care system.

David J. Barker MD Whitby, Ont.

Thanks to André Picard for this important analysis of what seems be the continuing non-consultative style of Ontario’s current provincial government. As a retired registered nurse I am very disappointed that the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is being disbanded.

I have trusted the Science Table’s advice, especially their clarity and in times of changing information their willingness to share with us that they based their advice on the best evidence at the time and modified it as new facts emerged. I thank them for their generosity of time as well. Dr. Peter Juni, as head of the table, was an excellent communicator.

I believe there is now a void left in our provincial public-health leadership team.

Alicia Butson BScN, MHSc Burlington, Ont.

The disbandment of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is a colossal mistake. Throughout the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic we had the confidence that the panel’s advice was based solely on the best scientific facts available and with no political bias. Although I have the utmost respect for Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and his professional integrity, the mere fact that his position is a political appointment and rests entirely on the goodwill of Premier Doug Ford is problematic. Let us keep the independent Science Advisory Table.

Michael Gilman MD (retired) Toronto

Down with bullies

Re Ottawa Reviews Security For Ministers, MPs After Freeland Confrontation (Aug. 30): I was sickened that a member of society would stoop so low as to hurl insults at Chrystia Freeland when she was visiting Grande Prairie, Alta. I grew up in Grande Prairie and remember my life there as a very decent one. It is so important that people from all walks of life, from all parts of Canada, from all political stripes stand up, speak out and denounce these unacceptable behaviours. Bullies cannot think their actions are condoned because no one says anything. Ms. Freeland has given so much of her time and talents to serve Canada. Who would want to be a politician when such insults are hurled with seeming impunity?

Roxie Giles North Vancouver

Pierre Poilievre says the harassment Chrystia Freeland experienced is “absolutely unacceptable.” The mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, tweeted that “there are people who feel their freedoms involve being able to intimidate others.” I agree with the mayor and also Mr. Poilievre, but remind him that he supported the truckers’ convoy, the greatest single case of intimidation in Canada. God help us all if he becomes leader of the Conservatives.

Irene Tomaszewski Ottawa

Political partying

Re Finnish PM Marin’s Only Mistake Was Apologizing For Harmless Fun (Opinion, Aug. 27): The double standard faced by female political leaders is both unfair and unwarranted, and I agree with columnist Robyn Urback that Finland’s Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, should not have had to apologize. Ms. Marin’s mistake was allowing the opposition and the media to dictate the narrative. Would there be such a furor had she, from the outset, stated that she was merely engaging in a much-needed mental wellness activity?

John Holmes Ottawa

Astronomical expense

Re Artemis Space Mission To The Moon More Of A ‘Stepping Stone’ To Mars And Beyond (Aug. 29): Like the James Webb space telescope, Artemis may be a technological triumph but it is a colossal waste of money and the wrong priority. Instead of spending $10-billion on these extravagant space missions, why not do something more useful with the funds? Imagine the real environmental benefits we could have had if this money were spent on developing and retrofitting more effective home insulation instead. Such a program could radically reduce the energy footprint of heating and cooling the world’s homes. Or what if it had been spent on providing the world’s poor children with needed eyeglasses; the improvement in their lives and their contribution to society would be life-altering. Instead we get these space spectaculars that do nothing to address the world’s long list of critical needs. When it comes to spending billions of tax dollars, it seems the United States has once again made a monumentally poor choice.

Steen Petersen Nanaimo, B.C.

Communication and crisis

Re Already Under Pressure, Bell Canada’s Brand Risks More Damage After Dismissal Of CTV Anchor (Report on Business, Aug. 30): There is no question that the Bell brand has been damaged by its firing of Lisa LaFlamme. It was also impossible to miss that this past Saturday’s print edition of The Globe was dominated by two open letters to readers. One, signed by several political and business leaders, condemned Bell’s treatment of its long-time anchor. The other was a letter from Rogers addressing its own problems this summer, notable in that it was not signed by Edward Rogers. The issues facing these two companies have some common threads. They both dominate the telecommunications market, and the television and radio landscape in Canada. They also both suffer from an overabundance of arrogance. They are more concerned about their power and compensation than about their stakeholders: Canadian consumers, employees and shareholders. Both companies deserve all the scorn that has been heaped on them.

Philip Unger Toronto

Breakfast of champions

Re Breakfast Belongs On The Back-To-School Menu (Life & Arts, Aug. 29): Breakfast belongs on the adult menu as well. I can attest to the fact that not only do my and my husband’s moods improve when I deign to make breakfast, but the sparkling repartee arising out of our reading from our respective newspapers to each other while dining generates an important emotional connection as well.

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

