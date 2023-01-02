Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins waits for a second period faceoff against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena on Dec. 27.BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

Where are the women?

Re Sidney Crosby, Indigenous Judge Harry LaForme Named To Order Of Canada (Dec. 30): The latest appointments to the Order of Canada repeat a depressingly familiar pattern: The higher the position, the fewer women reach it. (Not that there are all that many women appointed to even the lowest rank of member this year: Fewer than 20 out of 65 recipients are women.)

Why is this? Is it that too few women even get nominated by their fellow citizens? Is it that many women’s contributions to Canadian society are taken for granted, and not considered extraordinary at all – because we’re all so used to women doing that stuff? Or is it the pinch point within the Order of Canada organization itself?

Whatever the cause, this problem needs fixing – as does the under-representation of other social groups within the ranks of the Order of Canada. But unlike other social groups, women constitute a majority of the Canadian population,

Anne Thackray Toronto

After reading your excellent article on Denise Brown and her amazing career working in dangerous countries worldwide, I was duly impressed (The UN’s Canadian Chief In Ukraine Faces The Humanitarian Challenge Of A Lifetime, Dec. 24).

I later wondered why we hand out Order of Canada honours to poets, painters and hockey players – and somehow overlook someone like Ms. Brown, who literally risks her life every day to help others. She certainly qualifies in my mind.

G.J. Leslie London, Ont.

Immigration disconnect

Re No, Immigration Is Not Some Magic Fix (Report on Business, Dec. 26): The federal government has raised immigration numbers to record levels of more than 400,000, with plans to increase to 500,000 by 2025. Professor David Green notes that this sudden jump is irresponsible, given housing markets are under strain, and the country underutilizes foreign-trained immigrants.

Immigration in Canada is a muddle, since immigration levels are set by the federal government, while housing is chiefly regulated at the provincial and local levels. Also, while health care workers are needed, we already have many frustrated foreign-trained health care workers who cannot get approval from provincially regulated professional associations to practise here.

Perhaps before setting immigration numbers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could consult provincial premiers. They are likely to be in a better position to know how many newcomers their provinces can welcome, and their assistance is needed to ease regulatory barriers in labour and housing markets.

Constance Smith Victoria

Broken bail

Re Accused In Officer’s Killing Had Troubled History Of Drug Use, Weapons Offences (Dec. 30): I applaud Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique for speaking his mind about the tragic slaying of OPP Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala. He said he was outraged because the accused person, Randall McKenzie, was out on bail. He added something has to change.

Who will explain to the parents and family of this fine young man how the current laws regarding bail and firearm offences failed their son? Rather than platitudes and condolences from our provincial and federal leaders, we need meaningful change regarding bail and firearm offence legislation to protect fine young police officers like Constable Pierzchala.

Eric Paine London, Ont.

Psychologists like me (now retired) have taken graduate-level courses on understanding behaviour as part of our doctoral-level training. Although we are experts in predicting behaviour, we are constantly ignored when considerations are made by judges and lawyers, not trained in this area, who make life-or-death decisions when they grant bail, often the wrong ones, as in the case of the killing of the OPP constable.

Bruce Hutchison Ottawa

Grow up global governance

Re World Needs To Grow Up, Canada’s UN Envoy Says (Dec. 29): United Nations representatives, as appointees, are bureaucrats mandated to represent narrow national interests at the expense of the global community. But if UN representatives were elected as global citizens, their mindset could expand.

For example, MPs in Canada’s Parliament represent their ridings but also consider Canada as a whole. An easy start could be representatives elected from and by each country’s parliament, forming a UN Parliamentary Assembly to advise the General Assembly.

This proposal to inject a vital global perspective has developed wide support, including from Canada’s Commons standing committee on external affairs and international trade in 1993. Today virtual options would make it even easier. Global issues are increasingly urgent. As Bob Rae points out, we’re all connected: It’s time for our global governance to grow up.

Elizabeth Snell Guelph, Ont.

Adding to our armoury

Re Canadian Army Eyeing New Weapons In Response To Lessons Learned From Ukraine War (Online, Dec. 29): As a result of the war in Ukraine, the commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is seeking new equipment for our troops to defend against the latest military threats. Lieutenant-General Joe Paul has his work cut out for him since it took a decade to acquire new handguns to replace the Second World War-era Browning handguns for our forces.

J.G. Gilmour Calgary

Hope amid horror

Re Don’t Call Cormac McCarthy A Nihilist (Arts, Dec. 28): In my view, those who dare to look at the world as it is, in all its bleak terror, are also able to perceive whatever glimmers of hope it offers. The light that shines through Cormac McCarthy’s dark but marvellous novel The Road is the redeeming power of a father’s love. In his newest work, The Passenger, the central motif is of a missing passenger on a downed plane, an image that recalls the Christian mystery of the empty tomb. Is there life after death? Mr. McCarthy’s latest characters do not appear to accept this notion, but perhaps his unconscious mind remains unsettled.

Patrick Smith Sherwood Park, Alta.

Soundtrack of our lives

Re Ian Tyson Put The Cowboy Lifestyle Into Song (Dec. 30): About a decade ago, I entered the community hall in the small Ontario town of Wellington for the annual Canada Day pancake breakfast. Off to the side, a trio was playing Four Strong Winds. Dozens of people, mostly dressed in red and white, listened to a beautiful rendition of Ian Tyson’s classic song as they poured maple syrup on their pancakes. No single image in my life has seemed more Canadian.

Thank you, Mr. Tyson.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Lockdown fun and games

Re China To Allow Import Of 45 Foreign Video Games (Report on Business, Dec. 29):

Smart thinking. With these new video games, they will no longer need lockdowns. Everyone will be inside playing.

Lynn Goruk Hamilton

