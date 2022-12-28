Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office in Ottawa on Dec. 12.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Team Trudeau

Re Trudeau Needs To Unite, Not Divide, In 2023 (Editorial, Dec. 22): The Globe and Mail’s editorial repeats the opinion that invoking the Emergencies Act was “unnecessary and unjustified.” Several polls have indicated that the large majority of Canadians, from all walks of life, disagree with you.

The common consensus: It worked.

Henk Vandergugten Burlington, Ont.

A number of letter-writers, columnists and editorials have criticized Justin Trudeau for not having met with protest leaders. This presumes that they spoke with one voice, that they would have been willing to meet without their supporters, that they would have been able to agree with the Prime Minister on any issues since Mr. Trudeau was, for most of them, the main issue.

One can easily imagine him facing an angry mob brandishing coarse flags and, as did his father in the face of a separatist mob in Montreal years ago, refusing to be intimidated. At which point he would likely have been accused of grandstanding by critics.

The man really can’t win.

Mike Hutton Ottawa

Talk it out

Re Teaching Debate Skills To Canada’s Students Will Strengthen Our Democracy (Opinion, Dec. 17): Akin to a hockey parent, I was a debating parent, accompanying my child and her school team to weekend meets throughout the Greater Toronto Area. The problem now is that I always lose the debate: that it be resolved that said child, when borrowing the family vehicle, does not return it empty of gas.

On a more serious note, a feature of debating competitions are bonus points awarded if debaters provide a rebuttal to the opponents – in other words, to hear and engage in the other side of the argument rather than presenting prepared (and preconceived) ideas. For me, this was an important aspect of debate training that, if followed through in society, can allow us to reduce polarization and move forward in otherwise seemingly intractable social, political and personal situations.

Abhay Sharma Toronto

Future diagnosis

Re Canada’s Health Care System Is Stuck Firmly In The Past (Dec. 21): Canadian Medical Association president Alika Lafontaine has hit the nail on the head.

Medical procedures in Canada are space-age. But how one accesses those procedures – how they are delivered – is closer to Little House on the Prairie.

Anita Dermer Toronto

Premiers of all stripes demand huge health care dollars; the public demands better service at passport and immigration offices and more.

We want spending on daycare, dental care, mental health, reconciliation, industrial strategy, the environment and more. Then we turn around and demand fiscal restraint and lower taxes.

We elect our leaders to do the impossible, then vilify them when they foolishly promise to do it and fail.

Tough gig, this politics.

William Love Burlington, Ont.

Fair fees

Re Regulation Isn’t The Solution To Credit-card Fees (Report on Business, Dec. 23): As a former financial controller in the banking industry, it’s been apparent to me that the rewards and costs of the credit-card business became seriously misaligned with the advent of reward cards.

Small businesses and lower-income cardholders are being charged a disproportionate share of costs, while reward-card owners reap disproportionate benefits. In the areas of income tax, sales tax and antitrust, we have public policies that aim at ensuring levels of fairness; with costs and rewards increasingly skewed in the credit-card business, the federal government should ensure greater fairness there, too.

It’s not that hard, but it takes moral courage.

Garrett Polman West Vancouver

Whose way?

Re Safety First (Letters, Dec. 23): Here in Midland, Ont., a handful of “courtesy crossings” have been added to a couple of streets in the last year. There are no other crosswalks, none like those throughout the rest of the province where motorists must give pedestrians the right to cross a street in safety.

These “courtesy crossings” have a large warning sign: Pedestrians must yield to motor vehicles. I observe that it is the same right-of-way motorists have vis-a-vis jaywalkers.

There have already been accidents where serious injuries have occurred. Go figure.

Rod Ferguson Midland, Ont.

News you can use

Re Use It, Or … (Letters, Dec. 23): A letter-writer is reasonably concerned about the state of his Globe and Mail in poor weather when the covering plastic bag is banned.

When I delivered The Globe and Mail in a small town in the early 1960s, I had been firmly instructed to place the paper between the doors or in the mailbox, at a minimum under some cover on the porch.

This also made it more convenient for the recipient in bad weather. It can be hard to find the paper under 15 centimetres of snow. I found one once with the snowblower. Messy.

It would be good, although optimistic, to see this standard returned.

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

Vancouver has been under more snow than we know how to deal with. Last week, Tuesday and Wednesday’s Globe and Mails weren’t delivered until 5 p.m. on the Wednesday. I know my carrier’s name and phone number; I sent her a text to thank her for the papers.

I myself carried the Winnipeg Tribune in 1956. This is a shoutout to Shirley and all the Shirleys and Johns that deliver, day after day, the special pleasure of a newspaper to Globe readers. Bless Shirley, bless them all.

Barry Auger Vancouver

One of a kind

Re Hall of Fame Running Back Helped Turn Steelers Into NFL’s Elite (Obituary, Dec. 22): Franco Harris was in his prime when I met him in Edmonton at a dinner honouring amateur athletes. There were other stars such as Bobby Hull. Everyone seemed to know everyone – except a shy speed skater.

I received my award and tried to slip out, but there was big Mr. Harris awkwardly standing by himself, seemingly also feeling out of place. I introduced myself, thinking I would shake hands then disappear.

There was something about Mr. Harris that compelled me to stay. We only spoke for a few minutes, but he left a deep impression on me.

Humility isn’t treasured much in our boisterous internet age, and neither was it back in the heyday of Muhammad Ali and, yes, Bobby Hull. Mr. Harris took his spotlight and illuminated others and other causes with it. He epitomized my favourite poem, If by Rudyard Kipling.

We need more heroes like Franco Harris.

Cam Tipping Victoria

