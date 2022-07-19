Paramedics bring a patient to the emergency department at Toronto Western Hospital on July 14.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Up, up and …

Re Bank Of Canada’s Rate Hike Expected To Further Slow Housing Market (Report on Business, July 14): It is distressing to read reports that make the positive impact of the Bank of Canada’s rate increase in slowing inflation actually seem to be a negative.

Bill Tepperman Windsor, Ont.

Re Worries About Tax Cuts At The Pump Are Just So Much Vapour (Online, July 11): Tax reductions will be passed on by gas stations because they are part of a competitive market which does not charge what the market will bear – unlike housing.

In Ontario, Doug Ford’s plan to build more affordable homes by reducing government fees and charges (How Ontario’s Housing Market Has Changed Under Ford’s Government – May 23) will likely not work because developers will not pass on those reductions. Sellers of older homes still charge what the market will bear despite much lower costs.

One solution is to tax away the windfall profit on non-primary residences to discourage speculative investment in housing. Another is the use of much more inclusionary zoning, as per the 100-per-cent Affordable Housing Overlay adopted in Cambridge, Mass.

Joseph Polito Toronto

Health elsewhere

Re Captive To A Broken Health Care System (July 14): Those in charge should take a hard look at European health systems and adopt some of their methods.

In Spain, where I have lived for many years, doctors and nurses within the national health system are concentrated in local clinics. When one moves into an area, one goes to the clinic and is assigned a doctor and a nurse.

This saves doctors the expense of paying for their own offices, and provides them the support of working within a team. It also saves patients the misery and humiliation of phoning around for months or years trying to find a doctor.

There are also private-care options, but that is surely not the best idea for Canada, where our only neighbour would gladly step in and erode our public system. It is quite a different picture in the European Union, with so many neighbours who work within similar public-health systems.

Eve Schnitzer Ottawa

End of the world?

Re A Major Solar Storm Can Strike Earth. We Need To Be Ready (July 14): Contributor Michael Byers is to be commended for raising awareness of the grave threat posed to our electrical grids by coronal ejections. However as scary as the portrait is, depicting a world without power for months or years, I find the situation rather more dire.

There are more than 440 nuclear power plants around the world, as well as many dozens of pools of nuclear waste, all of which require electricity to run cooling systems and prevent meltdowns. Should power be cut off worldwide, these will be transformed into nuclear infernos that will be impossible to stop, repair or remediate.

Our civilization and natural world are running out of time. This should be seen as a global threat. Every nation on Earth should make plans now to protect their electrical systems.

Michael Dudley Winnipeg

Airport appraisal

Re Travel Insurers Scramble Amid Airport Chaos (Report on Business, July 15): On June 28, my wife and I flew from Edmonton to Toronto for a wedding.

There were no glitches getting on our Air Canada flight. On landing, we waited 10 minutes for a gate to open, then into the terminal. Our bags came off the carousel within 15 minutes. Then up to the car-rental desk and away we went, well under an hour from touchdown.

The return process at Toronto Pearson Airport was just as uneventful: dropped off the car, checked our bags and went quickly through security. Departure was delayed while our plane was cleaned and disinfected, getting away about 30 minutes late. We were home about an hour after landing.

Our advice: Give yourself lots of time, remain calm and drink lots of water.

Eoin Kenny Edmonton

Given the chaos being faced by travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport, is it not time for Air Canada, in particular, and Transport Canada to rethink the model where most of Ontario’s 14-million-plus residents must go to Toronto to get almost anywhere?

Here in London, Ont., we must be one of the most underserviced markets in North America: a city of more than 400,000 people and growing, a modern airport capable of handling hundreds of thousands of travellers a year – and almost no service.

In winter, sure, there are large planeloads heading to sun spots. Other than that, we have one daily flight to Calgary. The rest of the flights, many of which are being cancelled, feed us into the Toronto mess.

A new hub in London would ease Toronto’s crunch and help millions of people.

David Park London, Ont.

The ArriveCan app could be renamed ArriveMaybe, at least until airlines and airports figure out how to manage a surge in travel that apparently no one anticipated.

Kathryn Hamer Edwards Sackville, N.B.

Final hour

Re TV Personality Brought A Bold Vision To The CBC (Obituary, July 14): This Hour Has Seven Days really was cutting-edge television and could have propelled the CBC into the ranks of world-class broadcasters. My husband and I, both in journalism at the time, would put down everything to watch it, as did millions of other Canadians.

The grey-faced bureaucrats won, but Patrick Watson deserves to be looked up to by broadcasters and investigative journalists everywhere.

Catherine Sinclair Burlington, Ont.

Love and death

Re Weddings Versus Funerals: Which Do Officiants Prefer? (First Person, July 14): As a celebrant in the United Church of Canada, I understand the mixed feelings of the essay writer. For me, both weddings and funerals matter.

Weddings are an opportunity to provide a short, fun and meaningful service. It isn’t all about the couple; it is the congregation who I want to offer a taste of good religion while they witness vows.

The worst thing I read in obituaries is “no service held.” This makes me sad. Funerals are an important ritual that need public attention. I try to offer progressive and accepting theology, regardless of one’s religious affiliation.

Humans are ritual beings. Everyone has a story to celebrate. Rituals are an opportunity to share positive and hopeful reflection.

So for me I say yes to both.

John Pentland Reverend, Hillhurst United Church; Calgary

