One opportunity

Re Trudeau Needs To Unite, Not Divide, In 2023 (Editorial, Dec. 22): For Justin Trudeau, the convoy protest was a perfect opportunity to show leadership by meeting with organizers; he could have defused the situation. Not meeting with the Premiers on health care was another missed opportunity.

The new year offers another opportunity to bring Canadians together. Let’s hope Mr. Trudeau can do that, and it’s not more of the same.

Kensel Tracy Ottawa

Slow down?

Re Core Inflation Puts Pressure On BoC To Raise Interest Rates Again (Report on Business, Dec. 22): Perhaps the most salient number is 0.1 per cent, the month-over-month inflation rate. It suggests the Bank of Canada may be striving to slay a dragon that’s already breathing its last.

John McLeod Toronto

Recently I went to the gas station to check the air in my tires. They wanted $2 to rent their machine for five minutes. Talk about inflation!

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

Coming soon

Re Defence Department Gets Approval To Spend $7-billion On 16 F-35 Fighter Jets: Sources (Dec. 21): The first flight of an F-35 occurred in 2006. The U.S. Marine Corps introduced them into service in 2015.

“Canada’s decade-long search for a new fighter jet” will “lead to a final contract by the end of the year.”

Jeez, that was quick.

John Budreski Vancouver

In the open

Re Trump Paid No Income Tax In 2020, Reported Losses From Businesses, Records Show (Dec. 22): “A spokesman for Mr. Trump said the release of the documents was politically motivated.” I have to agree: If the Democrats had not edged out the Republicans, likely none of this would be known.

Hugh McKechnie Newmarket, Ont.

Safety first

Re For Pedestrians In Toronto, There’s A Near-death Experience Waiting At Every Intersection (Opinion, Dec. 17): Though I no longer live in Toronto, my life is touched by Toronto’s challenges to pedestrian safety.

In November, 2020, my friend Tricia Waldron was killed by a cement truck on Cherry Street. Media reports referred to her as an “elderly woman,” as if it were her fault for getting killed, or it didn’t matter because she was old anyway. Tricia was an active 69-year-old who was walking in her neighbourhood and crossed on a green light.

The only good news is that in the year following, traffic at that corner was rerouted such that this particular “accident” can’t happen again. Perhaps more foresight would prevent injuries and deaths at other corners.

My sons live, work and walk in downtown Toronto. I worry.

Catherine Schuler Hamilton

My aim is not to deflect responsibility from drivers, but to suggest we can all do things to improve our safety whether we walk, cycle or drive.

Let’s stop trusting drivers and walk defensively. Be aware that all cars have blind spots. When it’s dark, headlights from oncoming cars can cause momentary blindness for drivers. Dark clothing also reduces visibility for pedestrians.

What can we do? Bring back Elmer the Safety Elephant, add reflective tape to our clothing and look both ways before crossing a road.

Torontonians used to hold out an arm before crossing a street. Maybe it’s time to reintroduce that custom, as well as catching a driver’s eye to ensure one is seen.

Grace Polsky Toronto

Drivers make mistakes and pedestrians make mistakes and sometimes the outcomes are tragic. Being vigilant when behind the wheel and when walking across a street all comes down to respect for one another. (And the best way to stay safe is to expect the unexpected.)

The “rules of the road” are also different depending on where one lives. In Toronto, pedestrians often assume they have the right of way. In St. John’s, most drivers know that pedestrians have the right of way.

My advice to drivers: Be courteous to pedestrians as they make their way. To pedestrians: Please put down that mobile device.

Brian Yager Ferryland, Nfld.

Use it, or …

Re Here Comes Our Half-measure Plastics ‘Ban’ (Dec. 20): Am I the only one old enough to remember when groceries were packed in brown paper bags, which could then be used as bin liners? This still works.

My parents did not have plastic bags and managed without them.

Carol Lewis London, Ont.

We get our daily Globe and Mail faithfully delivered to the end of our driveway, often on days when it is raining or snowing.

It is wrapped in a plastic bag, sealed with a knot at the open end to prevent the paper from getting wet. The empty bag is then reused when we scoop out the cat litter tray.

What will happen to our morning paper when plastic bags are no longer available?

Ron McIntosh Bracebridge, Ont.

I have been using reusable shopping bags for years because they are stronger and hold more. They can be set down, even on wet ground, without disintegrating or spilling contents. It is not that difficult to make a habit of bringing them shopping.

Most disposable bags end up immediately in the garbage, stuffed in drawers, hanging from tree branches or plastered against chain-link fences. I don’t see many reusable bags fluttering from treetops.

I find most disposable bags next to useless. They tear too easily and leak when used as garbage liners. They are too big for small items, and too weak for large ones. Better to buy plastic bags of the appropriate size and strength for the purpose, and use them judiciously. Some of them can be reused.

Bring on the ban of disposable bags.

Ed Janicki Victoria

Breaking news

Re Michael Melling Replaced As Head Of CTV News (Dec. 20): The fact that Michael Melling was merely shuffled to another position, instead of being fired outright, feels like not only adding insult to injury, but also telling in the way that upper management protects its own.

Lisa LaFlamme, one of the most respected journalists in the business who brought many viewers to CTV, was nonetheless easily expendable. It would make good television, and good corporate sense, to bring her back in some major capacity.

But that kind of scenario probably only occurs in television movies. Real life can be painfully messy.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

