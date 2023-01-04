The Canadian prime ministers' residence, 24 Sussex, is seen on the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Oct. 26, 2015.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Testing, testing

Re Ottawa Targets Travellers From China (Jan. 2): Antigen or antibody testing is an established, safe and effective method for evaluating risk of transmission or infection from a person who has been exposed to a virus or disease.

All through this pandemic, I have seen politicians and scientists bow to political pressure in the face of compelling scientific evidence. Let’s not do this again: Testing travellers from any country with spikes in COVID-19 cases makes eminent sense. It should not be seen as discriminatory.

Ashok Sajnani PhD (immunology), Toronto

Dream home

Re Time For A More Elaborate, All-inclusive PM’s Residence In Ottawa, Observers Say (Jan. 3): To argue that the prime minister needs a Canadian version of the White House – an all-inclusive estate for living with fully-staffed offices, as well as hosting and entertaining – ignores our history, constitution and system of government. The prime minister is not a monarch or president.

The governor-general, as de facto head of state, already has a splendid official residence that is meant to honour the country. Rideau Hall includes space for conducting government functions, hosting foreign leaders, accepting the credentials of ambassadors and holding meetings. The living quarters are only a small part of it.

Tom Urbaniak Professor, political science, Cape Breton University; Sydney, N.S.

What an awful idea to tear down 24 Sussex. To replace a heritage work of art with an aggrandized office in the name of convenience. Like throwing out the Mona Lisa to make room for a digital screen.

24 Sussex isn’t a prime minister’s cubbyhole. It’s a stunning piece of Canadian history, forged by stone mason artists, historical events and the people who have lived there.

David Kendall Caledon, Ont.

I propose that the television producers of Love it or List it be contacted immediately.

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

In the details

Re It’s Past Time For Safe Water On All Reserves (Editorial, Jan. 2): The problem seems to be that, while the majority of boil-water advisories from 2015 have been successfully addressed, new ones keep being added to the list.

This may mean that, while the federal government has been allocating resources for new treatment plants and major overhauls (large but infrequent capital investments), day-to-day maintenance (normally a continuing operating expense) is not always adequate. It’s important, after upfront investments are made, to empower local leaders to ensure resources are available to keep plants operating safely and reliably.

Otherwise, the list may never be retired.

P. Diane Bond Kelowna, B.C.

Greater harm

Re Why This Contrarian Economist Thinks Inflation Isn’t So Bad – And Is A Necessary Price To Pay After Pandemic Crisis (Report on Business, Jan. 2): David Andolfatto believes “inflation isn’t so bad” and “is a necessary price,” asserting that inflation is simply a substitute for tax we would otherwise have to pay for the deficit-generating government spending that got us through a pandemic. Higher taxes or high inflation, it’s all the same.

Trouble is, the tax system is progressive while inflation is regressive. The burden falls far more on the poor, who live paycheque to paycheque, carry debt instead of earning on investment (so high interest rates cut deeper) and spend a far higher proportion of income on basic necessities.

So not the same as tax, after all.

Brian Green Thunder Bay

Good for who?

Re Rogers-Shaw Deal Approved Because Freedom Mobile Sale Could Create ‘More Aggressive’ Competitor, Tribunal Says (Jan. 3): Notwithstanding the Competition Bureau’s appeal of the decision made by the Competition Tribunal, it seems more than likely to me, mostly due to the weakness of Canadian competition legislation, that this transaction will be approved in some form.

The interests of billionaires seem to typically trump those of the average Joe. A year or two after closing, there will likely be much political hand-wringing about the anti-competitive and expensive effects of the transaction.

It is beyond me that anyone can believe this will do anything but allow corporate stakeholders to wring every last nickel out of the deal – paid for by consumers.

Neville Taylor Toronto

High and low

Re Canada’s Pension Plans Ramp Up Investing In Offshore Wind Projects (Report on Business, Dec. 30): Money does not lie.

In the past year, three public-sector pension plans have committed almost US$1.5-billion to offshore wind energy in other countries. Meanwhile, Ontario is more than a decade into its moratorium on the same, having cancelled some Lake Ontario projects so suddenly that the province was successfully sued by an affected company.

Ontarians are potentially staring down big jumps in energy prices and brownouts if the province can’t get its act together. They should not suffer any more damaging political interference in a crucial sector that affects every person, entity and business in the province.

Can’t Ontario’s energy system be run independently, beyond the clutches of politicians?

Kay Langmuir Kingston

Re Reasons For Hope In 2023 And Beyond (Editorial, Dec. 31): I was happily reading my Globe and Mail on New Year’s Eve, feeling rather proud of being Canadian and optimistic about the year ahead. Then the editorial cited the Trans Mountain pipeline as a sign of hope for Canada’s future. I practically gagged.

In 2010, there was a dilbit (diluted bitumen) oil spill in Michigan’s Kalamazoo River. A recent TC Energy spill in Kansas dumped 14,000 barrels of oil in a farmer’s field. It was the pipeline’s 23rd spill in its 12 years of operation.

TMX will increase tanker shipments sevenfold to the Westridge terminal in Burnaby, B.C., while tanker noise can harm whales and fish. If there is a spill, dilbit with benzene is highly dangerous to first responders. Risks could be mitigated, at added cost, by refining oil close to the source and eliminating diluents.

As is, I believe TMX poses huge risks.

Roger Hanna Coquitlam, B.C.

Rock on

Re Patriotism, Artistic Expression Clash After Electric Riff on O Canada (Jan. 3): Your report on the rock performance of our national anthem by Big Sugar’s Gordie Johnson before a Winnipeg Jets game prompted me to Google the event. To my delight, I thought it perfect for the occasion.

The brief on Brian May on the next page (Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted – Jan. 3) reminded me of his stunning rock rendition of God Save the Queen on the roof of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002. That delighted millions of people with no complaints, as far as I know.

Roberta Shaw Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com