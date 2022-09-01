Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Rep by pop

Re Returning Rep By Pop To Parliament (Editorial, Aug. 30): If the “rep by pop” principle requires a province’s share of House of Commons seats to be proportional to its share of the population of Canada, shouldn’t it also require a political party’s share of Commons seats to be proportional to its share of the Canada-wide popular vote? If not, why not?

Alistair M. Macleod Kingston

The recent editorial regarding representation by population only dealt with Parliament. What about the Senate? British Columbia and Alberta have six senators each while Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have 10 each.

How are these numbers representative of the population? And Prince Edward Island is allowed to appoint four senators. If you could breathe life into the fathers of Confederation from PEI, they would say: “Boys, I think we cut a pretty good deal.”

Scott Van Alstine North Saanich, B.C.

Canada’s Parliament definitely does not have representation by population, but the situation is far more dire in the United States, which has two U.S. senators for each state. Wyoming (with a population of less than 600,000) has the same number of senators as California (with a population of around 40 million). The preponderance of senators from small, rural states has led to gross distortions of the political process in our neighbour to the south to the point where legislation passed or blocked by the U.S. Senate no longer represents the will of the people.

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

Canada is inhabited by lakes, rivers, seacoasts, flora and fauna that have no vote but do need advocacy in public-policy decisions. As a social democrat living in urban Ontario, I don’t mind that the votes of citizens living in Atlantic Canada or the North are weighted. I value their views and sensitivities.

Our federal bicameral system originally set out to emphasize human population in the House of Commons and territorial considerations in the Senate. That has not worked out as well as it might, but any electoral reform should include concern for our fragile environment.

The Globe’s editorial considered human population rather than inhabitants and habitat. To be anthropocentric is dangerous to all species, including our own. It might lead to thinking that building new and bigger highways is a good idea.

Tom Sherwood Ottawa

I must challenge the very idea that Canadian voters are “represented” in any way by their elected representatives in Parliament. The members represent only and always their own party. Until we have representation by voter – that is, proportional representation – all babble about fair elections is just that.

Steve Harker Kingston

Calling out Bell

Re Already Under Pressure, Bell Canada’s Brand Risks More Damage After Dismissal Of CTV Anchor (Report on Business, Aug. 30): It took Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, days and days to finally speak up about the fiasco over Lisa LaFlamme’s firing. And then the message was essentially “Keep moving. Nothing to see here, folks.” As a former CTV staff member I believe Bell does not have a clue about how long it takes to establish trust in a news organization and how quickly bad management can shatter it. Top management are the ones who should be wearing this.

Larry Rose Peterborough, Ont.

Re Bell Media Involved In Three Reviews Over Workplace Culture (Aug. 29): On Aug. 19 Bell Media announced that it would launch an “independent third-party internal workplace review” of its newsroom in response to the public backlash over the termination of anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

On Aug. 26, Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of Bell Canada, said that he was “satisfied” that Ms. LaFlamme’s “age, gender or grey hair” did not play a role in the decision to remove her as anchor.

Shouldn’t Mr. Bibic have waited for the results of the third-party investigation before he made this declaration?

Or is the fix in?

Catherine Zinger Sudbury, Ont.

Cutting out surgery

Re Health Care Math (Letters, Aug. 29): Like your correspondent Bruce Thompson, I too tore my right-knee cartilage. I had physiotherapy, paid for by my provincial insurance, and a rapid recovery with resumption of my normal activities. Surgery was never suggested.

Nineteen years later, I have osteoarthritis in both knees and, instead of being referred to a surgeon, attend a clinic in a local hospital where the focus is on research of treatments that avoid surgery. It has been three years since I last required any medical treatment and I am still able to do normal activities, including recommended exercises, although I do avoid stairs. I too have been treated with compassion and my treatment has been free as part of the public system.

Instead of expanding private medicine, maybe what we need is to better identify when surgery is actually required and whether there are better alternatives. That is unlikely to happen in the private sector, given the motivation to increase, not reduce, their profits.

Marcia Zalev Toronto

Where the buck stops

Re We Can’t Let Airlines Fly Away From Accountability And Passenger Rights (Opinion, Aug. 30): There was a time when federal cabinet ministers were held personally accountable for all outcomes within their portfolios; successes propelled their political careers; failures often resulted in demotions or, at a minimum, shifts to other jobs.

The current prolonged and globally embarrassing chaos at our major airports represents a clear performance failure by the minister responsible for transportation in this country. All experts agree that our airport crisis is multi-dimensional and stems from severe challenges across multiple stakeholders (airlines, airports, federal security agencies and others) – but there is just one Transportation Minister we should be holding accountable for the lack of planning, co-ordination, adequate consumer protection and contrition.

Instead, we are left pleading for consumer protection rights while we watch our Transportation Minister shift the blame to “rusty travellers,” among others.

Andreas Souvaliotis Toronto

Canadians on the courts

Re Huesler Bows To ‘Serious’ Shapovalov (Sports, Aug. 31): This week I watched Denis Shapovalov become the fifth Canadian in the second round of the American Grand Slam tournament in New York. I am a 91-year-old tennis fanatic and I attended the Canadian Open many years ago at York University. Looking up at the draw I heard two American players talking to one another. One said, “You have a bye.” The other player responded, “I do not have a bye, I am playing a Canadian.” The first speaker responded with disdain, “That is just like a bye.”

Nobody says that now about Canadian tennis players.

Murray Rubin Toronto

