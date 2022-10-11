Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16.SPUTNIK/Reuters

Closer?

Re The U.S. Is Losing China To Russia. How Senseless Is That? (Oct. 6): The United States (and therefore, by implication, Canada) should back off the hard line with China. In practice, what does that mean?

Ignore the genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities being persecuted by China? Allow China to take over territories such as disputed islands in the South China Sea? Abandon Taiwan?

Let Chinese spies infiltrate other countries – Canada being top of mind? Grab individuals abroad and force them back to China to be thrown in jail? Let China hack other governments and commercial entities?

The U.S. should stand up to China, and Canada should support that stance. There are too many bullies like Xi Jinping. Show weakness toward one and others will try the same.

Roger Emsley Delta, B.C.

Medical attention

Re The Prescription (Letters, Oct. 6) A letter-writer is in favour of team-based health care “to sustain and support our excellent family physicians.” I wonder if physicians such as her would be as supportive if they did not envision themselves as the heads of such teams?

Rita Schreiber PhD, RN (retired); professor emerita, University of Victoria

Re Canada’s Sinking Health Care System Needs More Than Timid Changes To Stay Afloat (Oct. 4): My son is a physician practising in the United States. He attended medical school at Trinity College in Ireland, an internationally respected medical school established in 1711. He did his residency and fellowship training at one of the top hospitals in Boston.

Several years ago, he gave some thought to returning to Ontario to be closer to family and friends. However, there were so many roadblocks from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario that he gave up.

Unfortunately, little except talk has changed over the ensuing years. His story applies equally to many other physicians as well as those in other health care professions. Instead of erecting barriers, our governments and licensing bodies should be encouraging many of these well-trained professionals to return to Canada.

I realize this is not the sole remedy to our crisis in health care, but it would play a part in the solution.

Glynis Gilman Toronto

CanCon conundrum

Re YouTube Tells Creators Bill Could Harm Their Livelihoods (Oct. 6): When anyone points out a danger in the new Canadian-content law, its supporters often respond. “Oh, the CRTC would never do that.” So why are they unwilling to add more safeguards to the bill?

Under the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s leadership, I have seen Canadian culture reduced to a story of incompetence, cozy relationships between regulators and business, Family Feud Canada and the same episode of an old sitcom being repeated five times a day.

I think we’re entitled to a better answer than “trust us.”

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

Hard to hear

Re The Hard Truth: Hard Work Pays Off Less For Young People Today (Report on Business, Oct. 4): Contributor Paul Kershaw highlights challenges that young people face owing to the actions or inaction of previous generations, concluding that inherited circumstances should not instill self-blame and fairness for young people warrants policy change. Points taken.

However, concluding that “hard work pays off less for young people today” seems misleading. Housing prices, student loans, climate impact and debt servicing may reduce expectations of “middle-class” success, but I see no evidence that hard work is less critical to that success.

The grim history of low-paid toil suggests that hard work was never a sufficient factor in achievement. Although the Bank of Canada reports that the income premium for a university degree fell from 63 per cent in 1997 to 53 per cent in 2018, education still seems to justify effort.

Generational inequity cannot be addressed by implying that hard work is pointless: a steeper hill, but not yet a Sisyphean task.

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

Privacy, please

Re Is Your Boss Tracking You? (Online, Oct. 4): Employers are increasingly turning to electronic surveillance technologies to manage remote workers. Transparency about such practices is important to maintain trust, but transparency alone is not enough.

There should also be boundaries around what level of surveillance is reasonable and appropriate; limitations on what can be done with personal information collected; safeguards to protect that information; and legal recourse for employees to challenge unreasonable surveillance practices through an independent oversight office.

Unlike British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and federally regulated workplaces, Ontario does not have its own private-sector privacy statute, leaving millions of employees in the lurch. As Canada’s largest province, we can and must do better by them.

I’m encouraged that Labour Minister Monte McNaughton envisions additional legislation in the future. Perhaps some gaps could be addressed in future revisions to the Working for Workers Act as a good first step.

But ultimately, Ontario needs a more comprehensive privacy law.

Patricia Kosseim Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario; Toronto

Pass it on

Re Consumers May Face Credit-card Fees As New Rules Take Effect (Report on Business, Oct. 5): It is good that businesses, especially small businesses, can recover fees imposed by banks and credit-card companies. However, it would only be fair that businesses reduce the price of goods and services as well.

Any viable business factors credit-card costs into their goods and services. If prices are not reduced, not only would it be unfair to consumers, but it would also increase inflationary pressure.

I hope businesses will do this for consumers without being forced to. Their fight was with credit-card companies, among the most profitable industries in North America.

If not, I hope government passes legislation to ensure this is done. Otherwise, the consumer ends up paying the credit-card fee – twice.

David Bell Toronto

Just to be sure

Re How CRTC Staff Were Targeted By Fraudsters (Oct. 4): Gift-card scams could be vastly curtailed if retailers introduced one simple, easily trained protocol with cashiers.

When a customer requests to purchase multiple gift cards, the cashier should ask, “Are you buying these cards as a result of a request you received online through your computer or phone? Because if you did, just double-check with the person making that request. There’s a lot of fraud going around.”

Retailers who wouldn’t do this would be prioritizing profit over the protection of customers. Retailers who do adopt this would ultimately earn deeper loyalty from customers they have worked to keep safe.

M.J. Proc Vaughan, Ont.

