A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, on Aug. 2.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Fight on

Re The End Of The Pandemic Isn’t What We Had Imagined (Oct. 4): For those of us living with family members who are elderly or immunocompromised, the rules of engagement have not changed. The virus does not respect a ceasefire declared because we are tired of taking measures to protect ourselves.

Lisa Jeffrey Toronto

Misplay

Re Pressure Mounts On Hockey Canada As Sponsors And Supporters Jump Ship (Oct. 6): The only thing shocking to me about Hockey Canada’s attempts to quell controversy is its reliance on the most tired and tattered playbook in crisis communications: Change the narrative and repeat messages.

If ever there was an instance where a visible and articulate commitment to change was required, this looks to be it. Their approach reflects an organization that seems to be living in the past while resisting positive and meaningful change.

Patricia Phillips Toronto

If, as Hockey Canada’s board noted at a meeting, “repetition is required to state the narrative,” they should now hear this: They are wrong.

They are attempting to paper over what they should see as hugely consequential errors of judgment, instead of requiring recognition, remorse and culture change. If they can’t do this, step aside.

I repeat: They are wrong. They are wrong. They are wrong.

Susan Hudson Toronto

Past practice

Re Britain’s Looming Austerity Is Past And Portent For Canada (Oct. 5): I find this opinion on the mark about the Chrétien and Martin governments’ financial measures to rein in deficits, and the long-term consequences.

In Quebec, the federal government achieved its goal by downloading responsibilities without compensation. As a result, the province did the same to municipalities.

Quebec adopted a policy of déficit zéro. In health, doctors and nurses were offered early retirement to the detriment of citizens to this day. After the federal abandonment of social housing programs that were not adequately picked up by the province, homelessness increased.

Municipalities, forbidden from incurring deficits and at the mercy of superior governments, have had no alternative but to take on new responsibilities and raise property taxes to meet them.

André Renaud Chelsea, Que.

System refresh

Re Quebec’s Election Offers Fresh Evidence Of How Broken Our Electoral System Is (Oct. 5): If each of us could cast our own vote on every matter before a legislative assembly, we wouldn’t say the losers weren’t represented, but that the majority won. Eminently democratic.

But until that is feasible, let’s at least ensure that our representatives are elected by a majority, which I believe is best accomplished via preferential ballot.

Louis Desjardins Belleville, Ont.

The simplest way to eliminate vote splitting would be to let people freely vote for as many options on a ballot as they want. The winner would still be the candidate with the most votes.

This is known as approval voting. It allows people to vote for their preferred choice and any other choices they consider acceptable. It is simple to explain and, since it can use existing ballot templates, just as simple for counting votes.

Approval voting would also mean no longer agonizing over the mental gymnastics of strategic voting to block feared candidates.

Paul Kern Toronto

Part ways?

Re Power Plant Clashes With Harbourfront Back Office (Oct. 1): As the founding director of the Power Plant and founding CEO of Harbourfront Centre, I am appalled by the recent battle between these two charitable organizations.

I find the heavy-handed action by current Harbourfront Centre leadership ill-conceived and unwarranted. The Power Plant has thrived for 35 years within Harbourfront Centre. For the last decade, under its inspired director Gaetane Verna and committed board of directors, it has become a beacon of contemporary art for Canada.

Perhaps the time has come for the Power Plant to chart its own independent course.

William Boyle CM, Toronto

Let’s play ball

Re Jays Have Done Well, But Might Be A Bit Early For Strobe Lights And Champagne Showers (Sports, Oct. 3): While it is too early for the Blue Jays to be celebrating, as there are still many playoff obstacles, I would say let us enjoy the ride, however long it may last.

With COVID-19 and the grim daily news, the Jays offer a nice diversion. The team is obviously close knit. At age 75, my wife and I love watching them celebrate each other’s accomplishments.

We also love listening to the play-by-play voices of Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez. We wish Mr. Martinez good health, and hope that he returns to the broadcasting booth next year.

Go Blue Jays.

Bob Erwin Ottawa

Re Buck Martinez Drops A Quiet Bombshell (Sports, Oct. 1): Buck Martinez’s profile with the Blue Jays has grown exponentially since joining the broadcast team at Sportsnet in 2010.

His dulcet tones, delivered with his signature Southern drawl, have become synonymous with Jays broadcasts. He is a consummate old-school professional, with a strong work ethic and encyclopedic knowledge of the game.

His battle with cancer generated a tremendous outpouring of support. An inspirational recovery and rapid return seemed to catapult him to near folk-hero status.

As he now contemplates retirement from the game he loves so deeply, perhaps he can reflect on the fraternal insight of legendary Yankee Yogi Berra: “When you come to the fork in the road, take it.”

When that day dawns, expect a groundswell of support from his peers and legion of fans for a well-deserved induction to the Jays’ most exalted honour: the Level of Excellence.

Jeffrey Peckitt Oakville, Ont.

Take care

Re Behind The Scenes (Letters, Oct. 4): I was taken down memory lane by a letter from Susan O’Reilly, former vice-president of cancer care at BC Cancer.

Dr. O’Reilly was my husband Basil’s oncologist in the early 1990s when he was suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. I will never forget her kindness, compassion and optimistic attitude at our outpatient appointments and later in hospital when his condition worsened.

She had a great rapport with him (and I imagine with all her patients). She made us feel we were working as a team to achieve the best possible outcome given the circumstances.

Basil passed away in February, 1995. My thanks to Dr. O’Reilly. After all these years, I still remember her with gratitude.

Jean Baker Port Moody, B.C.

