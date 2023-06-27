Open this photo in gallery: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS/Reuters

Civil war?

Re “Putin regime looks weaker than ever after aborted Wagner rebellion” (June 26): Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin may have moved to Belarus, but I would advise him to give up drinking tea, using door knobs, wearing underwear or sleeping anywhere above the ground floor.

Vladimir Putin is not known as a forgiving type.

Jim Reynolds Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Vladimir Putin was right to point out the parallels between the Wagner Group’s push toward Moscow and the 1917-1923 Russian Civil War.

Hey, whatever happened to Czar Nicholas II anyway?

Philip Duguay Montreal

What are friends for?

Re “Canada has a weak excuse for missing NATO’s largest-ever training exercise” (Opinion, June 23): It seems to me that this is another embarrassing example of our half-hearted participation – or lack of it – in NATO.

It’s as if Canada enjoys hanging out with its big-boy NATO chums. But when they go to the pub, Canada never buys a round.

Joan Hearn Vancouver

Parlez-vous français?

Re “Trudeau left with few options to replace Russell Brown on Supreme Court” (June 24): With translators readily available – just look at the United Nations, the European Parliament, the International Criminal Court – there should be no reason to retain the “colonial addendum” of bilingualism for Supreme Court justices.

The sooner this impediment to selection and quality is removed, the sooner Canadians can be assured that all of the best judicial candidates will be considered for this important position, and that the court’s potential will not be perversely limited by language, as is our country in so many other areas today.

Our Supreme Court, in both its composition and quality of judgments, should not continue to be hampered by language requirements that in themselves should be seen as barriers to justice.

W. E. Hildreth LLB (retired) Toronto

What happened?

Re “Canada and U.S. launch separate investigations into Titan submersible disaster” (June 24): It seems Canada has no laws or regulations regarding certification of deep-sea submersibles entering or leaving Canadian ports. Why that is so should be addressed in separate investigations announced so hastily by the Transportation Safety Board and RCMP.

(The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard may be far better equipped to determine why the Titan submersible imploded.)

I have no doubt Canada will enact new laws and regulations. This tragedy might well have been avoided if the country had only acted sooner.

John Crabb Stratford, Ont.

Re “Canada must do all it can to rescue the missing Titanic submersible – no matter the cost” (Opinion, June 22): Most of us would support humanitarian search and rescue efforts, particularly for those with little or no alternative to putting themselves in peril. But surely that is different from those who voluntarily partake of expensive adventures that present great risk.

The latter groups, whether they embark on their adventure under the deepest seas or on the highest mountains, should be obliged to take insurance for at least a significant portion of the projected cost of rescue (or, sadly, salvage). Alternatively, they might be required to make a significant deposit with authorities, refundable should they not require rescue or related efforts.

This would promote operations that meet the highest safety standards (sometimes lacking, as appears in this case). While no doubt it would be expensive, it would also send a signal to the taxed public that adventurers are addressing some of the financial risk themselves.

Ian Szlazak Ottawa

What kind of moral calculus are we contemplating, as we read of the tens of millions of dollars expended by the U.S. Coast Guard, aided by Canadian Aurora aircraft, in the search for the Titan?

At the same time, for want of respect for international conventions on refugees, the United States, Canada and the European Union have withheld aid as a deliberate policy, resulting in untold suffering. In the case of the EU alone, these policies over the past decade have led to the drowning deaths of more than 20,000 desperate migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to safety.

That is not to mention the more than 500 souls who recently drowned off the Greek coast.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

When will we learn?

Re “Deadly Florida condo collapse was caused by design and construction flaws, U.S. federal investigation finds” (June 24): We saw it in Turkey after an earthquake and in Florida: When there is insufficient oversight of construction, buildings will be built that will likely fall down and people will die.

One hopes that as Ontario mandates shorter approval times for construction, the province also funds the increased staffing needed to achieve those goals, rather than downloading costs onto cities and towns – or hoping that buildings won’t become time bombs.

David Devine Aurora, Ont.

Leaving so soon?

Re “Ontario, Quebec accountants made take-it-or-leave-it demands before quitting national group” (Report on Business, June 23): I was taken aback when I saw that Quebec CPA Order and CPA Ontario’s “term sheet” to Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada stated that “there is no national profession.” That is at odds with the pitch to predecessor bodies 10 years ago, under the banner of “unifying the Canadian profession.”

There are still open issues that have never been resolved. For instance, I was given a certificate in 2014 that made me an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, and entitled me to the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant. Despite the statutory merger of the Ontario bodies taking place in 2017, I have yet to receive a subsequent certificate acknowledging my status as a full member of CPA Ontario.

Even though I have since retired, it would represent closure to the tortuous process we went through to attain unification.

Rob Ellerby Stratford, Ont.

Can you make it?

Re “Confessions of a literary schlub: Promoting a book can derange you” (Opinion, June 24): I underline contributor Tom Rachman’s premise that the “skill-set for literature is not necessarily the skill set for promoting it.” I wail this sentiment into the darkness when sleep fails.

On the weekend I checked out the Montalbano Theatre at the Vancouver Public Library, where I will read from my debut novel, Bernini’s Elephant. A multiauthor event, there may be an audience. Surely the others have a fan base.

I do admire Mr. Rachman’s being transported to the Cayman Islands for a reading. Perhaps that should be my next goal: An exotic reading and damn the size of the audience.

Jane Callen Vancouver

