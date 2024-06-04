Open this photo in gallery: The last section of pipeline is assembled on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project near Laidlaw, B.C. on Feb. 18.Chris Helgren/Reuters

Go in peace

Re “It’s time for the Liberals to boot up defence” (Editorial, June 1): It has become fashionable to dump upon Liberal-NDP policies, and lately NATO. But for once I agree with their position.

Years ago, we were an admired middle power focused on peacekeeping. Canada cannot promote peace by spending more money on weapons and retired generals.

I believe we are long overdue for a foreign policy review, to return to and build upon our past successes: peacekeeping, disaster prevention, health promotion and disease prevention and recovery. Devote our efforts to preventing wars and, in other cases, dealing with war’s horrific aftermath.

And to doing so proudly, not apologetically.

Reginald Warren Ottawa

High life?

Re “Nicaragua better than Canada? Try again, Mr. Poilievre” (May 31): Some friends regularly threaten to move to cheap and tropical places, like the ones my family fled to Canada from. Their plans to live like kings, off cheap labour and goods, usually require wealth accrued in Canada or continued remote employment with companies that pay high wages.

Let’s not insult Canadians and locals in these countries by pretending otherwise. It is easy to live like a prince among paupers.

N.K. Anton Ottawa

Long term

Re “Industry group seeks input on national EV strategy” (Report on Business, May 29): Several decades ago, former bank colleague Margaret Cornish (who later became a consultant on Chinese issues) commented that a good part of China’s success can be attributed to its short supply chains. That took a lot of planning and collaboration.

Two decades before that, I recall financial experts commenting on Japan’s strategy of focusing primarily on sales, rather than profit and return on capital. Walk down any street today and see how many cars come from Japanese automakers.

We in the West still focus very much on the next quarter. See where that got us.

Emile van Nispen Toronto

Further reading

Re “Toronto Metropolitan University law students didn’t break code of conduct with pro-Palestinian letter, review says” (June 1): Although the external review concluded that the letter didn’t violate Toronto Metropolitan University’s code of conduct, it did provide me with a good laugh.

It offered a series of recommendations that included “encouraging students to read petitions and letters in full before signing,” and also noted that “many of the 74 signatories acknowledged the letter could have been better worded.”

In future, if I ever need a lawyer, I’ll be carefully reviewing CVs. I would want a “legal eagle,” an important skill that appears to be currently lacking in law students at TMU.

David Honigsberg Toronto

Younger

Re “Federal Health Minister criticizes panel’s guidance on mammograms” (May 31): In 1980, at the age of 44, my late wife found, by self-examination, a small lump under her left breast.

It was promptly biopsied and diagnosed as cancer. Within a week, she had a mastectomy. The removed tissue was studied pathologically. The cancer had already spread to one lymph node.

Subsequent chemotherapy extended her life. She was declared “cured” in 1985, but metastatic breast cancer was rediagnosed in 1989. She died in 1994.

A mammogram at 40 or 42 could have enabled early diagnosis and treatment; it might have saved her life. Her younger sister died of cancer at 15, which should have been a warning in her case to take more precautionary measures. Mammograms (or newer, less unpleasant screening technology) should be available much earlier than 50.

Kudos to staff at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre for the treatment she received there.

Mark Hambridge Calgary

Forty-three years ago, at the age of 40 and living in Britain, polyps were removed from my right breast as a result of a mammogram.

My then-employer arranged for and sponsored all female staff to be screened, even though my family had no history of cancer. Those polyps were benign at that time. A few years later another mammogram detected more polyps, so I had another lumpectomy, again benign.

Without this early screening and immediate action, the chances of me developing terminal breast cancer in the 1980s were fairly high. The likelihood of me enjoying 30 wonderful years of marriage and living in Canada could have been nil.

Please enable all women to have the opportunity of breast screening in their 40s, if they wish.

K. Ann Hambridge Calgary

Transatlantic tragedy

Re “Britain’s infected-blood inquiry changes nothing. But it means everything” (June 3): The tainted-blood memoir by contributor Melanie Brooks is heartbreaking and beautifully told.

The plasma that took her father’s life was most likely extracted from prisoners in the Arkansas penal system, during Bill Clinton’s time as state governor. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologized to British victims and families over what has been acknowledged by a public inquiry to be a cover-up by authorities.

Among many key failings by those in charge was “taking a decision in July 1983 not to suspend the continued importation of commercially produced blood products,” which sadly often originated In Arkansas.

Bob Bratina Hamilton

By example

Re “To The Globe’s letter writers and their editors, every delivery is a special one” (May 21): As a frequent submitter and occasionally published writer of Letters to the Editor, I’ve been often asked how I think letters are chosen for publication. I believe there is a template.

A letter should be topical or, alternatively, allude to a universal truth. No matter how the writer actually feels, they should not be gratuitously cruel or rude. They should cleverly disguise the depth of emotion through understatement, humour or irony.

Rather than pointedly elaborating on a subject’s specific failings, it is often more effective to use an example of such as background to remind readers of universal human foibles. Finally, a pithy, succinct – albeit loaded – concluding sentence should nail it.

I find when I rant, as I’m wont to do, no matter how effectively, my letter does not appear.

Dave McClurg Calgary

Hip hip …

Re “Missing cheers for a pipeline that’s delivering on the bargain” (June 3): What would be our three cheers for the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Hooray for more carbon emissions? Hooray for $34-billion in taxpayer money, so the oil industry can enhance its profit? Hooray for more oil exports to China?

I will save my cheers for the Oilers rather than the oil pipeline.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

