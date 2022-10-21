An Ottawa Police vehicle blocks off Kent Street in front of parked trucks during the convoy protest in Ottawa on Feb. 6.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Police responsibility

Re OPP Warned Ottawa Police That Protesters Were There For The Long Haul (Oct. 20): Police departments in Canada do not serve at the behest of provincial or federal governments. That the Ottawa protests got out of hand should be seen as a result of failed leadership from the former Ottawa police chief.

To accuse Doug Ford of “hiding” or trying to “shame” Justin Trudeau into action seems to miss the point. According to the Ottawa Police Service’s mission statement, it is “committed to protect the safety and security of our communities.”

Unfortunately, the community was let down.

Cecil Rorabeck London, Ont.

Political outlook

Re A New Poll Paints A Grim Picture For Danielle Smith’s UCP (Oct. 19): History will ultimately condemn politicians who gamble with public health solely in furtherance of their own political ambitions. Not to mention any names, of course.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Alberta advantage?

Re B.C. Not Amused By Alberta’s Efforts To Woo Workers (Oct. 10): “Discover what it means to live in a province with lower taxes, a better quality of life, and endless opportunity.” Sending optimistic messages to the rest of the country based only on real estate values and job opportunities does not seem prudent.

As an Albertan, I would take a look at the health care system, which may be on the verge of collapse. Alberta Health Services is short-staffed, and no new hospitals or significant infrastructures are being added to facilities already serving at full capacity.

The education system is also overburdened. I see schools crowded to the level where attentive teaching and systemic learning is becoming difficult by the day.

Without proper planning to expand infrastructure and essential services in the face of increasing population, asking people to make Alberta home on the basis of low taxes feels misrepresentative. It sets wrong expectations.

Anas Khan Beaumont, Alta.

Best defence

Re Top Soldier Argues For Defence Of Arctic Territories (Oct. 19): General Wayne Eyre emphasizes that the tenuous hold we have on our Arctic sovereignty will come under increasing challenges in the years to come, particularly from China and Russia. This is the latest of numerous articles and opinions in the past year that address this issue. One has to wonder if our federal government is tone deaf to not increase our Arctic defence.

To be fair, the recent budget included a modest boost in military spending. However, Canada is still below the 2 per cent of GDP requested for NATO members, and that does not even account for catch-up funds required after years of neglect.

Canada should have a pro-active policy on Arctic defence – if it is not already too late.

Eric Paine London, Ont.

Bank it

Re Can This Couple Draw Down Savings And Travel? (Report on Business, Oct. 15): Facing yet another financial downturn, seniors are faced with arbitrary minimum withdrawals for their registered retirement income funds and life income funds.

It is not prudent for anyone, especially seniors, to withdraw invested money in a down market. This severely hampers the ability of investments to recover, as well as reduces income base in subsequent years.

It would make more sense in these markets to draw income from other sources, such as a tax-free savings account, while portfolios recover. In this age of market volatility and inflation, minimum withdrawals should not be mandatory at all. The rules feel archaic and should be re-examined.

Let seniors take what they need, as they need it, from whichever source makes the best financial sense for them.

Ann Miller Ottawa

Responses captured

Re Industry And Ottawa Come Together On Oil (Editorial, Oct. 17): Efficiency measures and carbon capture and storage are applied at the point of extraction. However, fossil fuels are processed to be burned. If more greenhouse gases are emitted during the full life cycle of oil and gas, can we really claim that we’re ahead of the game on emissions?

Is CCS investment worth it? After a half-century of research and development, CCS projects are still more likely to fail and most of them are used in efforts to extract more oil, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. I encourage people to visit Climate Interactive’s En-ROADS online simulator and see the potential impact of CCS on global emissions reductions. Spoiler alert: It’s meagre.

When will Canada’s renewable energy industry finally supplant fossil fuels? What will it take to get there?

Cheryl McNamara Toronto

Carbon capture and storage still has dubious technical feasibility. Even if it did work, the costs of CCS operations would skyrocket commodity prices so much as to make them laughably uncompetitive in the global market.

Taxpayers should not fund CCS.

Sadhiq Nazeer Calgary

Food for thought

Re Climate Activists Have Landed Themselves In The Soup (Oct. 18): As an unknown artist famous for my paintings of oystercatchers (a charismatic West Coast shorebird), I would be honoured if climate activists splashed soup on my work.

P.S. I also paint sunflowers.

Anne Hansen Victoria

Such direct action will have critics, but it seems thoughtful to me unlike much of what we collectively do (such as ignoring the impact of long-haul jet travel). As to how to proceed, art perhaps has a role.

A favourite piece of mine was found late one evening: an older oil painting of fall trees in an Impressionistic style. With better light, however, I can see that the heavy varnish had become quite yellowed, almost smoggy. A few weeks later, I realized that the best label for the painting was “Canada’s climate record” – a brown burnish over much natural beauty.

I doubt the National Gallery or most art collectors would want this piece, preferring relative “blandscapes” that go with the decor.

Hamish Wilson Toronto

Price comparison

Re Canadians Must Give Thanks To Our Grocery Overlords (Oct. 20): The outlet of a major grocery chain in my neighbourhood is currently charging $2.49 a pound for navel oranges. An independent family-run grocer near me is selling the same navel oranges at $1.79 a pound.

Experts claim that increasing food costs are “not because of greed” and “not because of profiteering” (Soaring Food Prices Driven By Weak Dollar, Higher Import Costs – Report on Business, Oct. 20). I can only conclude that these experts have not recently set foot in a grocery store.

Steve Soloman Toronto

