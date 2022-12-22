An old oil field site in rural Southern Alberta, on Nov. 9.TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

Greener pastures

Re East Meets West (Letters, Dec. 19): A letter-writer from Alberta complains that Canada “marches to the tune of Eastern Canada.”

That Ontario and Quebec have “dominated” the House of Commons stems from the two provinces having roughly five times the population of Alberta. However, Eastern Canada’s alleged “view of the world” has clearly been unsuccessful in the West.

Ontario’s per capita and per household income is well below that of Alberta; Quebec’s is even lower. Albertans do not pay provincial sales tax and have the lowest income tax rates in the country. Its oil and gas industries receive significant federal tax subsidies. The magnificent beauty of the Rockies is absent in Ontario and Quebec.

To this Ontarian, Alberta sounds like a nice place to live.

Steven Diener Toronto

Greater trend

Re Police Identify Victims In Vaughan Shooting (Dec. 21): When the news emerged that the gunman was a man in his 70s, I thought, “Now I’ve heard everything.” Yet, disgruntled older men have been the perpetrators of many mass shootings in Canada, from Mayerthorpe, Alta., to Wilno, Ont., Portaqpique, N.S., and now a killer of condo board members in Vaughan, Ont.

Such paranoid men seem to have no great problem accessing firearms, despite histories of being openly menacing toward their partners or communities. We should have gun laws every bit as tough as those in Britain and Australia.

Ron Charach Toronto

Burnin’

Re Carbon-free Grid For Ontario Will Be Costly: Report (Dec. 16): So the Ford government needs to generate a lot more electricity to satisfy expected power demands, resulting from efforts to replace fossil fuels. Yet by extending the use of gas plants to produce this electricity, Ontario will be locking in increased carbon emissions for decades.

It sounds to me like a classic case of the left hand giving while the right takes away. And it sounds even more irrational when a number of experts have shown that non-emitting power sources can produce electricity less expensively, without counteracting all our efforts to decarbonize our society.

Liz Addison Toronto

If you build it …

Re Toronto’s Tone-deaf Mayor At His Worst (Dec. 17): Ontario’s “strong mayor” powers may be a clumsy instrument, but ostensibly it is meant to provide specific powers and duties to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa, most particularly with respect to zoning bylaws and associated budgetary issues.

Often when densification and affordable or subsidized housing developments are proposed, councillors interested in re-election are responsive to NIMBY pressures from constituents. All over Toronto, this majority can be relied upon to seek delay and to insist, “Not here, not now.”

Some councillors might even be quietly grateful that “strong mayor” powers lift such decisions from their shoulders and transfer them to the mayor with just minority support. John Tory says he isn’t hearing objections when he speaks with Toronto citizens who care about housing and safety.

Even if the powers are flawed, minority rule to protect minority rights may be necessary and not antithetical to democracy at all.

Ellen Anderson Summerside, PEI

I have spoken to John Tory over the phone many times, although I’m sure he would not recall it. Mr. Tory would call my late father Bob when he still did speech writing and campaign strategy for the Tories.

While Mr. Tory and my father often disagreed on ideas and specifics, his support for this man never wavered. He repeatedly commented that, despite their differences, Mr. Tory was always gracious, considerate and an honourable man.

But with Mr. Tory’s insistence on burying the fundamentals of our democracy in the name of expedience and power, I believe he has sullied his name beyond repair. After an illustrious career behind the scenes and as mayor of Toronto, he will likely be remembered now for one thing only: disrespecting democracy and proving the adage that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

I am saddened that Mr. Tory has tarnished his good name.

Robert McManus Hamilton

Re How To Build A City Of Opportunity (Dec. 13): After 35 years with Toronto’s leading condominium developer, I cannot share any optimism that recent announcements from the mayor will trigger more affordable housing.

Only months ago, Toronto increased its already astronomical development charges by 46 per cent over the next two years for residential buildings, plus burdens the industry with numerous other expenses. These fees represent about 30 per cent of the overall cost to produce new housing.

The federal government further deteriorates new housing opportunities. First, by adding GST/HST to the total cost of new market and rental housing, and secondly through immigration policies.

Housing demand is significantly increased with 400,000 to 500,000 new immigrants annually. And with little to no provision for skilled trades in the prioritization of immigrants, coupled with a declining skilled trade base, we do not have the labour required to build homes.

Why is nobody addressing these enormous barriers to the housing problem?

Greg Nevison Toronto

Play your part

Re Getting The Most Bang For Your Charitable Buck Isn’t Easy (Dec. 20): Some years ago, we established a family foundation. Donations for 2022 amounted to a mid-six-figure range.

Looking at potential recipients becomes an onerous task. Some, I believe, provide employment sinecure, others duplicate services. So, yes, where do we get the best value and results?

It seems that addressing current crisis concerns – food insecurity, homelessness – should be top of the list. Hospital foundations are also critical to assure that local facilities have up-to-date technology accompanied by qualified staff.

Martin Pick Cavan, Ont.

As both a philanthropist and professional fundraiser, I’d say the most important question to ask when choosing a cause is what matters to you, the donor.

This deeply personal question can’t be answered through analytics. But when we bring personal values together with analysis, we get a winning and meaningful giving plan.

Alison Pidskalny Calgary

There is one guideline that I will use in 2023 for choosing where to donate my hard-earned dollars: I will not donate to charities that send me unwanted Christmas, birthday or other cards; address labels which I have sufficient for my lifetime; decorative envelope stickers which I will never use.

Charities that send this clutter are off my list!

Mary Valentich Calgary

