Re “If Canada’s political parties are too hungry for money, let them have less” (Sept. 6): Kudos to columnist Andrew Coyne for his take on party funding excess.

I agree that the maximum donation per person should be lowered. I would only add that once the maximum has been hit, parties must stop sending out incessant requests for more money.

It seems that every day there is another e-mail telling me how close the party I have chosen to fund is to achieving the breakthrough they, and by extension I, crave. “If only you could see your way to helping us get across the finish line.”

I am happy to make my contribution, but resent the ongoing ask.

Stew Valcour Halifax

Test case

Re “Liberals are late to housing, and time is running out” (Sept. 2): Housing is a problem for the provincial governments to fix. But the federal Liberals should borrow a provincial strategy of late: Use the constitutional division of powers for political gain.

They should propose federal legislation to impose rent controls. My guess is that several provinces (looking at Alberta) would be pressed by developers (and others who have financialized the rental market) to oppose the legislation on constitutional grounds – a challenge that would likely be successful, but would also require the provinces to acknowledge that access to affordable housing is primarily a matter of provincial concern.

Shaun Fluker Associate professor of law, University of Calgary

Re “Toronto-area home building shifts into low gear as developers pause or cancel projects” (Real Estate, Aug. 25): I’m concerned about challenges facing homebuilders leading to project pauses or cancellations, which exacerbates the housing crisis. But blaming municipal development charges would be counterproductive.

Charges fund crucial infrastructure such as roads, water and parks. While Pickering’s development charges are some of the lowest in the Greater Toronto Area, our belief is that growth should sustain itself, relieving current residents from undue burden.

I suggest a comprehensive approach with incentives for homebuyers and builders. Governments should offer tailored credits, grants, subsidies and lending to promote attainable housing.

Further, high costs of materials such as wood and steel impact construction viability. Encouraging domestic production and material recycling is crucial. Tariff reductions on homebuilding components such as windows, doors and tiles can counter volatile material costs.

Collaboration among stakeholders is crucial to develop short-term relief and long-term strategies. Let’s build an affordable housing market for all Canadians with dreams of home ownership.

Kevin Ashe Mayor, Pickering, Ont.

Pay it forward

Re “B.C. researchers studied how homeless people spent a $7,500 handout. Here’s what they found” (Sept. 4): Finally, I feel hopeful. People are poor because they do not have enough money to live. Full stop.

This has been a summer of despair for me, meeting all the wonderful unhoused people in my community who are living in deplorable and inhumane encampments. I meet them at the grocery store where I see them digging through garbage cans. I meet them at the fruit market being given bruised fruit from the wonderful vendor. I meet them on the busy street corner where they congregate socially. I meet them sleeping at the park where I walk my dog.

Our social programs are woefully inadequate. The best prescription is safe and clean housing with an income to buy the necessities of life. It would save so much heartache and despair, as well as taxpayer money.

Homelessness costs us all. We can solve this. But it would take money and political will.

Trish Johnston Beasley, B.C.

Bottom out

Re “Toronto City Council debates financial future as Olivia Chow presses for refugee shelter help” (Sept. 7): I see Mayor Olivia Chow trotting out the same tired notions to try to solve the millstone of deficits and debt around Toronto’s neck: erstwhile spending cuts and tax increases. It’s going to take something innovative to dig the city out of this financial mire.

Let’s try something new: bankruptcy. It worked well for Detroit, Harrisburg, Penn., and San Bernardino, Calif. New York contemplated it in 1975 so we are in good company.

A fresh start and a clean slate – to be followed by prudent financial management that Ms. Chow can then think about without having one hand tied behind her back.

John Grimley Toronto

DIY energy

Re “To reach net-zero, people and businesses must start generating their own electricity” (Report on Business, Sept. 4): As a couple who recently installed solar panels on our house, not only have we become net providers of power to the grid instead of consumers, but we have done so without Hydro One having to borrow a single dollar to build new electric generating capacity.

The federal interest-free loan that helped us make this installation will be repaid, and the funds can then be lent to others to install more panels. In effect, the grid gets additional capacity for zero net capital investment because my wife and I are financing it, and in a manner that repays our investment in less than seven years – or at an after-tax rate of return of more than 14 per cent.

I find it by far the most effective use of governmental money to help Canada go green.

Richard Worzel Guelph, Ont.

Call the nurse

Re “This is why you don’t have a family doctor” (Sept. 1): Go to small towns and rural areas and advertise for nurses interested in becoming nurse practitioners or doctors.

Organize training programs for perhaps three months at a time, all expenses paid, then return them to their communities (and homes and families) for the next three months to work under qualified NPs or doctors. It might take them longer to qualify, but with online courses and field experience, it may take less time.

For too long, medicine has been presented as a lucrative career and so the brightest of students enter medical school. They do not necessarily make the best family health practitioners. Better to choose more mature people committed to the health of their communities, and train them to serve at higher levels.

They can also be trained to work in team settings to prevent the burnout we are seeing among overworked family doctors in private practice.

Patty Deline Ottawa

Other health professionals can contribute to safe and quality health care. Doctors are gatekeepers to all kinds of services, but sadly the knowledge and skills of other health professions are often grossly underutilized.

We should refocus on what personnel we have available. Registered nurses do not spend four years in university to only carry out medical orders. We are wasting the valuable intellectual capital of more than 400,000 nurses. They can provide many other health services.

Midwives can take on the care of infants and maternal well-being beyond pregnancy. These are just two examples of what can free up doctors for those in need of their skills and expertise.

Many other well-educated professionals are prepared to address unmet needs. This should be part of the dialogue.

Kathleen MacMillan PhD, FAAN, FCAN; Kilmuir, PEI

Left to it

Re “Learning cursive might not be a waste of time after all” (Opinion, Sept. 2): I sympathize with my fellow sinistrals.

In the mid-1950s, I was forced to put the nib of a pen in my right hand, left hand held behind my back, and practise the MacLean method of writing. It did not go well.

Luckily, my teacher relented and let me try my left hand. But this led to the problem of a crab-like wrist twist and smudging of fresh ink.

Frustrated, I stumbled upon a simple solution: Rotate the page. I settled on an angle of about 45 degrees running upward from left to right. Voila, no crab wrist, no smudging and the “proper” slant on my letters.

Over time, I learned to enjoy the act of writing. Throughout my working career, I received many compliments on my attractive and easy-to-read cursive.

These days we do not have to worry about smudging, but lefties should try this method and be crab-free.

Chris Clark New Westminster, B.C.

Withdrawn

Re “Thank you” (Editorial Cartoon, Sept. 5): Tuesday, Aug. 5, was a sad day. The “It” wit and killer quill has departed The Globe and Mail.

Brian Gable will be greatly missed. Hopefully there will be more books.

Enjoy retirement. Thanks for the humour.

Ila Vaculik Toronto

Say it ain’t so.

I have been enjoying Brian Gable’s editorial cartoons for as long as I can remember (okay, so I am old and have a lousy memory). They have been wonderful, often brilliant. I was hoping they would go on forever, or at least as long as I was still ticking and reading The Globe and Mail.

We will definitely miss his wonderful wit and terrific drawing skills. Have a wonderful retirement.

Hugh Finsten Ottawa

Goodbye to the funny man.

Brian Gable’s cartoons have been a bright spotlight on dark news for this Globe and Mail reader for decades. I will sorely miss his daily skewering of political absurdities.

Long live his jester crown!

Heather Lotherington Toronto

