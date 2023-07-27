Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks to media after presenting the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on March 28.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Re “Freeland rejects Toronto bailout, says Ontario in ‘excellent fiscal position’ to help” (July 25): The federal and provincial governments have arbitrarily downloaded costs to municipal governments for decades to improve their own financial situations. Over time, that has put municipalities in tough financial circumstances not entirely within their control.

At the upper end of the scale, Toronto is now $1-billion short. When asked to help, both governments suggest the city needs to get its fiscal house in order. Quite apart from the breathtaking hypocrisy I see, the simple fact is that there is only one taxpayer. Downloading costs is just political football that does nothing for those of us paying the bill.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Re “How we can move forward, now that the divisive Bill C-18 is law” (Opinion, July 22): Good journalism is essential, but these proposals would harm Canadian journalism.

Bill C-18′s rationale is simple: Companies using news content to make money should pay for it. Excluding publicly funded journalism would allow Meta and Google to privilege public media news they could use for free, over private sector content they would have to pay for – a bad outcome.

Allowing anyone to republish CBC/Radio-Canada’s journalism for free would harm The Canadian Press, which syndicates private media content. Canadians need CP to thrive, not be undermined.

Proposing that CBC/Radio-Canada only cover “news deserts” ignores our mandate to serve all Canadians. As for focusing on “public-interest journalism,” we already do that and we want to do even more. C-18 would help us get there.

Letting digital giants make money from anyone’s journalism for free hurts all Canadian media and, ultimately, all Canadians.

Shaun Poulter Executive director, strategy, public affairs and government relations, CBC/Radio-Canada; Ottawa

I have come to the conclusion that the government should get out of the way: Bill C-18, as drafted, is a mess.

I don’t want my government interfering in what I read and how I read it. As I access Google and Facebook, I see a model that works well and contributes to many news outlet, Canadian or otherwise.

If I click to any news site, what do I get? A news article with ads. If all media entities got more innovative, they could make money from Facebook and Google without government interference. If they complement that with paid subscriptions, then we wouldn’t need C-18 and Ottawa meddling, waving the maple leaf as they do so.

And finally, one thing “government should do” is stop CBC from using government funding – my tax dollars – to compete for advertising with media companies large and small.

Roger Emsley Delta, B.C.

The CBC and I are the same age. We are both still alive, kicking and screaming.

I want the CBC to be totally subsidized by our government, like most other civilized countries. Instead, what we have is an institution surviving through a thousand cuts.

The CBC should reach all communities in this vast country of ours. No easy task, but a vital one. It should be in English, French and Indigenous languages.

The CBC should be our climate-action station, telling us the weather and also the air quality index. We need information and courage to personally change our ways to preserve the planet.

There has been criticism and discussion about advertising. Let’s stop that conversation. Fully subsidize the CBC. Turn it into a broadcaster without worries.

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

Google won’t just block Canadian news links. I think it is planning to limit access to all external links.

The big tech business model is to maximize advertising revenue by maximizing user time on their own sites. A recent Atlantic report on Google’s Search Generative Experience (an artificial-intelligence tool in beta) “pulls information from various websites, rewords it, and puts text on top of your search results – pushing down any links.”

Because few users scroll past the first page, they’ll likely stay glued to their AI-summarized, “just for them” queries. They’ll still get Canadian “news” – it just won’t come from Canadian news sources.

Will users care? Not likely. And Bill C-18? The term Luddite comes to mind.

Bob Rafuse Beaconsfield, Que.

Re “The NDP’s solution to Canada’s housing crisis would do more harm than good” (July 26): In my father’s time, a person could get a fixed-rate mortgage for 20 or 25 years.

At first, making payments was difficult and people had to watch their spending. But as time went on and wages increased, the fixed payments became easier to manage.

Wouldn’t such a plan for first-time homebuyers help by eliminating interest increases?

Stephen Crocker Edmonton

A better option would be a public-housing bank, which a homeowner could ask to take a partial equity position and lower the monthly mortgage.

The equity of the bank would be realized when the house is sold, at zero cost to taxpayers assuming continued long-term appreciation of house prices.

Andrew Jackson, Former chief economist, Canadian Labour Congress Ottawa

Re “Nurses are the backbone of hospital care. It’s time we acknowledged that” (Opinion, July 22): I, too, have been in a life-or-death situation where I depended on round-the-clock nursing to ensure I survived, then in continuous care for three months afterward.

I will not forget the excellent skills and caring attitudes of my nurses. They deserve both respect and decent salaries.

Gail Church Ottawa

Re “I had to fight cancer my way (please don’t tell me it’s a learning journey)” (First Person, July 24): As someone who has just finished radiation therapy after surgery for cancer, I giggled, nodded knowingly and applauded my way through Debra Chesley’s essay.

While I have not had the misfortune of having to pry myself out of an elevator, her metaphor still works for me. There were no daisies, butterflies or dances in open fields, although many wished those upon me.

Our responses to cancer challenges are as varied as the disease itself. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. No platitudes and no pasta became my mantra as I ploughed my way through surgery, the horrible waiting days before the postop visit, then radiation.

Walks, exercise, crackers, good books, bad movies and visits over tea were my places of relief and healing, just as they were before my diagnosis. Oh, and butter tarts!

Jean Doyle London, Ont.

