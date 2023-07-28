Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets members of the federal cabinet as he arrives to speak at a media availability after a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 26.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Shuffle up

Re “Trudeau unveils significant cabinet shuffle with several new ministers brought on board” (July 27): Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet brings a number of issues to the fore. It is clear to me that ethics and competence do not play a major role, as evidenced by Mary Ng and Harjit Sajjan still in cabinet.

The other issue arises from what I can only describe as musical chairs. If all those ministers were so bad, why are they still there? This government seems so completely controlled by the Prime Minister’s Office that it really doesn’t matter who the ministers are.

John Sutherland Calgary

The same triumvirate responsible for economic policy – Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Trade Minister Mary Ng – remains unchanged.

Collectively, they have overseen policies that have resulted in more and more Canadians worrying about their ability to put food on theirs tables or roofs over their heads. Is it realistic to expect some kind of paradigm shift to make the hard economic (versus political) decisions necessary to maintain Canadian standards of living?

This is still a Trudeau-centric government when it comes to policy development and communication.

John Gilmour Ottawa

If the Prime Minister and his advisers were savvy operators, they would have done one thing to ensure their re-election on some far off day in 2025: include Jagmeet Singh in the new cabinet.

The obvious landing spot would have been as minister of middle-class prosperity. Really. While he might not be able to do anything for middle-class prosperity, he could ensure that the NDP has some visibility before the next election.

It would garner some votes, but still not be enough to make Mr. Singh the prime minister he has always hoped to be.

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

Stand on guard

Re “Citizenship is about more than just a click, a ceremony or an oath” (July 21): As is often the case, the bottom line is an influential factor for discouraging prospective Canadian citizens from having in-person swearing-in ceremonies, although the government prefers to highlight the speeding up of the procedure.

The government also wants to spare employees from having to take unpaid leave to attend. This should not be an issue. If voters in a national election are allotted three paid hours to do their duty, the same should be the law for citizenship ceremonies.

How underwhelming to sit at one’s computer, alone, after all the work entailed to pass the test, no one with whom to celebrate. Where is the government’s sense of occasion?

Ann Sullivan Peterborough, Ont.

I am appalled by the idea that our citizenship ceremonies should be reduced to a click on one’s computer.

I became a citizen at the age of 26. It was a proud event. I was born in a country where such things are important and respected, just like the flag.

There, the flag was treated with great respect and only hoisted for special days or events, then taken down at sundown. It really bothers me to see a row of faded Canadian flags at a car lot, a car with two flags to protest whatever or a homeowner proudly hoisting a flag, but only to see it faded and torn years later.

Another national symbol going down the drain. I am a proud Canadian. It hurts.

Vince Devries Ladysmith, B.C.

I became a naturalized Canadian many decades ago.

Because I was already a British subject, I swore an oath in a bureaucrat’s office, signed documents and I was done. As time went on and I attended friends’ public ceremonies, I developed a strong feeling of having been shorted.

A public ceremony, I think, would have made me feel more Canadian more quickly.

R. A. Halliday Saskatoon

My memory worsens by the day. But, although it happened decades ago, I will never forget my citizenship ceremony.

I recall the interesting mix of people who were there that sunny day in Vancouver. There was the smile and raised eyebrow of the citizenship judge when, feeling flustered, I told her that Canada Day was July 4. Immediately knowing my mistake, I said sorry. I became a Canadian.

As a retired university teacher, I know that nothing compares with the in-person experience. If that is true for birthdays and weddings, it is equally true for the life-changing event of becoming a citizen.

Richard Harris Hamilton

I arrived in Canada in 1968. Immediately after the required five years of residency, I applied for citizenship.

I remember my ceremony well. In those days, we were each given a Bible on which to swear allegiance to the Queen. It was the New Testament, and being Jewish I was not able to swear on it.

I asked if there was an Old Testament, and there began a good deal of searching. I was about to stop them, I would just affirm, but then a copy was placed into my hands.

With great pride and a swelled heart, I pledged my fealty to my new country and liege.

Michael Gilbert Toronto

Ruminations

Re “Don’t have a cow” (Letters, July 21): Cattle and other ruminant animals represent an excellent means of converting carbohydrate vegetation into milk and meat for human consumption. Across millennia, pastoral societies have sustained themselves without resorting to destructive land-clearing.

Although it makes no sense to feed cattle with protein fodder that could be better used to feed humans directly, there remains a valuable place for pasture farming today. If we could eliminate the cow and use some other method to convert grass into milk or meat, all well and good. But we have not been very successful so far.

Recent reports on lab-produced animal protein make no mention of what nutrients the muscle cells are fed, but I bet it is not grass. Is growing sugar cane, for example, to feed cells in a lab any better than letting cows eat grass?

Brian Swinney Burlington, Ont.

He said, she said

Re “C’mon Barbie, let’s go party: Greta Gerwig’s wickedly smart comedy is a perfect Ken” (July 21): “An Oscar win for Gosling” stuck with me. After all, it is a movie titled after the protagonist.

While I wasn’t blown away by Ryan Gosling’s performance, I thought he did a good job portraying Ken. But so did Margot Robbie as Barbie. She embodied the doll perfectly, and that’s not just because of her blonde hair and extravagant costumes.

Yet many reviews focus on Ken’s performance. This seems ironic given that the movie’s theme is the power imbalance men benefit from in the “real world.” This leads me to once again question the unconscious and conscious bias in society.

Tristan Burgoyne Vancouver

