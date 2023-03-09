Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters before heading into a meeting of the Liberal caucus, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on March 8.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Public interest

Re “Doubt has been sown in Canada’s democracy. This cannot stand” (March 7): “An Angus Reid poll found that nearly a quarter of Canadians surveyed now believe the 2021 election was ‘stolen.’ ”

From China’s perspective: Mission accomplished.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

Re “The Prime Minister launches an investigation into everything but his government, his party or himself” (March 8): If only this serious threat to our democracy were referred to the appropriate parliamentary committee, without delay, by our Prime Minister.

Canadians would have been informed much earlier and able to trust the process, where representatives from across the country and various parties are involved in matters of national importance.

As many experts have argued repeatedly in this newspaper, the concentration of power in the Prime Minister’s Office does a disservice to our parliamentarians, and our democracy in general.

Roger Straathof Master of public policy, University of Calgary

The Prime Minister, in appointing a “special rapporteur” on elections interference, promises his appointee will “have a wide mandate to make expert recommendations on protecting and enhancing Canadians’ faith in our democracy.” That mandate seems narrower than necessary.

It does not appear to include dusting evidence of foreign interference for Canadian fingerprints to determine which politicians or their staff, if any, were active or complicit in that interference. Who among us may have enabled interference or gained from it? That should be the question.

“Special rapporteur” is a fancy term for one who reports, in this case privately, to the Prime Minister. Not good enough.

Paul Lowry Delta, B.C.

A public inquiry would not be appropriate.

The value of sensitive information depends on the credibility of the source. And revealing the source reveals how the source was accessed. And that is often even more sensitive than the information itself.

If Pierre Poilievre doesn’t know this, then he has no business pretending readiness to become Prime Minister.

John Anderson Ottawa

Number cruncher

Re “We know current GDP and inflation data. Canada needs the same for emissions” (Editorial, March 7): Yes, indeed. To manage any task successfully, measurements should be prompt and accurate. The established Canadian approach, then – reporting emissions more than a year after the fact, with no estimate of precision – fails totally.

I find that Canada’s policy and programs are not fit for purpose. A successful approach would involve a suite of programs with results that can be monitored for each initiative at least annually, in many cases more often. For example, if Ottawa made the construction of electric-vehicle charging stations a priority, it could readily determine how well its policy was working and make adjustments rapidly.

A modest non-governmental organization, the Canadian Club of Rome, recently used an exploratory simulation model to examine technologically informed ways of reducing emissions. Until Ottawa better uses the power of computation in 2023, it will continue to set targets that it likely will not hit.

John Hollins Co-author, Pathways to reducing Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions; Ottawa

We couldn’t agree more that relevant real-world data on greenhouse-gas emissions is needed to drive the accountability required to achieve our climate goals. Methane, a potent and fast-acting GHG, perfectly demonstrates the peril of our current math-plus-guesswork approach.

Study after study after study shows Canada’s methane emissions from oil and gas are many times higher than estimated industry-reported emissions. The most recent one shows that certain methane emissions from Saskatchewan’s oil and gas industry are nearly four times what was reported, calling into doubt reports in late 2021 by the province that major sources of methane pollution had been reduced by 50 per cent.

If we don’t replace our current approach with real-world methane measurement on a regular basis, our climate ambitions will likely continue to be just ambitions, not actions.

Ari Pottens Environmental Defense Fund; Toronto

Canada has in place climate-accountability and greenhouse-gas pollution-pricing legislation. However, the existence of climate-change legislation does not, by itself, guarantee its political durability or that legislated emission-reduction targets will be met.

The effectiveness of such legislation depends on the continued political will to act on the current climate emergency. Annual accountability, based on up-to-date information on Canada’s GHG emissions, should be key to generating and maintaining the political will necessary for effective and informed action on meeting Canada’s targets.

Jeffrey Levitt Toronto

For those of us in Victoria and the surrounding area, our CBC Radio morning show provides a daily global carbon reading.

The reading on March 6 was 421.36 parts per million. The daily average hovers around that range. So almost unfailingly, it is up approximately 3 ppm from the same time last year.

I believe broadcasting this information is a good idea and I would like The Globe and Mail to provide the same service – on the front page. It would dispel any notion that we are dealing effectively with global warming.

Patty Benjamin Victoria

Refugees and tourists

Re “In Niagara Falls, Roxham Road asylum seekers find less space and more strife as tourist season nears” (March 4): Imagine travelling thousands of kilometres, much of it on foot, leaving behind a life of poverty and persecution and ending up in Niagara Falls, Ont.: casinos, a wax museum, the House of Frankenstein, the Nightmares Fear Factory, a butterfly conservatory.

“O brave new world …”

T.M. Dickey Toronto

O Canada

Re “If Canada loses its citizenship ceremonies, we risk losing ourselves” (Opinion, March 4): I am an immigrant and also a former citizenship judge. A backlog of new citizens should be no reason to cancel in-person citizenship ceremonies.

I remember arriving in Winnipeg in December. I learned Canadian values for three years before finally receiving my citizenship. It was just like passing an exam and then attending the convocation.

I met new citizens from 80 countries. An RCMP officer played the bagpipes and community representatives welcomed us with a reception of drinks and snacks. It was a memorable moment for me, my wife and our young daughter.

I have given the oath of citizenship to more than 40,000 immigrants over 10 years. Most of the ceremonies were performed in community halls, schools and courtrooms; some were performed in the gym at the University of Alberta, where numbers exceeded hundreds of new citizens.

I am proud to be a Canadian citizen.

Gurcharan Singh Bhatia CM, Edmonton

