Walk this way

Re “It’s not the economy, stupid – that’s not why you’re unhappy” (Report on Business, Oct. 24): Contributor Claude Lavoie’s opinion should be required reading for politicians and civil servants. He indicates a direction forward that would guarantee social health, peace of mind and stability in a fracturing world.

I am inclined to now write some disheartening line describing my projections for the future, but that would be inappropriate. Instead, I can bask in the notion that someone has pointed out the direction and that is step one.

That step was missing before reading this.

Tom Edwards Toronto

Reply all

Re “Damage done” (Letters, Oct. 26): A letter-writer considers what’s worse: high inflation or high mortgages rates?

In the 1970s, the Bank of Canada let inflation run erratically for a while to try to maintain a low level of interest rates. The result was a stagnant economy that was relieved only by great pain and exceptionally high interest rates to eventually shake inflation out.

I think a growing economy depends upon a stable currency or medium of exchange. The message, ideally, is to not let a bout of inflation get started.

But if it does – alas, it’s short-term pain for long-term gain.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Re “In Alberta” (Letters, Oct. 25): Is it really the case, as a letter-writer believes, that Justin Trudeau is the worst prime minister, except for all the others, as Winston Churchill might have said?

Do people who received financial support during the pandemic think so? Do families who send their children to daycare at $10 a day think so? Does anyone think a different prime minister would have been more committed to addressing the threat of climate change?

I have my own list of complaints, and wish Mr. Trudeau had not sought to meet Albertan needs by taking over the Trans Mountain pipeline. But at 79, I have seen many prime ministers and am quite sure Mr. Trudeau is one of the better ones.

Nicholas Tracy Fredericton

Re “With thanks” (Letters, Oct. 27): A letter-writer believes the rest of the country should thank Alberta and wish it well in its quest for all things separation. We should take it one step further.

I propose that Fort McMurray and Calgary separate from Alberta. After all, these are clearly the economic epicentres of the province. Why should we unfairly continue to shoulder outsized contributions to provincial coffers?

As a Calgarian, I am outraged.

Luc Bouchet Calgary

Oil well?

Re “Changes to Alberta renewables could take up to three years to implement, says minister” (Report on Business, Oct. 27): Alberta has told the Utility Commission to look into the effects of renewable power generation on agricultural and environmental lands, the possible need for “mandatory reclamation security requirements,” the impact of renewables on grid reliability and any other considerations for development on Crown land.

One wonders why there has never been a mandatory cleanup fund for the oil sands. Those costs has been estimated at $123-billion. Danielle Smith seems to be telling us that the oil sands are relatively harmless – but watch out for those renewables.

Leslie Lavers Lethbridge, Alta.

Re “Why Canada needs better carbon taxes” (Editorial, Oct. 26): How will we ever meet emission-reduction targets if we can’t regulate the oil and gas industry’s emissions?

It’s an industry that produces the largest source of Canada’s emissions, accounting for 28 per cent, and current plans are to grow production. The regulations do not tell industry how to reduce emissions, they just set targets. If regulations result in reduced production, it would prove that the industry’s other proposals, such as carbon capture and storage, are insufficient.

In which case, it would be clear evidence of the need for regulation. Bring it on.

Dave Carson Hamilton

About-face

Re “Trudeau softens federal carbon tax policy after backlash from Atlantic Canada” (Oct. 27): Let me get this straight.

We have a national carbon plan that is supposed to fairly tax pollution. Yet more carbon-friendly natural gas incurs carbon pricing while heating oil, which is almost unheard of on the Prairies, is now exempt.

Why? The answer seems simple: We don’t vote for hypocrites on the Prairies.

John Meldrum Emerald Park, Sask.

Is the role of politicians to lead or represent?

When Justin Trudeau introduced carbon pricing in 2018, his stated goal was to make carbon-intensive goods such as fossil fuels more expensive. This was an example of leading people in the direction he wanted them to go, toward reduced consumption and eventually low-carbon alternatives.

Now when he altered the pricing policy on heating oil, the Prime Minister justified his actions by saying many people are finding the costs unaffordable, and he is listening to them. But avoiding catastrophic climate change requires a rapid and fundamental transformation of our carbon-polluting way of life.

For many people, this will be difficult. Some will object, resist, push back. If our leaders give in to this kind of pressure, what chance do we have?

Ian Lipton, President, The Carbon Accounting Company; Toronto

Left and leaving

Re “François Legault has concocted a threat to the French language that no one else can see (Editorial, Oct. 27): With heavy hearts, we left Quebec almost 20 years ago as language laws became more and more restrictive.

The final blow came when my mother, whose French was rudimentary, was undergoing cancer treatment and a nurse would not speak English when explaining what her treatment entailed. I remember how angry I was that this nurse put her right to speak French above her patient’s right to the best care. We left shortly after my mother passed away.

These new tuition hikes for out-of-province Canadian students seem to lay bare the goal of the government to further isolate Quebec and instill a distrust for the rest of Canada. To continue down this road to isolation from anything anglophone Canadian students might offer, while also denying them the ability to experience life in Quebec, would only succeed in amplifying distrust on both sides.

Kathleen Doheny Prince Edward County, Ont.

Tables turned

Re “St. Lawrence Seaway CEO fears strike will harm waterway’s reputation” (Report on Business, Oct. 27): Oh, the irony of tourists on a French passenger liner being affected by Canadian strikers.

Kaia Toop Toronto

