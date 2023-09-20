Open this photo in gallery: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 9.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Strained

Re “Trudeau accuses India in killing of Sikh leader on Canadian soil” (Sept. 19): There has never been anything like this before.

Moving swiftly, on the basis of credible allegations, seems to show Justin Trudeau’s predilection toward a public disclosure sooner rather than later, as if to make amends for previous tardiness in response to foreign interference by China, while also deflecting public attention toward a new villain: India.

We will find out the facts in due course, but for now Indo-Canadian relations seem to have been thrown under the bus.

Amar Kumar Grimsby Ont.

Give back

Re “The Trudeau government has two plans for lower grocery prices. One is for show. The other is real” (Report on Business, Sept. 19): High grocery prices are tearing at the fabric of society, while most wages haven’t risen with inflation.

Why is record profit being paid to shareholders rather than used to lower prices? One reason, obvious to me: There is not enough competition to put pressure on margins. Policy-makers should act in the interest of the people to lower prices where market conditions are not sufficient to protect rights such as access to affordable, heathy food.

There are several tools available, such as breaking up monopolies or taxing windfall profit. Soaring profit and record CEO bonuses, at a time when many food banks cannot keep up, are precisely when government intervention should be required.

Capitalism is fine and efficient within boundaries. But left to its own devices, we know that society and the environment are often left to pay all the negative externalities.

Kyle Shantz Oakville, Ont.

Way out

Re “The opioid crisis is a chronic disease. So let’s treat it that way” (Editorial, Sept. 15): I have worked in addictions for more than 40 years, for 30 of which I ran an addictions treatment centre in Toronto. I have seen this crisis firsthand.

It is devastating. It has killed many of my clients, friends and colleagues. I suggest the following actions: Decriminalize all drugs. Criminal sanctions can impede effective initiatives to address the problem.

Expand the availability and accessibility of supervised injection sites and regulated safe supply. These constitute an effective first-stage response.

Increase funding for community-based addictions treatment facilities, which struggle with chronic underfunding and inadequate capacity.

While it may seem sensible to increase the role of hospitals, they are already overburdened. They should focus on the immediate needs of overdose victims.

That more than 36,000 people have already died is a national tragedy. Decisive action is needed immediately, or many more will die.

Dennis Long Professor, addictions and mental health, Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning; Toronto

To argue that uncontaminated or safer supply should only be available in clinical settings is concerning to me.

It is often difficult for people who use drugs to get to clinical settings. As a result, they may resort to less safe supply and risk death.

I believe we need a more nuanced approach than the one suggested.

Ruth Fox, Moms Stop the Harm Ottawa

Rest of us

Re “Olivia Chow meets with Doug Ford as Premier backs new financial deal to address budget shortfalls” (Sept. 19): As the Mayor of Newmarket, I was upset to see that the Premier is considering a new financial deal for Toronto backed by the taxpayers of Ontario.

Toronto’s property taxes are significantly lower than the rest of the towns and cities in the Greater Toronto Area and elsewhere in Ontario. Many of the wealthiest people in the province live there and pay the lowest property taxes, because Toronto city councils for decades have kept its tax rate artificially low, creating a systemic financial sustainability problem.

If Ontario bails Toronto out, residents in the rest of the GTA will keep paying for their tax holiday. If Toronto gets a financial subsidy, so should all the other towns and cities.

I support new funding tools for towns and cities including Toronto, but not an extra provincial subsidy for Toronto at the expense of the rest of us.

John Taylor Newmarket, Ont.

Kudos to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow for demanding structural change to the way city taxes are generated and distributed.

The financing of cities through property taxes no longer looks sustainable – hasn’t been for generations. When the Mike Harris government downloaded social-spending costs to Ontario cities, while cutting health care, closing hospitals and privatizing government services and long-term care, cities were helpless.

In Hamilton, our infrastructure is ancient. Same in Toronto. Where’s the money to come from for fixing it? We have to choose: Help homeless people or fix broken pipes? Improve transit or pave roads? Stagger along.

Cities need sustainable funding. Cities should have taxes based on income, not just property ownership.

In the short term, cities should have a share of provincial taxes or the GST. Or these taxes should be increased and passed on to cities.

Otherwise, we may go bankrupt. Remember New York?

Carol Town Hamilton

On staff

Re “Library books have faced challenges for decades, but a recent shift has become more organized as a proxy culture war” (Sept. 18): How many school libraries have a full-time teacher-librarian?

I retired from the position many years ago. At that time, many school boards were beginning to reduce the time spent by teacher-librarians in their libraries to only a small part of the school day. Things may have improved since then, but I fear they may not have.

Introducing and reading children’s literature, both old and new, was happening less often, if at all. It is one thing for a child to learn to read, quite another for a child to want to read. Media literacy, including the examination of online sources of materials, was too often not being taught, even though books were taking a backseat to computers in libraries.

The situation in school libraries does need to be examined, and I think staffing may be where to begin.

Patricia Moore Brant, Ont.

Behold

Re “How did I do?” (Letters, Sept. 19): Intuition is not “thinking fast,” but an instantaneous “I see” moment of understanding that comes from the divine essence in our souls. Divine guidance, through intuition, can only be received if we are receptive to cultivating quiet minds.

Artificial intelligence, then, can never intuit. It can only compare different scenarios based on data banks which are always partial or incomplete.

Jiti Khanna Vancouver

