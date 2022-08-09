Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Political landscape

Re A Dangerous Rage Is Sweeping The Land (Aug. 4): I think the incidents quoted are but the tip of the iceberg. I think there is increasing frustration and disillusionment with our system of governance.

Trust in the judicial system? Gone with the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Trust in the RCMP? Gone with allegations of interference in the Nova Scotia shooting inquiry. Trust in parliamentary committees? Gone with too many blacked out documents and various political manoeuvrings. Trust in Parliament? Gone with the government taking the House of Commons Speaker to court to avoid releasing documents.

Perhaps more then ever it is dawning on Canadians that our system of governance is too often manipulated to favour the political fortunes of those in power – and comes up short in fairly representing the rest of us.

Colin Lockhart Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

I believe politicians have long forsaken responsibility to bring informed, objective debate to the table. Campaigns at all levels of government feel like digitally driven abuse festivals.

Why wouldn’t the public mimic their leaders?

Martin Wale Dorval, Que.

Avert crisis

Re Medicare’s Crisis Needs Action Now (Editorial, Aug. 6): Canada systematically wastes the intellectual capital of its health care professionals. Recent data indicate that about 75 per cent of family doctors and 79 per cent of nurses carry out tasks for which they are overqualified such as clerical, housekeeping and business management.

Nurse practitioners could assume a significant portion of work done by doctors; home care nurses could manage common chronic conditions; registered nurses could staff minor illness clinics; RNs and pharmacists could prescribe many medications; physiotherapists could manage minor musculoskeletal injuries; midwives could provide a broader range of women’s health services.

There are evidence-informed models in other jurisdictions, such as the National Health Service in Britain, for how professionals can be more effectively utilized. Let’s untether and support our health professionals to address unmet needs for care.

Kathleen MacMillan PhD, FAAN, FCAN; Kilmuir, PEI

Perhaps the solution is to allow people to pay their way outside of the regular system, relieving it of its burden.

The government could tax me $6,000 more a year, but only put $1,000 of that into health care. I would rather spend that $6,000 on my health for MRI scans and other procedures than die on an egalitarian waitlist.

Canada seems to follow an inane theory that everybody is entitled to the same poor health care, and somehow that should work. Health care models in Europe and in Quebec show me that the egalitarian model doesn’t cut it.

Who cares about climate change when they have a malignant tumor and are scheduled for treatment – in eight weeks?

Mike McCrodan Langley, B.C.

Got beef?

Re A Global Fight, One Country At A Time (Editorial, Aug. 4): Assuming that beef consumption does not change, moving cows from Ireland to, let’s say, Brazil, would have no net benefit. One expects that cows will produce the same emissions, regardless of location. However, one can expect that carbon emissions to ship beef back to Europe will be much higher than shipments from Ireland. All for a green photo op.

In reality, as Brazil grows its beef exports, the country continues to destroy the Amazon forest to make room for more grazing. The global result is higher emissions and more forest destroyed.

Any policy on carbon reductions should account for net global impact and not just reductions in one area. We keep seeing policies where relatively clean business is moved to other countries that will produce the goods, while emitting more carbon than would have been produced in the first place.

How is that progress?

Mike Breil Kitchener, Ont.

Build it and…

Re Developers Expected To Delay 10,000 Condo Units As Sales Slow (Report on Business, Aug. 2): My daughter has registered with several “coming soon” housing developments for several years. So far, none are breaking ground.

This industry should be punished by insisting that a percentage of new construction must be low-income rental housing. The government should subsidize construction.

Ken Stock Port Hope, Ont.

Past practice

Re Montreal Police Kill Man Suspected In Random Fatal Shootings (Aug. 5): Why, in 2018, after the suspect was charged with mischief and deemed not criminally responsible after a mental examination, was he not compelled under Quebec’s mental-health act to obtain treatment?

As associate professor Ted Rutland told The Globe and Mail, “The spate of shootings by an apparently mentally ill man … points to governments’ failure to properly support people with mental illness.” Not only that, but it seems that the court’s failure in 2018 to ensure mental-health treatment was part of the problem.

I assume that $41.8-million in new funding to Quebec to prevent gun and gang violence will go to the overfunded police and not to underfunded mental-health services. Pardon my toxic cynicism, but three lives were lost and history suggests I am probably correct.

Let’s hope no more lives are lost based on government errors of judgment.

Bruce Hutchison Retired clinical psychologist, Ottawa

Next time on…

Re Growing Disparity (Letters, Aug. 4): A letter-writer wonders whether “refuge” cities in a controlled area with “compulsory attendance” and social support systems would be a solution to endemic poverty and homelessness. Indeed, there already exists a model for this.

A “sanctuary district” provides housing, food and even employment services to the homeless, jobless and anyone with mental health issues that might overlap these categories. More to the point, it ensures that these social problems are kept well out of sight and even out of mind for everyone else.

Unfortunately, in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine two-part episode Past Tense, set in 2024, sanctuary districts end up under-resourced, overcrowded and dangerous, culminating in deadly riots that (optimistically) led to meaningful change.

Hopefully we can do better.

Josh Gould Corner Brook, N.L.

Ahead by a century

Re Live To Tell (Letters, Aug. 5): I’ve had many heroes in my life, but the one who I shall remember until my dying day is a man I started treating at the age of 85. I saw him most recently in 2019, just before the pandemic, when he was about to turn 100.

At the end of his appointment, he looked at me and nonchalantly said, “See you next year.” I said, “I’ll try to still be here for you.”

Steven Brown Toronto

