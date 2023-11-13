Open this photo in gallery: Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference on July 15 in West Palm Beach, Fla.Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

The company you keep

Re “Tucker Carlson’s event is a spectacle that Alberta doesn’t need” (Nov. 10): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s conversation with Tucker Carlson in January has sent ripples of concern across Alberta. Many fear this event casts a shadow over our province, painting us with the same brush as the U.S.’s polarizing MAGA contingent. This move sharply diverges from many Albertans’ commitment to inclusivity that stands in stark contrast to Mr. Carlson’s aggressive commentary on key social issues.

We are hopeful that the Premier will reconsider taking part in the event to ensure Alberta is not associated with views that diminish diversity and acceptance. The people of Alberta deserve a leadership that mirrors their progressive and compassionate ideals, not one that may inadvertently validate exclusionary politics.

Robert Wright St. Albert, Alta.

Who is advising Danielle Smith or does she take advice? Why would anyone, least of all a Canadian premier, associate with Tucker Carlson, who has lied so often he lost his prime position at Fox News? Let’s hope there is a public protest by Albertans to this scary idea and that this is just a trial balloon and not a serious consideration.

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

Like Kelly Cryderman, I struggle to see how sharing a stage with Tucker Carlson could in any way help Danielle Smith. By spewing extreme views and wild conspiracy theories, he has profitably amassed a huge audience. Albertans that have any tolerance for him are already firmly in Ms. Smith’s camp. The Premier has a history of speaking before adequate thought. The risk of a repeat performance in a gabfest with this guy is extremely high. The Clarifications Department of her office better gear up.

Mark Roberts Calgary

Medicare merry-go-round

Re “Smith stripping Alberta Health Services of policy-making powers” (Nov. 9): In 2008, the Calgary Health Region was identified as a high-performing health care system, having optimized patient flow and capacity, reducing wait times and improving patient outcomes. Shortly after this, it and other regional health authorities were eliminated in favour of Alberta Health Services, to save money and improve access to health services. Now AHS is being dismantled. What’s next – regional health authorities?

Steve Lurie Adjunct professor, University of Toronto; Toronto

Investing in science

Re “Progress pending” (Opinion, Oct. 28): David Naylor and Stephen J. Toope’s analysis of Canada’s unstable funding for research and innovation rightly raised the red flag. A lack of investment in scientific innovation and application has eroded our country’s economic competitiveness globally and also created a health and well-being problem.

Our progress against critical diseases like cancer must accelerate. Cancer is the leading cause of death in our country and takes an enormous toll on productivity and public-sector resources, not to mention the human suffering. While research has led to significant advances, imagine how many more lives could be saved with increased sustainable investment in the implementation of scientific innovations.

Amid the ebbs and flows of government funding, health charities work to fill the gaps. For example, to ensure future productivity we fund and mentor early career researchers. We support everything from discovery science to clinical trials and implementation, knowing the only real cure for cancer is research.

Health charities play a fundamental role in advancing and implementing innovation and scientific discovery in Canada. But we can’t do it alone. We echo the calls for increased, long-term funding and support for independent research in Canada.

Andrea Seale Chief executive officer, Canadian Cancer Society; Vancouver

Comfort in the numbers

Re “Lung-cancer death rates rapidly falling decades after tobacco curbs” (Nov. 8): As an individual living with Stage 4 lung cancer since 2019, I was thrilled to see the coverage on the front page. For too long, lung cancer has been sidelined because of its association with smoking, when anyone with lungs can be diagnosed.

As a never-smoker, I’m in the “plain bad luck” category. I follow the grim survival statistics like a hawk. I was told to plan for six months to three years of life after my diagnosis. That was four years ago – thanks to more precise medical care and therapies, I’m alive. These advances give us hope for living longer, better quality lives.

Please continue to report on lung cancer. As the biggest cause of cancer death for Canadians, more visibility and funding are imperative. The public and primary-care physicians must be aware of its subtle symptoms. With support and funding, survival rates can improve.

Bev Moir Toronto

Long leash

Re “IT firms face procurement review after misconduct allegations” (Nov. 10): Only in Canada could three entities be the subject of “two internal reviews by the Canada Border Services Agency, a police investigation by the RCMP and a probe by Canada’s Auditor-General,” yet continue to provide services to government departments, and remain on the list of invited bidders for more work, having already trousered $470-million.

Mike Firth Toronto

Get real on carbon

Re “Canada, other major fossil-fuel producers are failing to meet climate targets, report says” (Report on Business, Nov. 9): Plans for carbon neutrality by 2050 are based on hope, and as we all know, “Hope is not a plan.”

Energy transition will require mining, and a lot of it, immediately. The world needs copper, aluminum, steel, uranium, lithium, cobalt, rare earths and a plethora of other minerals and metals in order to build the electrical infrastructure that underpins energy transition. Mining can only be done with petroleum-fuelled machinery; today there is no alternative.

There is a delicate balance between today’s petroleum demand and production, and as the Third World is brought up to a reasonable standard of living, it is demanding more petroleum. Plans to stifle the required exploration and production of petroleum are destined to drive the price of petroleum up to an unaffordable level, and eventually kill the energy transition we all need.

The United Nations and the governments who blindly follow the UN need to get off their high horses and come up with a real plan based on expertise of not only scientists but also engineers and businessmen who know what it takes to plan and execute the transition. This will not be done by professional politicians who dream and lawyers who turn the dreams into ineffectual law, taxation and ineffective subsidies.

E.G. Pow P. Eng.; Delta, B.C.

Walled in

Re “GOP’s Ramaswamy has vowed to build a wall” (Nov.10 ): I don’t suppose it occurred to U.S. Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and others who share his view that, along with keeping some Canadians out of the United States, his proposed wall would be equally useful at keeping some Americans out of Canada.

Paul Childs Edmonton

