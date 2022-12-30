Rescuers work at a site of a residential house damaged during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 29.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

Russian pride

Re Russians Are Too Proud To Give Up The Fight (Opinion, Dec. 29): Russians may be a very proud people, but the examples of enormous bravery and sacrifice cited by Lawrence Martin occurred when Russia was the defender of its homeland, not the attacker. I expect the performance of the Russian military in Ukraine, if accurately reported, would be considered by most Russians a national embarrassment.

Russia retains the title of superpower only because it possesses a large stockpile of nuclear weapons. After Ukrainians bravely endure the hardships of winter without adequate heat and water, and their military (with the continued supply of more sophisticated weapons by Western nations) continues to make advances, Russia will feel the increasing impact of punitive sanctions and will be forced to seek a face-saving end to the conflict.

Mark Roberts Calgary

It is clear from Lawrence Martin’s excellent column that the Russian people will always place pride of country over social justice. There can, therefore, never be Russian willingness to surrender its seized Ukrainian land until it is forced to do so.

That cannot be achieved by Ukrainian force of arms, no matter how generously NATO continues to provide the weapons. What is necessary is the imposition of far more stringent sanctions on Russia, particularly by the robust imposition of secondary sanctions on entities that continue to deal with it. For example, the NATO countries and friends should prohibit the import of goods containing, or produced through the utilization of, petrochemicals from any country that imports Russian oil. India and Indonesia, among other Southeast Asian countries, may then finally begin to focus on Ukraine’s plight.

Negotiations can serve no purpose until Russia is compelled to do so by economic necessity. It is nowhere near that stage yet.

George Stevens Vancouver

Over the centuries, czars, Soviet leaders and now President Vladimir Putin have waged wars to establish Russian rule over the many nationalities living in a sprawling global territory. The epitome was the Soviet Union dominated by ethnic Russians who ran the state as a prison of many nationalities with Russian as the imposed lingua franca. For Mr. Putin, the collapse of the Soviet Union ended his personal world, which he now wants to reconstruct starting with an invasion of Ukraine, one of Europe’s largest states.

Chauvinism makes it difficult for many ethnic Russians to understand that there are other peoples who do not want to be Russian. Ukraine’s heroic struggle to remain independent hurts Russian pride to the core.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

For kids’ sake

Re The Pandemic Debt We Owe Our Kids (Editorial, Dec. 28): Canadians have risked and sacrificed their lives in various wars, defending our way of life at home and around the world. COVID-19 is an enemy that has been attacking our way of life, and the battle against it is akin to a war.

Unfortunately, too many Canadians have chosen to sit on the sidelines even when the “sacrifice” they are being asked to make is minimal (keeping up to date on their COVID-19 and flu vaccines). Selfish doesn’t begin to describe them. Lazy? Cowardly? Self-absorbed? Yes, our kids and all of us deserve better.

Dr. Arthur Vanek Toronto

For Canada to have a future, it must invest in its children and help shoulder the financial burden of their parents. Children paid a tremendous price during the pandemic. They had little risk from COVID-19, and, most importantly, had no say in their experiences over the past three years.

Our children need a bill of rights that includes, among other things:

The right to nutritious food;

the right to safe and engaging public places where they can play and learn;

the right to a sustainable environment so they can learn to trust other people and not fear for the future;

the right to protection from polluted water, air and food;

the right to accessible and affordable health care;

the right to a high-quality and affordable education.

Instead of investing in our children’s futures, we are spending their inheritance and leaving them with a legacy of crippling public debt.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

Doctor in the house?

Re Number Of Family Doctors Nearing Retirement Adds To Crisis (Dec. 27): It is indeed a crisis in family medicine. What this article doesn’t mention are two important points that make it even more urgent to address.

Firstly, the Canadian College of Family Medicine has quietly planned to increase the residency requirement to three years from two years. This means that when this is implemented, starting as early as in 2027, there will be a whole year where there will be no family doctors graduating at all. Secondly, with such a dearth of primary care specialists, we also are dealing with the immigration of hundreds of thousands of people annually and how to provide for their care.

Challenging indeed. We need to accelerate the admission of far more medical students and nurse practitioner students to meet this pressing need.

Dr. Christie Diekmeyer Ottawa

Change for Afghanistan

Re Banning Education For Afghan Women Defies Islamic Teachings (Opinion, Dec. 29): It was encouraging to read a well-reasoned and balanced piece by Sheema Khan on the latest attack on women’s rights by the Taliban. I would like to add that it will help to understand the “why” behind the misogynistic policies of the Taliban – not to make excuses or justifications but to find a way to rectify the harm that has been done to this once proud, thriving nation.

The challenge is to bring change in a nation that has been under war and occupation for more than 40 years, where trauma and hunger do not discriminate among genders, races and tribes. Condemnations, sanctions and demonization will have the opposite effect. They fortify the oppressors and prove their distrust of our intentions is true, and that our call for women’s rights is a threat to their societal harmony.

These are war-hardened, damaged young men who have only known the West to be enemies and persecutors.

Social, religious and economic turmoil in Afghanistan can be reversed if responded to with interaction that is not ethnocentric, arrogant and disrespectful. Engaging the women leaders with elders within their communities and opening the Truth and Reconciliation process with the Taliban within the framework of the Afghan values and traditions will bring the change these suffering peoples deserve – men, women and children.

Shahina Siddiqui Winnipeg

