Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev presses his hands in concrete attached to a piece of the Berlin Wall, during a reception at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2014.Michael Sohn/The Associated Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

A fallen hero

Re Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Helped End Cold War, Dead At 91 (Aug. 31): The Globe articles and obituary on Mikhail Gorbachev rightly listed his many achievements. However, one major accomplishment should be emphasized and that is his allowing the emigration of Soviet Jewry. Although that emigration started in the 1970s it was really since 1989 under Mr. Gorbachev that Soviet Jews started to have some religious freedom and the ability to leave the USSR (and then Russia). It is estimated that two million Jews left for Canada, the U.S. and Israel. This was a highly talented and educated group whose mass migration had a major impact in the arts, sports, science and medicine. It was a great loss for Russia. In Israel they quipped that they could tell who the Russian pianists were as they were coming off the planes. They were the ones who were not carrying violins.

Irv Salit Toronto

While Mikhail Gorbachev is celebrated for his steadfast commitment to democratic principles at home and especially with respect to Eastern European nations incorporated in the Soviet Union after the Second World War, one should not ignore his efforts to put European security on a firm foundation following the collapse of the USSR and dissolution of the Warsaw Pact. Mr. Gorbachev sought to put an end to the East–West military confrontation through the creation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe through the 1990 Paris Charter. This accord, signed by all the then-members of NATO as well as the (still existing) USSR, included an inclusive definition of European security whose guiding principle was that the community of European nations was only secure if each and every OSCE member nation was secure. Unfortunately it was the NATO notion of collective security which prevailed, despite Mr. Gorbachev’s protests, and the subsequent relentless eastern expansion of NATO renewed East-West tensions leading to the present deadly war in Ukraine.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

No need to speculate any longer as to whether Russia has an outdated communications system. Mr. Putin sending condolences to Mr. Gorbachev’s family via a telegram settles that issue.

Tom Scanlan Toronto

But what about …

Re When Whataboutery Replaces Moral Judgement (Opinion, Aug. 31): Thanks to Andrew Coyne for pointing out how simple-minded arguments have come to overwhelm rational debate in our political discourse. “Whataboutism” and other Trumpian rhetorical tricks heard the world over are cast in our hearts by Grade 2. They include projection (“I know you are but what am I?), victimhood (“Why do you always pick on me?”), ostracism (“You’re ugly and no one wants to play with you”). From there it is a quick slide from insults to violence.

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

Andrew Coyne accurately describes the current environment where every sin is immediately excused by the party in question with a comparative reference to something the other guy did. Never is there an acknowledgment that the offender has committed some egregious act that deserves to be called out on its own merits. Nowhere has whataboutery become more of an art form than with American Republicans, who use this distraction strategy (often successfully) to excuse every lie and crime committed by former president Donald Trump with a reference to Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, or Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

I am exhausted as I read about yet more mud-slinging between politicians. Our young people are taught at school how to recognize bullying, how to work through it and what to do. “Whataboutery” is not tolerated as a solution either at the dinner table or in the principal’s office.

Kathy Ricketts-Moncur Ancaster, Ont.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Re Vitriol Aimed At Public Figures Is Worsening. Platitudes Aren’t Helping (Opinion, Aug. 31): Many politicians have taken to the airwaves to rightfully and strongly denounce the utterly disrespectful behaviour exhibited with regard to the recent incident in Grande Prairie, Alta., involving Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Unfortunately, a general lack of respect, and respectful dialogue is prevalent in many elements of society today. People will always have differences of opinion, however, these should be expressed in a civilized and respectful manner. I’m wondering if our politicians may see any irony in rightfully denouncing this sort of behaviour, yet at the same time, participating in the circus known as Question Period in the House of Commons. Respect is not a word that comes to mind while witnessing this spectacle, which is rife with hooting and hollering, hurling insults, non-answers to questions, and all manner of childish behaviour being exhibited on the part of our “honourable” members. Perhaps our political leaders should reflect upon their own behaviour toward each other. If this behaviour is acceptable in the House of Commons, what message is this sending to the public at large?

John Morrison Burlington, Ont.

While I agree with Gary Mason’s column, I would urge him in future not to give unnecessary publicity by naming individuals such as the wretch who recently accosted Chrystia Freeland in Grande Prairie, Alta. This will only serve to encourage him or others like him to carry out such despicable acts.

Doreen Hammill Pickering

Re Ottawa Considers Extra Funds For Security (Sept. 1): The recent incident concerning Chrystia Freeland being confronted and harassed in Alberta should not be taken lightly. I suspect the Liberal Party of Canada underestimates the frenzied state of the far right here in Alberta that is fuelled, at least in part, by distrust of a federal government some people feel has become their enemy.

The individual who confronted Ms. Freeland was not a pacifistic trust fund student debating ideology over a latte. He and others like him aren’t necessarily men of words but are more likely to express themselves in another manner. So a security detail for Liberal politicians visiting Alberta would certainly be prudent.

Sadly, things have changed in this part of Canada and expressing opinions contrary to right-wing conservatism has become uncomfortable if not actually provocative. It’s time the Prime Minister et al. drop the naïveté.

Dr. Brian West Medicine Hat, Alta.

Mateus memories

Re Mateus Rosé, The Fizzy And Fruity Wine In The Funny Bottle, Keeps On Rocking (Aug. 31): What a trip down memory lane. In the 1960s and 70s, my mother prepared a stellar spaghetti bolognese every year for my New Year’s Eve birthday. A bottle of Mateus was the prized accompaniment; a special occasion, indeed!

Though my parents ultimately had more refined tastes, fortunately passing these to me and my brother, Mateus and that delicious pasta dish had a starring role in the formation of my appreciation for fine dining.

I no longer drink wine or any other alcohol, but revisiting Mateus in the short, sweet article by Christopher Waters gave me a warm, fizzy feeling inside.

Maribeth Adams Kamloops, B.C.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com