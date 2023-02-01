People walk past the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on June 10, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Re “New national long-term care standards unveiled, but Ottawa not planning to make them mandatory” (Jan. 31): Then why bother?

Brian Caines Ottawa

All the current issues related to long-term care are no different than they were 30 years ago, when I worked as a case manager in home care.

I’ve heard every government promise reform. Suggested, not mandated, long-term care standards will make no difference.

Until we as a society accept that aging and all its many variables are part of living, and individuals and governments become pro-active about managing old age, nothing will change.

Barb Sullivan Windsor Forks, N.S.

Financial education

Re “Canadian universities conducting joint research with Chinese military scientists” (Jan. 30): It’s a no-brainer: “China offers a lot of money to Canadian researchers and universities to work with them.”

As well, foreign students can pay three to five times the tuition of Canadian students and sometimes occupy as much as 70 per cent of undergraduate seats (”How Canada’s foreign-student boom is creating a host of problems” – Dec. 26).

Why? Because the No. 1 mission of Canadian university administrations today seems not to be education, but remuneration.

Janet Tulloch Ottawa

Whose responsibility?

Re “How Ottawa can help fix health care: first, send less money” (Opinion, Jan. 28): I spent my career as a gerontologist researching and administrating health delivery in the United States, Canada and Europe.

In a publicly funded system like ours, the division of financial responsibilities makes it ever so easy for governments to respond only to the noisiest immediate issue, rather than undertake the complex, long-term work that needs to be done. The delivery of health care is difficult in every country.

Although every province has its own issues, the underlying demographic changes, labour-force issues and interest-group pressures are fundamentally similar. In particular, the impact of baby boomers is just beginning to hit the system.

It would be sad to read the same old adages 20 years from now, if today’s blame game continues. It will take long-term leadership, courage and clear accountability to save the Canadian model from itself.

Frankly, I am not optimistic that politicians can fight the good fight.

Margaret MacAdam, PhD Toronto

What is the stimulus to provinces for collection of accurate health data and submission to a national repository for analysis? Without this, there would be no yardstick for monitoring change.

As it is, data on cancer provided by Quebec to the Canadian Cancer Registry are so fragmentary that reports from Statistics Canada bear the notation “excluding Quebec.” Will this be the new trans-Canadian norm?

Any radical reform should demand that provinces meet high standards on data acquisition and sharing, to underpin the substantive reforms needed in health care.

Ronald Barr Professor emeritus, pediatrics and medicine, McMaster University; Hamilton

Re “A new way?” (Letters, Jan. 30): A letter-writer makes the point that dedication to primary-care service is essential to keeping health care operational.

When many people phone their doctor’s office, they get a recording indicating their call will be returned within two working days, and instructing them to go to the emergency room if they have an urgent complaint. Most people don’t know what is urgent and what is not, and part of their family doctor’s job should be to tell them the difference, and quickly.

Some argue that “work-life balance” needs have justifiably eroded dedication. However, The Globe and Mail reported last November that “Canada has more family doctors than ever. Why is it so hard to see them?”

The necessity to re-establish dedication to serving patients in primary care should be urgently addressed.

Don Langille, MD Halifax

Flooded

Re “They waterproofed their homes. Quebec’s outdated building codes left them vulnerable” (Jan. 30): In a 2000 report to governments concerning Red River flooding, the International Joint Commission stated that “the National Building Code of Canada should specify design and construction standards for buildings in flood hazard areas such as the Red River basin.”

This was not the first time such a recommendation was made. The usual response is that people shouldn’t live on flood plains, but that doesn’t get around the sad truth that millions of Canadians do live on flood plains.

Flood-proofing requirements for homeowners are sorely needed.

R. A. Halliday Former member, International Red River Basin Task Force; Saskatoon

Energized

Re “With demand surging, Canada must upgrade its electricity grid. Can we overcome our unique challenges to do so?” (Jan. 27): The contributors are right that the reluctance of some provincial governments to commit to clean energy is caused in large part by fears that large investments will drive up consumer costs.

This seems especially true in Ontario, where an inability to see where things are headed will likely result in untenable cost increases as a result of the province’s continued, and possibly increased, dependence on nuclear and fossil-fuel power generation, instead of cheaper emissions-free alternatives.

Liz Addison Toronto

Build more, buy more

Re “Building more homes isn’t enough – we need new policies to drive down prices” (Opinion, Jan. 28): I know someone who owns more than 30 houses. Does anyone really think that kind of greed will abate as more houses are built?

These home investors, with enhanced borrowing power, would only be more enabled by cheaper houses in their acquisitions, leaving fewer for those who really need them and driving prices higher. Unless that issue is addressed, we’re likely not going to make much progress.

And as someone who was caught up in the hot housing market, having to constantly offer more than 25 per cent over asking in blind bidding, where was the Bank of Canada then on raising rates as prices spiralled out of control?

David Smith Hamilton

For shame

Re “Hitting children is still legal in Canada. These lawmakers want to change that” (Jan. 25): I cannot understand the foot-dragging by the government on this issue.

In 1991, Canada ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The country has been called out numerous times by the UN for still permitting the corporal punishment of children.

To repeal Section 43 of the Criminal Code is also Call to Action No. 6 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It is to Canada’s shame that it is still on the books.

Ruth Miller Toronto

