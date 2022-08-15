Pierre Poilievre takes part in the Conservative Party of Canada French-language leadership debate in Laval, Que. on May 25.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Going to extremes

Re Where Would Poilievre Take The Tories? (Opinion, Aug. 13): It is a shame every voter will not read this column. It could help save our country from a serious problem. Andrew Coyne clearly explains that Pierre Poilievre doesn’t represent radicalism, but extremism.

As Mr. Coyne delineates, Mr. Poilievre’s direction is not rooted in evidence, but in feeling. It seems to me a lot of Mr. Poilievre’s emotions are anger and hatred. Mr. Coyne states extremism is implicitly authoritarian and that intimidation is a major implement in its tool box.

At this point, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is all but completely finished. Mr. Poilievre is probably the only chance Mr. Trudeau has of winning the next election. Mr. Coyne has him figured out, but I fear that the voters don’t have a clue who he is.

Robert McManus Dundas, Ont.

Public life in Canada once drew the service of men of accomplishment such as Bill Graham – decent, thoughtful individuals who saw politics as an honourable calling and served their community and their country with distinction (Former Liberal Cabinet Minister Respected On Both Sides Of The Aisle, Obituary, Aug. 13).

In contrast, the leading candidate to head the federal Conservative Party offers the thin résumé of a career politician marked only by the politics of conspiracy-peddling division and extremism.

The passing of an era indeed.

Michael Kaczorowski, Ottawa

Pierre Poilievre is having his 15 minutes of fame, but it is at a local level within the politically gated Conservative Party community. Once outside of the gates in the larger political landscape, where the national voter is the real king maker, his fame will melt like ice cream.

Douglas Cornish, Ottawa

Gross misconduct

Re It Should Be Game Over For Hockey Canada If The Organization Doesn’t Change (Opinion, Aug. 6):

Great article by Jashvina Shah on hockey’s toxic culture. As a long-time figure skating coach, I have witnessed multiple incidents of aggression, harassment and physical endangerment of our young, predominately female skaters by young male hockey players, egged on by their coaches and endorsed by their parents.

It often occurs when a hockey team has ice time scheduled immediately after “learn to skate” sessions for children ranging from three to nine years old. I have witnessed yelling to “get off the ice,” banging sticks on the ice at the doorways, leaping onto the ice at the exact appointed time, and endangering the safety of our young skaters before they have a chance to safely exit.

Of course, there are civil coaches who train their boys to be respectful and I applaud them. But as for the others, Hockey Canada should be an organization that responds to such concerns and acts on them. This has not been the case.

Katherine Cruickshank, Toronto

Hockey Canada has lost sight of its main mission: to promote amateur hockey in Canada. If the organization is serious about changing its culture and getting back to its roots, it should create a new division of mixed hockey: boys and girls together. Start it at the minor level and make it separate from current girls and boys hockey leagues. Make rule changes on the ice and in the boardroom, and watch parents embrace a new, truly amateur approach.

Recently, the world swimming championship and the Commonwealth Games have added mixed events and they’ve been very popular, among both athletes and spectators.

By the way, in the very essence of amateur sport competition, look at the Special Olympics; they have had mixed sport for many years.

Bill L’Heureux, former chair, Special Olympics Ontario, Special Olympics Canada Toronto

As it did with Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, the role of a nondisclosure agreement features prominently in Hockey Canada’s sexual misconduct scandal. The House of Commons committee investigating the allegations has demanded details from Hockey Canada relating to its use of NDAs. It should dig deeper into the organization’s wider use of these gag orders.

NDAs perpetuate a cone of silence that prevents victims from speaking out and allows bad actors and their powerful enablers to treat gender violence as a cost of doing business. Some U.S. jurisdictions have set strict rules on NDAs, and PEI has followed. None goes far enough, in my view. Despite repeated calls to ban NDAs, no such move has been taken at the federal level. That needs to change. Hockey Canada is another wake-up call that shows the best NDA is no NDA at all.

Kathleen Finlay, Toronto

An ounce of prevention

I am a retired nurse and I am watching what is happening to nurses and other health care professionals with great concern (Ottawa Urged To Create Agency To Track Hospital Staff Shortages, Aug. 10). When nurses suffer from work overload, burnout and ultimately PTSD, the recovery process, if it happens, is long and difficult.

The cost to our health care system in terms of their absence from work and the treatment process is truly catastrophic. Prevention is the key. If working conditions are reasonable, nurses would not be falling victim to these debilitating and demoralizing circumstances. And they would not be leaving the province for south of the border.

Elaine Scott RN, BScN, M.Ed Waterloo, Ont.

Their loss, our gain

Re Why I Said Goodbye to Uncle Sam (First Person, Aug. 12): At a concert in London, Ont., in April, Jackson Browne asked the audience if we were prepared for the influx of disenchanted Americans to Canada. He observed that here we call immigrants “new Canadians.” In the United States, they are called “legal aliens.” Words are very powerful and actions even more so.

Hopefully, First Person contributor Allison Sinclair is at the forefront of the influx of well-educated, thoughtful Americans who move away from the retrograde laws that take away the right to vote, to love and to have medical care at one’s own discretion. All these foreign workers will become new Canadians. Welcome.

Janet Snider, Woodstock, Ont.

Mystery solved!!

Re Lessons Learned From Nancy Drew (First Person, Aug. 10): I enjoyed Cathy Lyons’s analysis of her golden era of reading Nancy Drew mysteries. I enjoyed my own golden era around 1969, the year I was 8, when we lived in the leafy Montreal suburb of St. Bruno, where my pal Anne Graham and I devoured the series. But until today, it never occurred to me that this is where my love for exclamation marks came from!!

Anne Francis, Toronto

