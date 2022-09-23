Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Sept. 22.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Referendum repercussions

Re Putin Plays Dangerous Game With Move To Annex Separatist Regions In Ukraine (Sept. 21): Russian referendums will likely be a major turning point in the war, if not world history. They will be accepted by the Kremlin and confirm Ukraine’s eastern region as Russian territory.

NATO-backed Ukraine would have no choice but to retreat, or risk a major escalation in the conflict. But judging by the response from Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders, the territories would not be recognized.

Westerners would insist we cannot accept the result of sham elections – honourable, but irrelevant. Whether these referendums are legal or not would not change the outcome: Eastern Ukraine would be annexed by Russia.

Would the United States retreat from its involvement in Ukraine? This is my most important question; the answer even more so.

Paul Robertson Beausejour, Man.

Fly away

Re Ottawa To End Vaccine Mandate, Make ArriveCan App Optional (Sept. 21): Now travellers can decide whether they want to spend a long time filling out ArriveCan forms, or decide that they won’t go through the hassle because it’s optional.

I wonder which one I’ll pick. Which government genius thought this up?

Aidan Kiernan Kelowna, B.C.

I recently travelled to Britain and Ireland. I used the ArriveCan app to return, which involves a minimum of hassle if one has a smartphone and some amount of technical expertise.

On another trip and return to Canada, we entered our information and scanned our passports at a kiosk. We then waited to see a customs officer, essentially to repeat the process.

Why have we invested in all this technology if we’re not really going to use it? Other countries employ an efficient “green lane/red lane” process for “nothing to declare” arrivals, usually reinforced by random secondary checks.

Our elected members seem all about abolishing ArriveCan, but why wouldn’t they go the next step and eliminate the need to screen every returning Canadian? Currently it looks like needless duplication and bureaucracy.

John Megarry Collingwood, Ont.

Read all about it

Re And The Pandemic Postmortem Begins (Sept. 20): Thanks to columnist André Picard for drawing attention to the Lancet Commission report highlighting major global failings and “lessons learned” from the pandemic. I was prompted to read key sections of it, and then I pondered how best to articulate my support for the findings and recommendations.

But then it struck me that my real wish is for every government leader, political and bureaucratic, who had a decision-making role in Canada’s pandemic response, to set aside time to read it – all of it, and not just the summary that a junior staffer might provide.

I see no sign of political courage in Canada for our own inclusive, interjurisdictional inquiry. Considering the magnitude of what we have been through, is that too much to ask?

If making any margin notes, they might begin with, “Next time I will…”

Rory McAlpine Victoria

First impressions

Re Poilievre Focuses On Inflation During Question Period (Sept. 21): The to-and-fro between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition reminded me of high-school debate teams, where each captain tries to score “points” with sweeping generalizations and the occasional quick-witted jab.

Elected officials are supposed to represent the interests of their constituents. There are lots of issues affecting millions of Canadians, who don’t have the luxury of six-figure incomes like our parliamentarians. They need their representatives, especially party leaders, to act like mature adults, find common ground and get the job done.

High school was a long time ago.

Mark Spurr Toronto

Watching Pierre Poilievre exchange words with Chrystia Freeland about Liberal tax increases, which I find nonsensical, demonstrated to me that he is a capable leader and quick on his feet.

He should keep fighting. I’m with him all the way.

Doug Wilson Burlington, Ont.

Re The Making Of Pierre Poilievre (Sept. 17): Pierre Poilievre says that Milton Friedman’s Capitalism and Freedom, written in the 1960s, has been his seminal influence.

When I was at graduate business school in Alberta in the early 1970s, we learned of Dr. Friedman’s theories about taxes and the social responsibility of corporations to make profit. Studies at the time showed that the biggest indicator for one’s wealth was the wealth of one’s parents.

Dr. Friedman’s theories, then, are a recipe for inequality, and Mr. Poilievre’s embrace of them is the single greatest reason that Canadians should not vote for him.

Doug Taylor North Vancouver

Afghan affairs

Re MP Calls For Probe Of Inauthentic Documents For Afghan Family (Sept. 22): For many years, Senator Marilou McPhedran has been one of the most committed human-rights advocates in this country. If the documents she sent to assist an Afghan family to come to Canada were inauthentic, she likely did it with the best intentions and no malice.

It is unfortunate that these actions have caused this “mess.” My thoughts are with the family stranded in Afghanistan who need refuge in Canada. Every effort should be made to bring them to safety.

This assault on the reputation of Ms. McPhedran should be unravelled, and the issue resolved as soon as possible.

S.F.M. Cullum Ottawa

Re Afghans Stranded In Pakistan Plead For Ottawa’s Help (Sept. 19): The chances of a poor family getting out of Afghanistan are close to zero.

But it seems that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada cannot even offer much help to better-off families who have managed to get to Pakistan, and are in danger of being expelled back to the mercies of the Taliban.

Michael Dettman Vancouver

Get out

Re Chinese Police Establish Stations Overseas (Sept. 22): From your article, I understand that Chinese police are working from private homes and federally incorporated non-profits. As I understand the Protocol on Foreign Criminal Investigators in Canada, Global Affairs Canada should have the lead on all such matters.

GAC should have been contacted through diplomatic channels. If GAC did grant such permission, we should be asking the Minister of Foreign Affairs about this.

If no such diplomatic note was sent, we should expel these non-Canadian forces immediately, along with sending a note of protest to the Chinese government.

James White Vancouver

Get around

Re Get Smart (Letters, Sept. 21): Roundabouts may be good for cars, but they are a nightmare for pedestrians.

Louise Meagher Ottawa

