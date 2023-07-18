Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waits for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council to begin at the NATO Summit, on July 12 in Vilnius, Lithuania.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

No. 10

Re “There must be (at least) nine more ways for the Liberals to defend democracy” (Editorial, July 14): It’s not an easy step, but it should be a necessary one: Seats in Parliament no longer reflect the disproportionate population gains in Western provinces and Ontario compared to Quebec.

No party cares to address this misalignment for fear of antagonizing Quebec voters, but that’s the reason why I feel democracy is threatened. Quebec wields more power in Confederation than it should deserve, as long as its seats do not more accurately reflect its population.

Politicians are most respected when their policies are principled, and not dependent on personal and party ambitions.

Stan Berger Richmond Hill, Ont.

From the lowly peanut gallery, I would ask Justin Trudeau to go for a 10th step and the fourth estate to listen well.

In encouraging all Canadians to educate themselves on our political workings and by insisting on transparency, citizens become democracy’s vanguards. Engaging fully in these roles, we act by consuming intelligent journalism and voting responsibly.

We should have strong voices in shaping good governance at all levels, and that includes discussions on our news media and the platforms that threaten them (”B.C. Premier David Eby pulls advertising from Facebook over Bill C-18″ – July 14). Open communications with elected officials, and our currently free press, are great places to begin.

We are presented with a clear path forward now, with all signs pointing to democracy in action. Let the third estate merge in, before the fifth estate takes over.

Marian Kingsmill Hamilton

In defence

Re “Canada lags behind allies as NATO plans to increase defence spending targets” (July 12): Canada has been a NATO laggard for decades. We have always relied on the Americans to cover our reluctance to carry our share.

Let’s hope the naked aggression of Vladimir Putin snaps us out of this head-in-the-sand attitude. Real leadership has the courage to make unpopular but wise decisions.

The world will likely become more dangerous. From Eastern Europe to Taiwan and Canada’s North, the threats are real.

We may soon learn that 2-per-cent spending on defence is ridiculously low.

Nigel Smith Toronto

I think Canada is correct not to spend 2 per cent of GDP on military equipment.

NATO foreign policy should spend more money on conflict resolution, truces, multilateral agreements, education and world health care. Let some Ukrainian regions speak Russian; easy translation makes multicultural living rewarding.

We can live in peace, but we have to try.

Claire Adamson Montreal

Island politics

Re “An island prison: Cubans still suffer as the free world looks away” (July 12): “Cuba’s dictatorship shamelessly aligns with Russia and Belarus.” And this is a surprise and merits condemnation ?

Last November, the United Nations General Assembly delivered a strong rebuke of the U.S. embargo of Cuba. It was the 30th time the UN voted to condemn U.S. policy, which has been in place for decades.

Cubans are suffering on many fronts: lack of food, oil, medicines, building materials, everyday necessities, etc. Why is it that, as nations, we turn our backs on our neighbours? Why do we insist on a zero-sum mentality, where there is only one winner and everyone else loses?

Imagine if nations made conscious decisions to work together for the common good, and followed through with action. How we treat Cuba should be no way to treat our neighbours.

Alan Trufal Toronto

While the Cuban government was heavy-handed in dealing with protesters two years ago, there were also key factors that led to demonstrations: massive shortages of food and medicines, limited supplies of gas and oil, drops in tourism income, the impact of COVID-19 and, most important, U.S. policy.

Donald Trump made a priority of undoing all the positive changes introduced by Barack Obama: Flights were suspended, cruise traffic (with 800,000 passengers booked) was stopped, remittances were curtailed (more than 400 Western Union offices closed in Cuba), people-to-people exchanges were made illegal. In his last days in office, Mr. Trump placed Cuba on the list of nations supporting terrorism.

It is no wonder that the international community opposes U.S. policy toward Cuba. Last week, leaders of the Caribbean Community countries also condemned it and requested Washington to reverse course.

John Kirk Professor emeritus, Latin American studies Halifax

It is refreshing to read an opinion calling out world democracies for their indifference to the Cuban regime. But I believe there is no chance that Canada takes any role in calling for reform.

Trudeau family ties to the Castros go back many years. The Prime Minister’s tribute to Fidel Castro on his death is the most recent example of connections stretching back to Pierre Trudeau.

It has always puzzled me that so many still extol the virtues of a socialist Caribbean paradise, yet the flotillas still run one way to Miami.

J.C. Henry Mississauga

Lifesaver

Re “Unrelenting drug overdose deaths demand an unrelenting policy response from governments” and “More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street” (July 4): Registered nurse Candice Chaffey was in the right place at the right time with a naloxone kit and, because of this, saved someone’s life. We’re grateful for her intervention. However, the Ontario government cannot rely on the actions of Good Samaritans to address the opioid crisis.

On average, eight people die per day in the province from accidental overdose. These are deaths that are entirely preventable. There should be a multifaceted approach that will save lives.

We urge Doug Ford to support and fund overdose prevention and supervised consumption services sites in every community in need; amend the province’s drug formulary to support safer supply; petition the federal government to decriminalize simple drug possession.

Such a plan would end the anguish countless families experience.

Doris Grinspun RN, PhD, O.Ont; CEO, Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario Toronto

Words of wisdom

Re “Whispers from another time: The Jackie Kennedy we didn’t know” (July 13): Jackie Kennedy’s advice to her friend – “Read, then think. Listen, then think. Watch, then think. Think – then speak” – should be repeated daily by everyone, as well as cast in stone and displayed prominently at all scholastic, business, journalism, entertainment, social and especially government organizations of the world.

I find this attitude is generally lacking today, which speaks volumes about our impatience with the human condition and our unrealistic expectations as a result.

R.S. Sylvester Milton, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com