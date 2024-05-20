The history of Letters to the Editor at The Globe and Mail would not be complete without a closer look at the readers-turned-writers who make it possible to take the pulse of Canada day in and day out. Based on a survey of frequent contributors, read on to learn more about what inspires these Canadians to actively engage in this essential and long-standing tradition of journalism.

Throughout the late spring and summer, The Globe will continue to feature, with great appreciation, more personal insights and missives from our respondents every Sunday in Letters to the Editor.

(The following responses were received by The Globe after a call for submissions in May, 2023. As ever, “letters may be edited for length and clarity.”)

When did you write your first letter to The Globe? Is there a published letter you would rewrite or reconsider today?

My first published letter was written as an undergrad in 1978.

I proposed that the Ontario Censor Board be replaced by a new board of eight million Ontarians, who would each pay a fee to view proposed movies at sites called “theatres.” My very proper grandmother was not amused.

In 1981, I wrote a letter rather – no, very – critical of Joe Clark’s comments on the proposed Constitution Act. He is one of the most honest foot soldiers in the fight for decency in politics. I had the honour of running under his leadership in the 2000 election, and my respect for him grew substantially.

A newspaper should be a place where ideas can be exchanged in a thoughtful, well-edited and respectful manner. The beauty of The Globe’s letters section is that opinions across the spectrum are shared, even if some are foolish, wrong-headed or offer ludicrous conclusions and suggestions.

Tom Curran Prince Edward County, Ont.

In May, 1990, another expat Winnipegger and I were in a pub discussing how to get a letter published.

We didn’t feel we could compete with the impressive collection of experts and ministers whose views were regularly represented. But we thought there was an opening for a touch of “crazy.”

We bet on which one of us would be the first to get a letter published, the only rule being it had to be inane. That bet led to my first letter, published on June 4, 1990.

And there had to be a physical letter. My first was walked from Scotia Plaza to The Globe building at 444 Front Street West. The walk became a little tradition, which I continued until a new job took me away from Bay Street.

I figured the ability to walk the letter over gave me a time advantage over those mailing theirs in.

Rudy Buller Toronto

Why do you write letters to The Globe?

I do not hide my political bias and my letters often reflect my left-of-centre values. I taught social studies in Winnipeg schools for 35 years.

I always felt compelled to teach my students to think critically. On several occasions I used letters, a few times my own, to stimulate discussion. Critical thinking is the hallmark of learning and I carry that with me today in my letters.

They at times have provoked responses, some positive, some unpleasant. I was in fact threatened regarding a particular letter that was interpreted as being too critical of Ukraine.

I have always been impressed with the high bar The Globe sets for being published. My first attempts were rejected, and I realized I would have to up my presentation. Writing and reading letters increased my interest in the English language and the use of it to communicate effectively.

For this, I thank The Globe.

Robert Milan Victoria

For decades, my husband, daughters and I have volunteered for Amnesty International Canada to write letters.

Maybe what prompted me to write Letters to the Editor (or to politicians) originally was my father’s attitude. He always had a strong interest in human rights and society.

I feel that in a democratic society, we should write freely. The topics that interest me the most are human rights and the environment. Sometimes when I read a letter which I agree with, I clip it out and paste it on a postcard or in a letter, and mail it to the appropriate politician.

I’m still a volunteer letter-writer for Amnesty. I mailed five letters on the day I wrote this, some signed by friends here in the private seniors residence where I live.

Helen Hansen Guelph, Ont.

I write letters to The Globe to remind far-flung friends and relatives that I still exist on the West Coast – and, with luck, to add a bit of levity to the otherwise erudite and sometimes pompous page.

My favourite letters of mine are ones that bring back happy family moments. I was happy to write about the time my dad took us to the brink of Niagara Falls.

The letters are a wonderful thread that helps tie this country together.

Anne Moon Victoria

There are several reasons I write. My dad Kenneth B. Smith worked for The Globe for many years in the Report on Business, so the paper and its importance has always been part of my life.

I feel strongly about Canada and our contribution in the last war. Again a connection from my dad, who was wounded in Italy.

I seem to find it pretty effortless to write ‘em. My friends at hockey razz me about my letters, so of course that inspires me to write more. With all the chirping in the dressing room, I threaten to write to The Globe about any bad behaviour.

A couple of times you will publish my letter several days after I wrote it. I crow from the armchair: “I’m in!”

My poor wife Helen is convinced that I’ve long worn out my welcome.

“No,” I say, “they’re so good they bank them.”

Nigel Smith Toronto

What keeps you not only writing but also reading letters to The Globe?

I had a paper route for a time at the age of nine in Toronto. I got the sense from teachers and adults who read The Globe that it really wasn’t for me because I was an immigrant. My dad worked at a slaughterhouse and my mother at a sweatshop laundry.

But I wasn’t buying it. I have been writing letters to you since about the age of 20. So it’s been 43 years.

I expect you are as lazy as I am and appreciate writing that is succinct while using humour and clever turns of phrase.

I concede some annoyance when I am elbowed out by a less worthy contributor, but I suspect that’s a common sentiment among us, and my published letters likely generate similar feelings.

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

Some subjects explored in the paper are important to me. I feel the need to add my two cents’ worth, and being retired makes it difficult to exchange ideas with a lot of people.

An old boyfriend also sends in letters which you publish. It’s kind of neat to see him and his opinions in my morning paper.

Claudette Claereboudt Regina

I grew up reading The Globe.

After a year and a half at the Ontario College of Art, I quit. I walked right over to The Globe and announced to the art directors that I could be a freelance illustrator in their weekend magazine. They looked at each other, eyebrows up, checked out my portfolio – and gave me an assignment that day.

I’ve been involved with The Globe now for a half a century or more, either with words or pictures. I even did some political cartoons around 1993 for a short time.

Rereading some of my past letters, I’d say my goal was to be short but sharp. Some say I’m a “bit opinionated.” But you know what? After all these years of angry missives, I still agree with me.

So I’d say you and me, Globe, have had a truly long fellowship. Thanks for many, many morning thrills.

Barbara Klunder Toronto

Any other thoughts about letters, letter-writing and The Globe?

I like to write and the letters are my scribbled equivalent of yelling at the television.

This quote from writer P.G. Wodehouse gives some insight: “Every author really wants to have letters printed in the paper. Unable to make the grade, he drops down a rung of the ladder and writes novels.”

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

