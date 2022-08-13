Lawyer Clayton Ruby speaks to the Globe and Mail editorial board in Toronto on July 24, 2013.Kevin Van Paassen/the Globe and Mail

RIP Clayton Ruby

Re Eloquent Civil Rights Lawyer Followed His Powerful Moral Compass (Opinion, Aug. 6): In 1992, my male partner and I bared our breasts at a big public protest against the “indecency” conviction of Gwen Jacob, for removing her top on a hot day in Guelph, Ont. I, too, was arrested for “indecency” with a handful of other women. My partner’s conduct went unpunished.

I was young, and had no idea how to get a lawyer. The answer arrived magically when I picked up the phone at my workplace. It was Clayton Ruby’s office, asking if I and the other arrested women would like to meet him to be taken on as a case.

Clayton Ruby, who had already defended Henry Morgentaler, my long-time hero, wanted to defend us? Well, I guess so! Thirty years later, I affectionately refer to “my lawyer Clayton Ruby.”

We were acquitted. But when will the for-profit display of women’s breasts to sell cars, booze, sports, magazines, travel and fashion go on trial? Why are women still harassed and ostracized for daring to bare their breasts on a hot day, or for breastfeeding their infants? We could use more Clayton Rubys (and Henry Morgentalers).

Anne Hansen Victoria

I was deeply moved by Lisa Fitterman’s obituary of Clayton Ruby. I would add one item to his long list of accomplishments. In 2001, Allan Rock, then the Canadian minister of justice, consented to extraditing Atif Rafay and Sebastian Burns to the state of Washington to be tried for the killing of the Rafay family.

Mr. Ruby and other lawyers argued successfully, before the Supreme Court of Canada, that a Canadian citizen should never be extradited to another jurisdiction without a guarantee that he or she would not face the death penalty. Although Mr. Rafay and Mr. Burns were found guilty, in that instance those principled lawyers saved the lives of two wrongfully convicted men.

Ken Klonsky, Director of Innocence International Vancouver

Reality star?

Re Trump’s Rendezvous With Reality May Be Fast Approaching (Opinion, Aug. 10): Donald Trump is not the problem. He is a symptom of the problems plaguing the United States. If he is taken down by the justice system, he will only be replaced by another populist with the same objectives.

Problem No. 1: The American education system is deeply flawed and continues to produce an abundance of people who are unable to adequately reason and discern fact from fiction. These people are easily swayed by Problem No. 2: Under the cover of the First Amendment (free speech), journalistic integrity has given way to charlatans who have succeeded in creating a second set of facts, or an alternate truth, conveniently believed by those dissatisfied with their situation in life and seeking a target to blame. Politicization of the news media has ensured that much of the public receives only positive reinforcement of their current views rather than an unbiased presentation of facts. This promotes even greater polarization.

Canada’s leaders should be diligent in maintaining a focus on these potential problems and not on Trump.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

Renting vs. owning

Re Subscription Drive (Opinion, Aug. 6): Ethan Lou’s article voiced the nagging feeling that I have been having in recent years about losing ownership rights. I noticed it the first time I “subscribed” to Microsoft Office instead of buying the latest version on a CD. What if I needed to reinstall it? Or wanted to install it on another computer I own? How many times would I be allowed to do it before I had to pay for another subscription?

Come to think of it, my laptop no longer even had a CD drive to read discs, which was one more reason to take the easy way out. Free updates! What’s not to like?

Maybe that is why I cancelled Spotify last year and brought my CD collection and CD player up out of the basement.

Maureen Hulbert Toronto

The article paints a rather grim and foreboding picture of the trend to offer everything from software and hardware to household appliances as subscriptions. I would like to offer a more optimistic view based on my experience with Bike Share.

When the pandemic started I could no longer go to my local gym and felt apprehensive about using mass transit. So I got an annual subscription to Bike Share. For $115 a year, plus HST, I enjoy unlimited use of a bike, provided I dock it once every 45 minutes. That is a cost of 36 cents a day.

What do I get for that? All maintenance is at no cost to me. If there is any issue with the bike, then I just dock it and get another one immediately. There are no worries about theft as the bike is my responsibility only when I am riding it. No space is taken up in my small living space by a smelly and dripping (after rain or in snow) machine. I enjoy the flexibility to bike somewhere and decide on the spur of the moment not to bike back. Bike Share support is fast and superb.

There are limitations – for example, you need to live and travel in areas that have bike docking stations. But there is an environmental benefit to this service, too. One shared bike can replace, conservatively, 20 privately owned bikes and save many automobile rides. Moreover, the cost and convenience of an annual subscription to Bike Share is preferable to private bike ownership.

Moses Shuldiner Toronto

Moving museums

Re Many Museums Have Lost Their Way In An Effort To Reinvent Themselves For The Modern World (Opinion, Aug. 6): I visited the Canadian Museum for Human Rights last month. I have never seen a better museum – and I wonder if Marcus Gee went to the same place. Mr. Gee found the museum “disastrous”; I found it moving and uplifting.

On three occasions, I was moved to tears by the content. In contrast, the Musée d’Orsay, the Hermitage, the Met, the Louvre and the Winnipeg Art Gallery all failed to do that.

You approach the building through a trench-like walkway that evokes the Jewish Holocaust. And in the language of architecture, you are led to a higher understanding through walkways of light. I had no trouble navigating the building. But even if I did, that’s what human rights are like. Complex. Pieced together. Not immediately clear. The museum’s planners did a tremendous job in presenting a profound subject simply and movingly. They deserve our praise, not derision.

Dan Coggins Regina

Healthy use for ArriveCan

Re Ottawa Urged To Create Agency To Track Hospital Staff Shortages (Aug. 10): Perhaps the federal Liberals can repurpose the ArriveCan app to manage the hospital staff tracking.

I am sure that everyone working in a hospital environment already has the tools and capability to enter the requested information.

R.A. Hornblower Sarnia, Ont.

