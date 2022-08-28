A man in a mask boards a bus on campus at Western University in London, Ont. on March 13.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Pandemic schedule

Re Some Canadian Universities Requiring Masks Despite Provincial Health Orders (Aug. 26): So I could skip class on Friday and party with friends till the wee hours. Attend an athletic competition on Saturday and party with unvaccinated varsity athletes afterward. Spend Sunday doing whatever I like.

And wearing a mask for a two-hour lecture on Monday is going to keep everyone safe?

Dan Brennan Belleville, Ont.

Private appointment

Re Medicare And The Perils Of ‘Privatization’ (Opinion, Aug. 20): I’m a former patient of Shouldice Hospital who travelled from British Columbia for hernia repair. The facility is very efficient. It is a basic tenet in medicine that doing large volumes of a procedure greatly improves outcomes.

Shouldice provides a high level of care, hence the hospital stay. The focus isn’t to get patients out the door as quickly as possible. A retired health authority CEO from B.C. said upon hearing of my treatment at Shouldice, “That’s the best place in the world for hernia repairs.”

Yes, Shouldice diverts staff from the public system, but it also diverts a great many patients. I don’t see this as a problem but rather a benefit. And all this happens without any additional cost to the government purse.

My repair was performed within a couple of weeks of diagnosis. Several months later, the B.C. surgeon who had been referred my case made initial contact.

Shouldice should be held up as a shining example, and not in the skeptical manner presented.

David Horner Kelowna, B.C.

The mere words “privatization and health care” conjure fear for our universal system. As a family physician, now retired, I have always been a supporter of it. But as I see us getting closer to the precipice of no return, I think all initiatives should be considered.

More money, improved working conditions, alternate funding programs, expanded scopes of practice, better accessibility, ease of credentialing for foreign-trained professionals – all have been debated for years. Many promises have been made by successive governments. The reality is little has changed, and the patient remains in critical condition and on life support.

By allowing Shouldice Hospital to perform hernia surgery and other “private” clinics to provide treatments, our system remains intact. I am not saying further privatization is the answer to our woes, but it could play even a small part in the solution.

It is worth a second opinion and further exploration.

Michael Gilman Toronto

I recently received a letter from my primary care physician. It advised that he regrettably was forced to reduce the size of his medical practice by 40 per cent due to the untenable workload now expected. After 17 years with this doctor, this means that I and 261 other patients now have to find new health care providers.

One suspects this is just the tip of the iceberg regarding physician burnout in Ontario. The Health Minister’s admonition, that health care is not in a state of crisis, suddenly and most personally rings hollow indeed.

Lawrence Titus Toronto

Low-rent

Re The High Cost Of Too Little Rental Housing (Editorial, Aug. 22): I am delighted that Toronto has plans to create new affordable housing. I hope the city and provincial government will also look at the millions of Torontonians living in apartments that were affordable until “above guideline increases” became the method landlords most often use to circumvent rent control.

AGIs were established to help small landlords make needed repairs. I am living in an apartment owned by one of the largest landlords in Ontario, yet every few years another AGI is added to my rent. I am paying more than 15 per cent in AGIs.

We have a limit that an AGI cannot be more than 3 per cent. We should also have a limit that no more than two increases can be added to rents at any time.

My landlord now wants a new AGI. It would raise my rent so that more than 20 per cent comes from AGIs.

Sandra Shubs Toronto

“The biggest underlying issue, however, is zoning.” I submit that the biggest underlying issue is rent control.

With governments continually currying favour with electorates by periodically moving forward cutoff dates for when buildings will be subject to rent controls, investors would be foolish to invest money in a business subject to shifting oversight and constraints.

Rent controls reflect governments passing the cost of social housing onto the private sector, instead of onto the public sector where it should belong.

Ron Fritz Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Dog days

Re Canada Is Abandoning The Dogs That Most Need Our Help (Opinion, Aug. 20): It disgusts me to learn that animals were welcomed to Canada while thousands of Afghans were left behind, waiting to be rescued from possible torture and death. What has happened to our society that we place such little value on human life?

Canada will soon stop bringing animals in from other countries. “It’s not too late to get this right.” Will it ever be right to rescue pets before people?

Jan Kushnier Winnipeg

Re Commercial Dog Ban Necessary To Prevent Spread Of Rabies, Veterinary Association Says (Aug. 22): Although I empathize with Canadians who witness the desperate situations that many dogs face in foreign countries, they should not import them. They can bring diseases to our country.

This foreign market for dogs is encouraged by a shortage of pups in our own country. Unscrupulous importers and puppy mills care more about profit than the placement of healthy puppies into family homes.

If animal shelters and veterinarians would stop encouraging that pups be spayed or neutered, and let them have one litter, we would have our own supply of adoptable, healthy pups. My kids are in their late 40s, but every Christmas we still enjoy the memory of our wolfhound, Shannon, having a litter of 10 pups. It is a lot of work and time with the mum and pups for two months. But it reaps lifelong rewards.

Ken Stock Veterinarian; Port Hope, Ont.

Instant replay

Re Dryden’s Book Looks Back At Summit Series From A New Angle (Sports, Aug. 24): It was Game 8 and I was at the back of the packed McGill student union.

I could barely make out what was happening on the small television at the front. Everyone was screaming at the German referee and tearing up pieces of paper to throw at the TV, to give the players “more energy” whenever they seemed to need a boost.

With minutes to go, someone pulled the fire alarm. We were forced to evacuate. I found another TV room in time to see the crowd in the doorway rising into the air. I watched Paul Henderson’s goal on replay.

Phillip Morris Mississauga

