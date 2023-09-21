Open this photo in gallery: A sign advertising a house as sold in Ottawa, on April 13, 2022.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

India affair

Re “India kicks out Canadian diplomat after Trudeau says New Delhi was involved in the killing of Sikh activist in B.C.” (Sept. 20): Our Prime Minister is outraged by apparent Indian agents operating in Canada.

Why does he not express his anger by sending the Indian ambassador home? What exactly would the ambassador have to do to be expelled? I am outraged, too.

Ian Guthrie Ottawa

The governments of Canada and India are in disagreement on two important issues.

On the long-standing one, India claims that some Sikhs in Canada are engaged in terrorist activities while Canada says they are only making speeches. On the recent killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada claims that India was involved while India denies any role.

Having worked on Indo-Canadian relations from 1993 to 2008 as an intelligence officer and diplomat and on security issues before that, it would not be surprising to me if India is right on the first and Canada is right on the second. Welcome to the real world.

Ed Whitcomb Ottawa

Why are we surprised that none of our allies are standing with us after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an investigation into credible allegations that a Canadian citizen had been killed by India’s intelligence operatives in Canada (”PM tempers criticism as allies decline to condemn India over slain Sikh leader” – Sept. 20)?

Canada is seen as an opportunist these days, using others to further diplomatic and trade objectives and, in case of conflict, to defend us. But we have not held up our part in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the North American Aerospace Defence Command, we were not invited to be part of the AUKUS security partnership, and we are a very poor member of the Group of Seven, not in terms of GDP but because we are a country with zero influence.

We are a country with a sizable GDP that refuses to spend money on defence to defend itself or others as part of treaties, and now we find ourselves in a position where no other country really wants anything to do with us. It has taken us a while to get here, but here we are and both the Liberals and the Conservatives have contributed to this state equally, although Mr. Trudeau has done yeoman work to make things worse.

David Bell Toronto

Nuts and bolts

Re “We need a clear goal for home prices; not just a target for new builds” (Report on Business, Sept. 19): Two of the largest inputs on housing affordability involve the cost of land and municipal development fees. Then there are building trades and materials, both of which are already in short supply. Add inflation to the mix and we have to ask: Who is going to sacrifice financial gain to create “affordability”?

All inner-city redevelopment requires upgraded sewer, water, gas and electricity infrastructure which, by the way, come with costly net-zero parameters. Police, fire, transportation, medical and educational services also need reconfiguration to meet increased demand.

Developers and contractors do not build affordable housing. They construct the amount and type of housing which maximizes profit, and they do it with the tacit approval of all levels of government.

What I see is performative manipulation from the political elite, with taxpayers paying for the consequences. For those most in need, the end result will likely be far from affordable, nothing more.

Paul Baumberg Dead Man’s Flats, Alta.

Re “Governments in Canada are finally taking aim at one of the housing crisis’s highest-priority issues” (Sept. 19): Let’s hope that the rental apartments they build are affordable to the average renter.

Since 2015, I have lived in an older, rent-controlled, 1,047-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment. I pay $2,000 a month including heat, water and parking. When a couple of new rental high-rises were being built nearby, I hoped to move there.

However, the rents for a two-bedroom apartment are double or triple what I pay. These are ridiculous numbers, and they are not under rent control.

People don’t need luxury apartments, they need apartments they can afford.

Tony Alderton Oakville, Ont.

My wife and I have lived in several large European cities. What made high-density areas livable were fairly wide avenues lined with six- to 10-storey apartments.

Here in Toronto, NIMBYism is the big opponent to increase such housing. We took some comfort in The Globe and Mail editorial Wednesday (”More talk won’t build more housing” – Sept. 20). It quoted one expert saying that buildings of up to 11 storeys could be built “as of right” along existing transit lines with no special approval required.

Maybe Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford could act on that together. Expropriate along corridors like Pape Avenue and Dundas Street, give owners a more than fair price, and recoup the investments from developers willing to build rental housing and condos atop high-ceiling retail and restaurants.

Emile van Nispen Toronto

Burning money

Re “Climate change is having a direct impact on home insurance rates” (Real Estate, Sept. 15): There is mention of homes being “ember resistant” in the future.

Are we finally done with putting flammable petrochemicals on our roofs as shingles? I believe most houses catch fire from embers landing on their roofs.

By switching to metal roofs we would eliminate this risk, and stop sending hundreds of millions of tons of non-recyclable shingles to landfills each year.

Walter Abicht Kingston

Please advise

Re “The Trudeau government has two plans for lower grocery prices. One is for show. The other is real” (Report on Business, Sept. 19): Highly successful grocery leaders don’t need my advice. But if I had been on the receiving end of the Prime Minister’s ultimatum, I’d have been tempted to say I wasn’t interested in being a prop for his scrum.

But in a meeting, my conditions would be that he begin with a legal rationale for why I should conduct my business in any way other than I was. I would expect him to outline changes to law to shield boards of directors from the consequences of no longer focusing on the maximization of profit in return for shareholder investment.

In return, I would happily share with the Prime Minister the notion of free enterprise, the concept of stock markets, and the difference between margin and profit – oh, and the challenges of the supply chain and Canadian grocery retailing. And he should prepare for a long meeting.

Dave McClurg Calgary

